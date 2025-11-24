If Thursday's sports schedule is the main course of the Thanksgiving week sports-viewing feast, then Monday's is the pass-around appetizer. It's just satisfying enough to whet your appetite but not too much to ruin what's to come.

Today's action centers around a Monday Night Football game with playoff implications: the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers battling at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers (7-4) sit in third place in the NFC West and are clinging onto the third and final wild card spot in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Panthers (6-5) have been one biggest surprises in the NFL this season and can overtake the struggling Buccaneers (6-5) for the lead in the NFC South with a victory on Monday.

The matchup will pit San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey against his former team for the first time. The all-around star played his first 5½ seasons in Carolina before he was traded to the 49ers midway through the 2022 season for a package of picks. This year, he leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,439) and is just the third player in NFL history with 700-plus rushing yards and 700-plus receiving yards through 11 games, joining Marshall Faulk (1998) and Roger Craig ('85).

On Monday, McCaffrey will face a Panthers defense that ranks 18th in the league in yards per game allowed (325.9). San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite against Carolina.

While 49ers vs. Panthers is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes and a 10-game NBA slate and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Nov. 24. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Panthers at 49ers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Santa Clara, Calif . | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: 49ers -7.5 | Expert: Panthers +7 (Larry Hartstein)

After missing the previous six games with a turf toe injury, quarterback Brock Purdy returned for San Francisco last week and played well, completing 19-of-26 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 41-22 victory against the Cardinals. On Monday, he will line up against a Carolina defense that ranks 16th in the NFL in pass defense (212.8 yards per game). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the 49ers have a 56% chance to cover and assigns a strong "A" grade to San Francisco -7.5. However, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is coming off the best game of his career: 31-of-45 passing for a franchise-record 448 passing yards and three touchdowns against what was the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL (Atlanta). "Over the past four games, San Francisco ranks 30th in success rate allowed," Hartstein says. "Since Week 4, the 49ers are last with a 27% pressure rate."

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Raptors

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cavaliers -2.5

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference standings collide when the streaking Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena. After starting the season 1-4, the Raptors (12-5) have won 11 of their last 12 and sit in second place in the East, 2.5 games behind the red-hot Pistons. Toronto also has won its last five home games. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (12-6) are in third place in the East. They will be playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Clippers in Cleveland 120-105 on Sunday. The Cavaliers rank sixth in the NBA in defensive efficiency (111.9 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says Cleveland has a 58% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Cavaliers -2.5.

Rockets at Suns

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Suns +6.5 | Expert: Alperen Sengun Over 16.5 total rebounds + assists -114 (Mike Barner)

This was supposed to be Kevin Durant's first game back in Phoenix after the organization traded him to the Houston Rockets in the offseason. But Durant will miss Monday's game (as well as Wednesday's at Golden State) due to a family matter. The 37-year-old Durant leads the team in scoring (24.6 points per game) while shooting 48.5% from the field, so multiple Houston players will have to take on a bigger offensive load on Monday. That's one of the reasons why Barner is backing Sengun. "For the season, he is averaging 10.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists," Barner says. In addition the SportsLine Projection Model says the Suns, who have won eight of their last nine, have a 68.0% chance to cover and assigns a moderate "B" grade to Phoenix +6.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 13 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Alabama

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Alabama +4.5 | Expert: Alabama +4.5 (Thomas Casale)

The four-day Players Era tournament tips off on Monday with nine games. None arguably is bigger than the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) in the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Crimson Tide already have played a murderous schedule this season, beating No. 5 St. John's, losing to No. 2 Purdue and knocking off No. 8 Illinois. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have faced only one ranked team, No. 23 Creighton. Monday's game may come down to Alabama's backcourt against Gonzaga's frontcourt. The Tide are led by guards Labaron Philon Jr. (20.5 points per game) and Aden Holloway (17.7), while the Bulldogs rely on forwards Graham Ike (17.0) and Braden Huff (14.8). The SportsLine Projection Model says Alabama has a 51% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Crimson Tide +4.5. Meanwhile, Casale actually makes Alabama a small favorite. "I'll take the 4.5 in a run-and-gun game that the Tide love to play," he says.