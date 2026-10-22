The quarterback draft class of 2024 doesn't compare to that of 1983' -- no class does -- but the group of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix (sorry J.J. McCarthy) already has had its moments.

All five of those are starting for their teams. Williams, Daniels, Maye and Nix have at least one playoff win. Daniels, Maye and Nix have reached a conference championship game. Maye has even gone to a Super Bowl.

Those are solid results at a position with a high bust rate historically in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, two of top three quarterbacks selected in '24 square off when Williams (No. 1 overall) and Chicago meet Maye (No. 3) and New England in the Thursday Night Football game.

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Williams returned last week after missing three games with a hamstring injury and looked sharp, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. Meanwhile, Maye has bounced back from a slow start to the season to throw 10 touchdowns against only one interception over his last three games, all wins.

Chicago is a 3-point favorite over New England in the latest NFL betting odds.

While Bears vs. Patriots is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options across a sporting landscape that includes two NBA games and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Oct. 22. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Patriots at Bears

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 50.5 | Expert: Bears -2.5 (David Bearman)

Chicago has been a different team this season with Williams behind center. In three games with him, the Bears have averaged 31 points and 405.7 total yards per game. In the three without him, they have averaged 19 points and 371 yards. Meanwhile, SportsLine's David Bearman notes that three of New England's wins this season have come against the Jets, Raiders and Steelers. "I still have questions about the Patriots' ability to beat anyone good not named Buffalo," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says there's a 66% chance the teams combine for 50 points or fewer and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Under on the Over/Under betting line of 50.5.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 237.5 | Expert: 76ers -148 (Matt Severance)

LeBron James makes his home debut with Philadelphia when the team hosts his original franchise, Cleveland, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. On Tuesday, James and the 76ers spoiled Ring Night for the Knicks, knocking off the reigning NBA champs 106-100. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia in scoring with 28 points. SportsLine's Matt Severance believes the 76ers already having played a game gives them the edge over the Cavaliers, who will be playing their season opener. "I'm sure the last thing LeBron wants to do is lose to Cleveland in maybe the final home opener of his career," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57% chance the teams combine for 237 points or fewer and gives a moderate 'B' grade to Under 237.5.

Nuggets at Thunder

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nuggets +266 | Expert: Aaron Gordon Over 18.5 Total Points + Rebounds -125 (Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein)

Two nights after blowing out the reigning Western Conference champion Spurs, Oklahoma City plays its home opener against Denver. Aaron Gordon, who played just 36 games for the Nuggets last season, is healthy to start this campaign, and SportsLine prop betting expert Doug Kralstein notes that he cleared this total in 14 of 17 games last season when playing 24 to 34 minutes alongside both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. "Both Nuggets stars will have their hands full with the treacherous Thunder defense; Gordon should thrive off-ball," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says Denver has a 35% chance to win and assigns a moderate 'B' grade to the Nuggets money line betting odds of +266.

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College football best bets, where to watch

James Madison at Appalachian State

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boone, N.C. | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 56.5

The Dukes can take an enormous step toward clinching the East Division of the Sun Belt when they battle the Mountaineers. James Madison (7-0, 4-0) is the only unbeaten team in the division and already has beaten two of the three teams with one loss: Georgia Southern and Georgia State. The third team is Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1). Thursday's matchup features two of the best defenses in the conference. The Dukes lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense (16 points per game), while the Mountaineers rank third (21.8). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63.2% chance the teams combine for 56 points or fewer and gives a strong 'A' grade to Under 56.5.

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Liberty at Kennesaw State

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Kennesaw, Ga. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 50.5

Two teams at opposite ends of the Conference USA standings face off when the Flames and Owls battle. Liberty (5-1, 2-0 in CUSA) is one of two teams still undefeated in conference play, while Kennesaw State (1-5, 0-2) is one of two winless teams. The Flames have been rolling on offense. They lead CUSA in points per game (31.2), yards per game (415.8) and yards per play (6.5). Over their last four games, they are averaging 37.5 points a game. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63.1% chance the teams combine for 51 points or more and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Over 50.5.

East Carolina at Memphis

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Memphis | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: East Carolina +10.5 | Expert: Memphis -10.5 (Eric Cohen)

The Tigers will look to stay in the American Conference race when they host the similarly desperate Pirates. Both Memphis (5-2, 2-1 in AAC) and East Carolina (3-3, 1-1) are coming off defeats and cannot afford another conference loss. The Tigers rank sixth in the country in total offense (511.7 yards per game) and third in the AAC in passing offense (274.9). "Charles Huff's team is the better side here, has home field advantage and should win by at least three scores," Eric Cohen told SportsLine. However, the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It gives the Pirates a 66% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to East Carolina +10.5.