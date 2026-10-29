The state of Wisconsin is still euphoric a day after the Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series championship in franchise history. The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to keep the party going when they kick off Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season at home on Thursday Night Football.

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Green Bay (4-3) attempts to bounce back from its first loss in four outings when it takes on the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers dropped two of their first three games this year but followed with a three-game winning streak before losing to the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions 20-17 in Week 7 on a field goal as time expired.

Running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in the setback, rushing for 36 yards on 11 carries. The 28-year-old, who began the year on the Commissioner's Exempt List, also made five catches for 55 yards - including a 25-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter that gave Green Bay a 14-10 lead.

The Panthers also are looking to rebound after being trounced at home 43-13 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. Carolina's defense is sixth in the NFL against the pass (195.7 yards allowed) and limited Tampa Bay to 64 yards through the air but now must contend with Jordan Love, who is second in the league with 1,958 passing yards.

Green Bay has won 11 of the 18 regular-season meetings between the teams, but Ryan Fitzgerald's 49-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter gave the Panthers a 16-13 victory at Lambeau last year.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers in the latest NFL betting odds for Thursday Night Football.

Along with the NFL Week 8 opener on Thursday, there are three games on the NBA schedule, 11 contests on the NHL slate and a pair of college football games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Oct. 29. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

NFL best bets, where to watch

Panthers at Packers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Green Bay | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Packers -3.5 (-111) | Expert: Jalen Coker Over 61.5 receiving yards (Zack Cimini)

The Panthers have played well in their three road games this season, winning two and losing the other by just three points as the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. But Green Bay won both of its last two home contests by double digits, defeating the Chicago Bears 31-7 and the Dallas Cowboys 23-13. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Packers covering the spread on Thursday Night Football in 65% of its simulations as it's calling for another 10-point win for Matt LaFleur's squad. Carolina wideout Jalen Coker made just one catch for nine yards in last week's blowout loss to Tampa Bay but racked up 66 or more receiving yards in three of his previous four outings this year. The 24-year-old needs 67 yards to surpass his 2025 total of 394, and SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is backing him to record at least 62 against the Packers.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Kings at Pelicans

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pelicans -5.5 (-119) | Expert: Domantas Sabonis Over 20.5 rebounds + assists (-110, Mike Barner)

Both teams have played four games this season and neither has gotten into the win column yet. The Pelicans have come the closest as three of their four losses were by fewer than seven points, with one taking place in overtime. Each of Sacramento's four defeats were by eight or more points, and two were by at least 25. The Kings are second in the NBA in points allowed (125.5) and 27th in scoring (107.8), while New Orleans is averaging 116.3 points (12th). As a result, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations have the Pelicans covering the spread 66% of the time and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis has produced 16.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists thus far, leading SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (16-6, +878 on his last 22 NBA player prop picks) to believe he'll combine for at least 21 against the Pelicans.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Canucks at Sharks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Jose | TV: ESPN+| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 (+107)

The Canucks have allowed the most goals in the NHL this season (65) and the Sharks are tied for sixth-most at 44. However, neither team has been lighting it up offensively, as Vancouver is tied for 11th in the league with 43 tallies and San Jose shares 19th place with 36. Prior to Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks, the Canucks scored fewer than three goals in nine of 10 games. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a high-scoring affair at the SAP Center on Thursday as the Under hits in well over 62% of its simulations and has given the pick an "A" grade.

College football best bets, where to watch

Florida Atlantic at North Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Denton, Tex. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 77.5 (-110)

All signs point to an offensive battle, as North Texas is second in the nation at 43.1 points per game, while Florida Atlantic is 17th at 37.3. Both of the Owls' last two games reached or exceeded the 80-point plateau, while three of the Mean Green's last five contests featured at least 84 combined points. Florida Atlantic and North Texas produced 78 total points when they last met in 2024, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees a lower-scoring clash at DATCU Stadium on Thursday as its simulations have the Under hitting well over 85% of the time.