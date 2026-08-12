Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Pirates vs. Marlins, Mariners vs. Yankees and more

Streaks have been the norm for the Miami Marlins for much of the past three months, both winning and losing ones. They're currently on a positive run and hope it continues Wednesday as they push toward an NL Wild Card berth in the National League.

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The Marlins (61-59) seek their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-63) at 6:40 p.m. ET for the middle contest of their three-game series at LoanDepot Park. Miami took the opener 2-0 as Eury Perez combined with two relievers on a four-hitter, allowing three while registering seven strikeouts over seven innings to end his personal three-game skid.

Since May 19, the Marlins have posted nine winning and four losing streaks of three or more games, including a franchise-record 12-game slide that bridged the All-Star Break. Tuesday's triumph marked the third time the club has won three straight since that stretch of futility and put it 2.5 games back in the race for a wild-card spot.

Otto Lopez went 1-for-4 in the series opener to maintain his NL-leading .318 batting average. The 27-year-old Dominican shortstop has hit safely in seven of nine games this month and is 5-for-17 (.294) this season against the Pirates, who have lost six of their last seven contests.

Eight other games are on MLB's Wednesday evening schedule, including the second contest of a three-game set between the struggling Seattle Mariners (56-64) and New York Yankees (67-52) at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The Mariners' 4-1 setback in the opener was their fifth straight loss and kept them four games behind the Texas Rangers for the third American League wild card and 4.5 back of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. New York has won three of four and is three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card berth.

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The Chicago Cubs (70-50) look to keep rolling and expand their lead in the NL Wild Card standings when they visit the Washington Nationals (59-62) at 6:45 p.m. ET for the middle contest of their three-game series at Nationals Park. The Cubs, who are 6.5 games in front of three teams in the NL Wild Card race, topped Washington 8-5 in the opener for their seventh win in eight outings. The Nationals won three of four before the defeat and are five games out of a wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox (61-57) attempt to even their three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds (57-61) when the teams square off at 7:40 p.m. ET at Rate Field. The White Sox lost the opener 5-4 in 10 innings and saw their lead over the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central shrink to 2.5 games, while the Reds climbed within 5.5 games of an NL Wild Card berth.

The Marlins are -111 money-line betting favorites against the Pirates in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, while the Yankees are -127 betting favorites versus the Mariners. The Cubs are -160 favorites over the Nationals at sports betting apps and the White Sox are -142 to win against the Reds.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Aug. 12. All times Eastern

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Pirates at Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8 (-117)

The series opener was a pitchers' duel as a total of two runs were scored in the contest. But the Marlins produced 12 and seven runs against the Los Angeles Angels in their previous two outings, while each of the Pirates' previous three games had at least nine total runs scored. Additionally, Miami right-hander Janson Junk was tagged for five runs in four innings of a relief stint versus Pittsburgh last season. The Pirates are tied for third in the majors in runs (602), and righty Carmen Mlodzinski yielded five across three frames against the New York Mets in his last start. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see another low-scoring affair between these teams as its Over/Under betting pick is the Over, which hits in 57% of its simulations.

Cubs at Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 9.5 (-110)

The Nationals (649 runs) and Cubs (622) are the top two scoring teams in the majors and combined for 14 runs in Tuesday's series opener. At least nine total runs were scored in each of their first four meetings this season. Double digits were reached in five of Chicago's last eight contests and four of Washington's past six. The Cubs produced a total of 18 runs in their previous two games and will be facing left-hander Jackson Kent, who will be making his major-league debut. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken all of this into account, and its simulations have the Over hitting 60% of the time.

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Mariners at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +1.5 (-191) | Expert: Yankees ML (-118, Matt Snyder)

The Mariners are reeling, thanks in large part to their anemic offense. Seattle is last in the majors in runs (463) and has scored a total of five runs during its five-game losing streak. The club has recorded more than two runs just once in its last seven outings. But New York hasn't exactly been lighting up the scoreboard of late, either, exceeding three runs only twice in its past six outings. The Yankees also were involved in three consecutive one-run games prior to Tuesday's series opener. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another close one as its spread betting pick sees the Mariners cover the run line in 71% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is backing New York to hand Seattle its sixth straight defeat, however, as the Mariners have won just five of their last 19 contests.

Reds at White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (-167) | Expert: Luis Castillo Under 5.5 strikeouts (-103, Alex Selesnick)

The Reds halted their three-game slide with a 5-4 triumph over the White Sox in 10 innings on Tuesday. Cincinnati has gone 7-4 over its last 11 contests, with six of those victories coming by one run. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Reds will make things difficult for White Sox righty Luis Castillo, who lost both of his previous two career starts against them, as its simulations have them covering the run line 64% of the time. The 33-year-old Castillo has registered fewer than six strikeouts in each of his last 10 starts, and SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick thinks that streak will continue against the team with which he spent the first 5.5 years of his major-league career.

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