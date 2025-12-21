The New England Patriots already have posted their highest win total since going 12-4 and winning their 11th consecutive AFC East title in 2019. Their return to the postseason for the first time in four years is inevitable, and they can make it official in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season.

All New England (11-3) needs to do to secure a playoff berth is defeat the Baltimore Ravens (7-7) when the teams meet at M&T Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. A victory would be the 11th in 12 games for the Patriots, who also would clinch a spot in the postseason if the Houston Texans lose to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon or the San Francisco 49ers beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Despite their early season struggles, the Ravens still are alive in the playoff picture, with their clearest path being a third straight AFC North title. Baltimore trails Pittsburgh by one game in the division race and visits the Steelers in the regular-season finale for what could be a crucial showdown.

The Patriots have dominated their regular season series with the Ravens, winning nine of their 12 meetings. But Baltimore has won two of the last three matchups, including a 37-26 triumph in 2022 in which Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes - two to tight end Mark Andrews - while rushing for 107 yards and another score.

Six games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the red-hot San Antonio Spurs (20-7) and league-worst Washington Wizards (5-21) at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Spurs enter with a five-game winning streak, while the Wizards have won two of three to increase their season total to five victories.

Meanwhile, the NHL has eight games on its evening slate, one of which has the league-leading Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) visiting the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minn. to take on the surging Minnesota Wild (22-9-5) at 6 p.m. ET. Colorado has won four straight and is 6-0-1 since suffering just its second regulation loss of 2025-26. The Wild are seeking a season-best eighth consecutive victory a day after defeating the Edmonton Oilers to match the seven-game streak they posted from Nov. 15-28.

There also is an abundance of college basketball games on Sunday, including a clash between Oregon (6-5) and No. 7 Gonzaga (11-1) at 6 p.m. ET in the Northwest Elite Showdown at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The Ducks have followed a five-game slide with back-to-back victories, while the Bulldogs have won four straight contests since being demolished by then-No. 7 Michigan 101-61 on Nov. 26.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Spurs are 15.5-point favorites versus the Wizards, the Avalanche are -160 favorites on the money line against the Wild and Gonzaga is an 11.5-point favorite versus Oregon.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Dec. 21. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Patriots at Ravens

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Ravens -3.5 (-105) | Expert: Hunter Henry Under 19.5 longest reception (-120, PropBetGuy)

The Ravens are fighting to keep their chances for a seventh playoff appearance in eight years alive as they play their final regular season game at home, where they have lost two straight and are a dismal 3-5. New England's confidence could be shaken a bit after last week's 35-31 home setback against the Buffalo Bills in which it squandered a 21-point lead. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Ravens making the holidays happy for their fans with a victory, as they cover the spread in 56% of its simulations. SportsLine NFL props expert PropBetGuy believes that even though he has had a reception of more than 20 yards in three of his last four games, New England's Hunter Henry won't have a big gain against a Baltimore defense that has allowed only one tight end to record a catch of 20 or more yards over its last eight contests.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Wizards

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 237.5 (-110)

The Spurs are sixth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 119.9 points per game, while the Wizards are 26th (112.7) and also rank next-to-last in points allowed (126.2). However, these teams combined for only 213 points when they met Thursday in San Antonio, and each of the Spurs' last four games have gone Under the projected total for Sunday's matchup. The SportsLine Projection Model likes that trend to continue, as its simulations say the Under hits more than 58% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Avalanche at Wild

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Saint Paul, Minn. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Wild +136 | Expert: Wild +1.5 (-172, Matt Severance)

Both of the Avalanche's regulation losses this season came on the road, and they dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout when they visited Minnesota on Nov. 28. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 12-0-2 in its last 14 home games and hasn't gone without a point anywhere since its 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Vancouver on Dec. 6. The Wild's first seven-game winning streak this season ended the day after they edged Colorado as they were beaten by the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout. The SportsLine Projection Model sees them posting an eighth straight victory Sunday, making Minnesota on the money line an A-rated play. And even though the Wild faced Edmonton on Saturday, SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes them to cover the spread as rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, who leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.936), wasn't in the crease against the Oilers.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Gonzaga vs. Oregon

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under -157.5 (-112) | Expert: Gonzaga -11 (-110, Bruce Marshall)

The Bulldogs are 11th in the nation in scoring as they're averaging 92.4 points per contest. However, the total in both of their last two games away from home have gone Under the projected total for Sunday's matchup. In addition, the Ducks' last 10 contests have seen an average of 154.5 total points scored. That has the SportsLine Projection Model thinking this showdown won't be a shootout, as its simulations have the Under hitting more than 55% of the time. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall feels Gonzaga will cover the spread, as it is hitting 52.5% of its shots this season.