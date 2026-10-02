New Ryan Field finally, finally, finally makes its debut on Friday night as the home of the Northwestern Wildcats, and the most expensive college stadium ever built certainly looks like it was worth the wait.

The $870 million state-of-the-art stadium has a capacity for 35,000 -- all protected from the weather by a canopy -- 200,000 square feet of parks and plazas and two 5,000-square-foot video boards. Not bad for the program with the most losses in college football history.

For their first game in their sparkling new home, the Wildcats (2-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) host Penn State (3-1, 0-1).

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Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season, but Northwestern should feel much better about its loss than the Nittany Lions. The Wildcats gave reigning national champion and No. 5 Indiana all it could handle in a 29-23 loss in Bloomington, Ind. Meanwhile, Penn State gave up two touchdowns to Wisconsin in the final four minutes and blew a 17-point lead in a 24-20 loss.

Despite that, the Nittany Lions are 2.5-point spread betting favorites over the Wildcats.

While Penn State vs. Northwestern is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include a partial college football schedule and five NHL games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Oct. 2. All times Eastern.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Liberty at Delaware

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Newark, Del. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Delaware +6.5

Since becoming an FBS program in 2025, the Blue Hens have been a much different team at home than on the road. At home, they are 7-1 and averaging 35.5 points per game while giving up 23.6. On the road, they are 1-7, scoring 20.7 points a game while coughing up 37.4. On Friday, they will face a Flames team that has lost only one game this season, but that defeat came on the road at James Madison. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says Delaware has an 82% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Blue Hens +6.5.

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Blackburg, Va. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Virginia Tech -2.5 | Expert: Virginia Tech -2 (Micah Roberts)

Just 22 teams remain undefeated, and two of those collide on Friday when the Hokies (4-0, 1-0 in ACC) host the Panthers (4-0, 1-0). Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel has played to the level of his competition this season. In two games against non-Power Four teams, he is averaging 428 passing yards per game while throwing 13 touchdowns against zero interceptions. In two games against Power Four teams, he is averaging 167.5 passing yards and has zero touchdowns and one interception. The SportsLine Projection Model says Virginia Tech has a 54% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to the Virginia Tech point spread betting line of -2.5. Micah Roberts agrees. "Electric atmosphere in Blacksburg at night," he told SportsLine.

Penn State at Northwestern

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Evanston, Ill. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Penn State -139

Could some of the money spent on New Ryan Field been diverted to upgrade the Wildcats' run defense? Northwestern has been gashed by on the ground this season, giving up 199.3 yards per game, which ranks 128th in the country. That's bad news against a Penn State offense that averages 183.5 rushing yards per game. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Nittany Lions have a 65% chance to win and assigns a strong 'A' grade to the Penn State money line betting odds of -139.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Red Wings

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: TNT/truTV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 5.5 | Expert: Red Wings -130 (Matt Severance)

Detroit, which owns the longest playoff drought in the NHL (10 seasons), opens its season on Friday against the Rangers. The Red Wings are well rested, having sat since their final preseason game on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Blueshirts already are playing the second half of a back-to-back after beating the Lightning on Thursday in New York. SportsLine's Matt Severance notes that rookie Dylan Garand is likely to mind the net on Friday for the Rangers. "He was very good last year but (he only made) three starts and (that was) when the Blueshirts were long eliminated," Severance told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 51.1% chance the teams combine for six goals or more and gives a B grade to the Over on the Over/Under betting line of 5.5.

Capitals at Hurricanes

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Capitals +1.5 -205 | Expert: Hurricanes -143 (Matt Severance)

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a loss on ring night when they host the Capitals. Despite losing to Florida 1-0, Carolina killed all seven penalties and allowed only one goal. Severance notes that Washington goaltender Logan Thompson was not as good on the road (12-12) as he was at home (19-9) last season. In addition, "Alex Ovechkin opens presumably his final season with the Caps off an injury that affected him in the preseason," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't entirely disagree. It says Washington has a 66% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to the Capitals puck line of +1.5 (-205).