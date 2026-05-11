The top-seeded Detroit Pistons were pushed to the brink of elimination by the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs and needed a tremendous comeback to win in seven games. They're hoping to avoid a lengthy battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and can take a step toward preventing that on Monday.

Detroit attempts to bounce back from a defeat and take a 3-1 series lead when it visits Rocket Arena to face Cleveland in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The Pistons trailed the Magic 3-1 but then proved why they finished with the best record in the East during the regular season by winning five consecutive contests, including the first two of this matchup.

However, the Cavaliers dodged a major bullet by posting a 116-109 home victory in Game 3. Donovan Mitchell recorded a double-double with a game-high 35 points and 10 rebounds while James Harden added 19 points for Cleveland, which also endured a long first-round series as it outlasted the Toronto Raptors in seven games.

In the West, reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder look to remain perfect this postseason when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in the opening round and can do the same to the Lakers after having won each of the first three games of the series by 18 or more points.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to wager on any of Monday's NBA Playoff games.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Monday with Game 4 of the Western Conference second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minn. The Avalanche are coming off their first loss of the postseason as the Wild skated to a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind three-point performances by defenseman Brock Faber and Kirill Kaprizov (one goal, two assists apiece), with the latter extending his point streak against Colorado to 16 games (including playoffs).

Six games are on Monday's MLB slate, one of which has the reigning American League champions Toronto Blue Jays (18-22) hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (26-13) at 7:07 p.m. ET for the opener of their three-game series at Rogers Centre. The Rays have won 14 of their last 16 contests, including a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays at home last week.

The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites against the Pistons in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Thunder are 11.5-point favorites over the Lakers. The Avalanche are -141 favorites on the money line against the Wild and the Blue Jays are -129 favorites against the Rays.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, May 11. All times Eastern

Bet on Monday's top games with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Pistons at Cavaliers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 213.5 (-108) | Expert: Jarrett Allen Over 12.5 points (-110, Larry Hartstein)

The Cavaliers are fifth in the league in postseason scoring with an average of 109.7 points and the Pistons are just 10th at 104.4 per game. Neither of the first two games of the series exceeded 212 total points, but the teams combined for 225 in Game 3. The SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll continue to produce points Monday as the Over hits in almost 56% of its simulations. Cleveland's Jarrett Allen was held to a mere two points in the series opener but scored 22 and 18, respectively, in his last two outings. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (77-43, +2542 on his last 120 NBA player prop picks) likes the 28-year-old center to keep scoring in Game 4 as he has averaged 17.8 points since the All-Star break.

Thunder at Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 214.5 (-109) | Expert: Ajay Mitchell Over 21.5 points + assists (-114, PropBetGuy)

Oklahoma City has been the highest-scoring team this postseason with an average of 122.1 points. Five of the Thunder's seven playoff games have had at least 227 combined points scored in them, including the last two in this series. The SportsLine Projection Model sees that trend continuing as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 60% of the time. Oklahoma City's Ajay Mitchell led the team in Game 3 with 24 points and dished out 10 assists for the first double-double of his playoff career. The 23-year-old guard has recorded at least 22 combined points and assists in each of his last four outings, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (10-4, +537 on his last 14 NBA player prop picks) thinks he'll extend his streak Monday.

Bet on Monday's NBA playoff games using the latest BetMGM promo code.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Avalanche at Wild

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Saint Paul, Minn. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 (-118)

After a total of 18 goals were scored in their first-round sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, the Avalanche and Wild combined for 15 tallies in the opener of their matchup. Seven goals were produced in Game 2, and the teams put six on the board in Saturday's contest. With the Avs and Wild becoming more familiar with each other as the series goes longer, the total of tallies is likely to keep decreasing and the SportsLine Projection Model believes that will be the case as the Under for Game 4 hits in more than 61% of its simulations.

Bet on Monday's NHL playoff game with the FanDuel promo code for a great offer.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7 (-112) | Expert: Rays ML (+112, Adam Thompson)

The Rays are tied for ninth in the AL in runs (171) and the Blue Jays are 13th (164). The teams combined for fewer than seven runs in two of their three contests last week, and both of Monday's starting pitchers enter with very respectable ERAs as Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen owns a 2.95 mark and Toronto's Kevin Gausman is at 3.09. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think runs will be at a premium on Monday, however, as its simulations have the Over hitting more than 67% of the time. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson (18-12, +471.5 on his last 30 MLB money line picks) expects the Rays to continue their winning ways, especially since their pitching staff has allowed more than two runs in only three of the team's last 16 games.

Wager on Monday's MLB games with the latest DraftKings promo code.