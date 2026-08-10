Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals, Rays vs. Athletics and more

From Phoenix to Philadelphia and St. Louis to San Diego, the chase for a NL wild card spot is a nationwide craze.

After the Cubs (69-50), who lead the NL wild card race, just 3.5 games separate the teams ranked second (Diamondbacks) through sixth (Cardinals) in the standings. In addition, eight teams are within six games of the third and final wild card spot. That means there's as much separation between the Cubs and second place Arizona (63-56) as there is between the Diamondbacks and ninth-place Reds (56-61).

Two of those teams square off on Monday when the Phillies (63-56) and Cardinals (59-59) open a three-game series at Busch Stadium. Philadelphia is tied with Arizona for the last two Wild Card berths, while St. Louis is 3.5 games back. The Phillies are a slight -117 money line betting favorites over the Cardinals (+105).

While Philadelphia vs. St. Louis is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other MLB betting options on a sporting landscape that includes 10 MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Monday, Aug. 10. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Orioles at Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Twins +1.5 -171 | Expert: Orioles -111 (Angelo Magliocca)

Baltimore faces former teammate Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA) when the Orioles and Twins open a three-game series at Target Field. Kremer allowed 14 runs over 10 innings in his last two starts for Baltimore before being dealt to Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Orioles will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (7-7, 4.20). Baltimore is 7-1 the last eight times Rogers has taken the mound. "This is a Twins bullpen in the bottom five of baseball, and I'm going to keep riding the Orioles train when Rogers is on the mound," Magliocca says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB 10,000 times, says Minnesota has a 66% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Twins +1.5 on the run line (-171).

Phillies at Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cardinals +1.5 -164 | Expert: Cardinals -106 (Eric Cohen)

The good news for Philadelphia is rookie pitcher Andrew Painter will be able to start on Monday despite being forced out of his last start with a tight left hamstring. The bad news for Philadelphia is Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) will be able to start on Monday. The Phillies have lost 11 of his 14 starts this season, including 11 of his last 12. "On the other side, St. Louis starter Hunter Dobbins has been effective, with a 3.60 ERA in 40 innings," Cohen tells SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Cardinals have a 64% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Cardinals +1.5 on the run line (-164).

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Rangers at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Angels +1.5 -171 | Expert: MacKenzie Gore Over 6.5 total pitcher strikeouts +104 (Angelo Magliocca)

Texas lefty MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.55) takes the mound for the third time this season against the Angels. Magliocca notes that in each of Gore's previous matchups against Los Angeles, he had seven strikeouts, despite going just five innings in the second start. "But as you dig in, most of the damage came from one man, Jo Adell, who hit two homers and drove in five runs," Magliocca says. "Adell has since been traded, and Gore gets another right handed heavy lineup, where he's still finding strikeouts around a 27% rate with around a 14% swinging strike rate." Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Angels have a 66% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Angels +1.5 on the run line (-171).

Rays at Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics +134

Break up the Athletics. After snapping their nine-game losing streak on Saturday against the red-hot Red Sox, the Athletics won again on Sunday, 4-3, to win their first series since mid-June. On Monday, the Athletics are scheduled to send Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.64) to the mound, and he has pitched well since rejoining the rotation, allowing just five runs over the last 19 2/3 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Athletics have a 50% chance to win and gives a strong "A" grade to Athletics money line (+134).

Royals at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals +1.5 +117 | Expert: Tarik Skubal Under 7.5 total pitcher strikeouts +122 (Alex Selesnick)

Los Angeles' woes continue. The mighty Dodgers have lost eight of their last nine and now are four games behind Milwaukee for the best record in the NL and one game behind second place Atlanta. The bats remain cold. During the month of August, the Dodgers rank 25th in baseball in runs (25) and 24th in strikeouts (57) and OPS (.661). The SportsLine Projection Model says Kansas City has a 60% chance to cover and assigns a strong "A" grade to Royals +1.5 on the run line (+117). Meanwhile, Selesnick notes Kansas City has struck out just six times combined over the last two games, which is important when looking at pitcher prop bets. "The Royals also have faced Skubal a lot and have strong career numbers versus him, in addition to a low K Rate by his typical lofty standards," he says.

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