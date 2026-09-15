The San Diego Padres took the opener of their four-game road series against the Colorado Rockies to clinch a fifth consecutive winning season for the first time since joining the major leagues in 1969. But they still have their sights set on securing a third straight playoff berth for the first time in franchise history.

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The Padres (82-68) look to extend their winning streak to a season-high nine games and strengthen their hold on a wild-card spot in the National League when they continue their set against the Rockies (55-95) at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver. San Diego, which also won eight straight from April 8-16, are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third wild card and just 1 1/2 behind the Chicago Cubs for the top berth.

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, while Ty France and Jackson Merrill each collected three hits in the series opener as the Padres outlasted the Rockies 8-7. San Diego is 9-1 against Colorado this season, including a four-game sweep at home during its eight-game winning streak in April.

The Padres, who posted four consecutive winning seasons from 2004-07, earned a wild card each of the past two years to mark just the second time the club has made back-to-back playoff appearances. The first instance occurred when San Diego won the NL West title in 2005 and 2006.

Colorado owns the worst record in the majors and is on the verge of becoming the first team since the New York Mets (1962-65) to have four straight 100-loss seasons. The team, which is in the midst of a season-high eight-game slide, set a dubious franchise record with 119 defeats last year.

Tuesday's full 15-game MLB schedule also includes the middle contest of the three-game set at Wrigley Field between the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (88-63) and Chicago Cubs (84-67) at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs, who own a one-half game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the wild-card standings, took the opener 7-3 as Pete Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI.

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The Tampa Bay Rays (90-59) continue their quest for their fifth American League East title and first since 2021 when they begin a three-game set against the Athletics (61-89) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay, which has won three straight and seven of its last nine, has a 3 1/2-game division lead over the New York Yankees and visits Yankee Stadium for a potentially crucial four-game series next week. The Rays and Yankees both have clinched a postseason berth.

Meanwhile, the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (91-59) resume their push for the No. 1 seed in the NL when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (70-80) at 6:40 p.m. ET for the second contest of their four-game set at Great American Ball Park. The Dodgers took the opener 4-1 for their ninth win in 11 contests but are two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the senior circuit.

The Padres are huge -191 money line betting favorites against the Padres in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, while the Cubs are -141 sports betting favorites versus the Braves. The Rays are enormous -233 favorites over the Athletics at sports betting apps, and the Dodgers are a massive -243 to win against the Reds.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Sept. 15. All times Eastern

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Dodgers at Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (+118) | Expert: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 18.5 outs recorded (+130, PropBetGuy)

The Reds were limited to one run each of the last two times they faced Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the regular season, including last Wednesday's 14-1 loss at Los Angeles. That contest was the first of three straight in which Cincinnati gave up at least 13 runs. The Reds have lost seven consecutive meetings with the Dodgers, including all four this season, but one of those setbacks was a 3-2 decision last Tuesday. The SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll keep it close again as the Reds cover the run line in 55% of its simulations. Yamamoto pitched seven innings in each of his last two starts against Cincinnati, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (117-81, +1843 on his last 198 MLB player prop picks) expects the 28-year-old Japanese right-hander to work more than six frames in this outing at Great American Ball Park.

Athletics at Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 (-108) | Expert: Rays -1.5 (+100, Matt Snyder)

At least 11 total runs were scored in all three of the Athletics' games with the Seattle Mariners this past weekend. Tampa Bay combined with the Houston Astros for 18 runs in its last outing on Sunday. The Athletics and Rays met three times last month, and at least 12 runs were produced in each contest. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe runs will be at a premium in the opener of this series as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 61% of the time. Since Tampa Bay won all three of those games against the Athletics in August by four or more runs, SportsLine expert Matt Snyder likes the AL East-leading Rays to once again have their way with Athletics righty Jack Perkins, whom they tagged for seven runs and 12 hits over five innings in their 8-4 triumph on Aug. 12.

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Braves at Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs ML (-141) | Expert: Cubs first five innings (-130, Jeff Hochman)

The Cubs lost their first two meetings with the Braves this season but have won the last two -- including Monday's series opener in which they scored the first seven runs and went on to win 7-3. It was the second straight overall loss and third in four road games for Atlanta, which sends Martin Perez to the mound Tuesday. The 35-year-old Venezuelan left-hander is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career appearances -- two starts -- against Chicago and has posted a 4.76 ERA on the road this year as opposed to a 1.80 mark at home. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Cubs making it three in a row against the Braves as they post the victory in 64% of its simulations. Chicago led 5-0 after five innings in the series opener, and SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the club to be ahead at the same point in Tuesday's contest.

Padres at Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockies +1.5 (+106) | Expert: Jackson Merrill 2+ total bases (-130, Eric Cohen)

The Padres are in midst of a season high-tying eight-game winning streak, but five of those victories were by just one run. One of those was Monday's series opener, an 8-7 triumph. The loss was the eighth in a row for the Rockies but first in that span that wasn't by two or more runs. Although San Diego is 9-1 against Colorado this year, two of the last three matchups were decided by a single run. The SportsLine Projection Model expects the Rockies will battle hard again, as its simulations have them covering the run line 57% of the time. San Diego's Jackson Merrill is riding a five-game hitting streak and racked up at least two total bases in each of those contests. The 23-year-old collected three in the series opener on a trio of singles, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes Merrill to remain hot at Coors Field, where he has gone 22-for-54 over 14 career games.

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