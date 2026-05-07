There's an old adage about NBA playoff basketball: A series really doesn't start until the home team loses a game.

If that adage is true, then the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers can feel better about their conference semifinal series against the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively. Both the Cavaliers and Lakers are down 1-0, but both are on the road and will look to steal Game 2 on Thursday night.

Cleveland can draw confidence from the fact that it had its chances in Game 1. The Cavaliers and Pistons were tied with five minutes remaining before Detroit ended the game on an 18-8 run.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles battled tough early in the series opener against Oklahoma City but went down by 19 points three minutes into the fourth quarter and never threatened the rest of the way.

For Thursday, the Cavaliers are 3.5-point underdogs against Cade Cunningham & Co., while the Lakers are big 15.5-point dogs against the defending champs.

Fans interested in wagering on Thursday's games need to check out the latest DraftKings promo code.

While the two NBA playoff games are the marquee attractions on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes one NHL postseason game and a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, May 7. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Pistons

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pistons -3.5 | Expert: Tobias Harris over 17.5 total points -114 (Mike Barner)

Detroit's MVP in crunch time in Game 1 was arguably Cleveland's James Harden. Playoff Harden returned at the right time for the Pistons with seven turnovers and 6-of-15 shooting. Harden now has 43 turnovers in these playoffs, which is the fourth-most turnovers in the first eight games of a postseason since turnovers became an official stat in 1978. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Detroit has a 64% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Pistons -3.5. Meanwhile, Barner notes Harris is averaging 36 minutes and 16.9 shot attempts a game during the playoffs. "The increased usage rate is important to note because he is generally an efficient scorer, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc this season," he says.

Lakers at Thunder

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Thunder -15.5 | Expert: Chet Holmgren Over 8.5 total rebounds -122 (Larry Hartstein)

Here's what should be concerning to fans of Showtime. Los Angeles lost by 18 in Game 1 even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have an SGA-type game. The reigning MVP and 2026 MVP favorite scored just 18 points and had six assists while committing seven turnovers in Game 1. If he has an average performance on Thursday, Game 2 could be another blowout. The SportsLine Projection Model says Oklahoma City has a 53% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Thunder -15.5. Meanwhile, Hartstein notes Holmgren has grabbed 12 rebounds in each of the past two games. "He is a total mismatch for L.A., so he should see plenty of minutes before garbage time," he says.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs with the BetMGM bonus code for a great offer.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Hurricanes at Flyers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Hurricanes -164

The Carolina Hurricanes can take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia Flyers when they meet at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Hurricanes have dominated the Flyers in the head-to-head series recently, going 18-1-1 over the past 20 matchups, including the playoffs. That includes a 5-0-1 record this season and a 3-2 comeback, overtime victory in Game 2. The SportsLine Projection Model says Carolina has a 69% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Hurricanes money line.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Red Sox

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rays -1.5 +159

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to stay hot when they begin a four-game series at Fenway Park. The Rays have won six in a row, which is the second longest winning streak in the majors, behind only the Cubs (eight). Over the winning streak, Tampa Bay has the third-best batting average (.273) and fourth-best WHIP (1.18) in all of baseball. On Thursday, the Rays will face 25-year-old Red Sox lefty Jake Bennett, who will be making just his second major league start. The SportsLine Projection Model says Tampa Bay has a 68% to cover and gives a "C" grade to the Rays -1.5.

Cardinals at Padres

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cardinals +140

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres begin a four-game series at Petco Park. The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the National League, having gone 7-2 over their last nine games. On Thursday, they will send lefty Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.50 ERA) to the mound, and the Padres have been subpar against southpaws this season. Their .661 OPS against lefties ranks 20th in the majors. The SportsLine Projection Model gives St. Louis a 53% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Cardinals money line.

Bet on Thursday's MLB games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.