There's no shortage of high-end MLB games on the schedule for Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres.

Both the Rangers-Astros and Phillies-Padres games are national broadcasts on FOX that feature big names on the mound. In Texas, Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.29 ERA) goes for the Rangers while Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.90 ERA) starts for the Astros, and in the National League contest, Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.91 ERA) makes his second of the season for the Padres while the Phillies counter with Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.13 ERA).

In addition to the aforementioned MLB games, Saturday night also has a notable UFC Fight Night with a heavyweight clash as the main event.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, July 12. All times Eastern

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Phillies at Padres

Time: 7:35 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: FOX

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5

The Padres took the series opener 4-2 on Friday thanks to a three-run second inning and an insurance homer from Manny Machado in the eighth inning. San Diego's bullpen was stellar, too, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk. Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber each homered for Philly.

Darvish made his season debut last week and gave up two earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The five-time All-Star will look to work deeper into this start against a tough Phillies club. Wheeler has been stellar for the Phillies again this year, and he's firmly in the Cy Young conversation alongside Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes. Wheeler's last start saw the star right-hander give up one run in a complete game win over the Cincinnati Reds while picking up 12 strikeouts. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is taking Over 7.5 runs as its top play for this game, with that hitting in just under 60% of model simulations.

Rangers at Astros

Time: 7:35 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-118) | Expert: Framber Valdez Under strikeouts (-122)

The Rangers got the win in the first game of this Texas showdown, beating the Astros 7-3 behind Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia home runs and 5.1 solid innings by Jack Leiter. Texas got to Lance McCullers Jr. early, tagging him for five runs across just three innings before tacking on two against Ryan Gusto, who pitched 4.1 innings of relief.

Saturday's pitching matchup is stellar as deGrom is finally healthy and he's returned to Cy Young form in 2025, making the All-Star team for the first time in a Rangers uniform and for the first time since 2021. He gave up three runs to the Los Angeles Angels in five innings in his last start. Valdez is an All-Star snub as the lefty has been huge for the Astros, who lead the AL West once again. He pitched six innings and gave up four runs in his last start against Dodgers. With two stars on the mound, the total is just 6.5 runs. The model likes the Over, though, with it hitting in 62.4% of simulations.

Sticking with the pitching, prop expert Alex "PropStarz" Selesnick is taking the Under on Valdez's strikeouts line of 6.5 as he thinks this is too big of a line for him against the Rangers.

More MLB best bets

UFC best bets today, where to watch

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira

Time: 9 p.m. (main card) | Location: Nashville | TV: ESPN+

SportsLine expert pick: Junior Tafa (-160) over Tuco Takkas (+135)

Saturday's UFC Fight Night features six fights on the main card, with the main event being a heavyweight bout between knockout specialist Derrick Lewis (28-12) and up-and-comer Tallison Teixeira (8-0). Lewis is the No. 9-ranked heavyweight while Teixeira is No. 13. Texeira enters this bout as a heavy favorite to move to 9-0.

SportsLine MMA Daniel Vithlani has logged his picks for Saturday's UFC Fight Night, which includes a light heavyweight matchup between Junior Tafa and Tuco Takkas. Vithlani is backing the favorite in Tafa here, calling him the more dangerous puncher and noting that all six of his professional wins have come by knockout. "Although Tokkos has potential, he has looked fairly subpar in the UFC thus far. Tafa is still learning on the job, but he showed heart in his last fight by coming back to win after being hurt badly in the first round. I think he can find a knockout punch in this fight," he says.

More UFC picks

Looking ahead: Wimbledon men's final

Time: Sunday, 11 a.m. | Location: London | TV: ESPN

We get a rematch of last month's incredible French Open final when Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the men's final at Wimbledon Sunday morning. Alcaraz, who has won Wimbledon each of the last two years, defeated Sinner, the World No. 1, at Roland Garros last month. Sinner took the first two sets and actually had Alcaraz down to championship point multiple times, but the Spaniard roared back, taking the third set and ultimately winning a five-set classic over the Italian for his fifth major title. Sinner has never won Wimbledon before, and this is his first final appearance at the historic event.