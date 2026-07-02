Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Portugal vs. Croatia, Switzerland vs. Algeria, MLB and more

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 25 World Cup matches, tied for the second-most all-time. He is the only player to have scored in six different World Cups.

But all of that could come to an end on Thursday.

Though the 41-year-old soccer icon has not confirmed that this year's World Cup will be his last, he would be bucking history to return in 2030. Only one player, Egypt's Essam El Hadary, has appeared in a World Cup past the age of 43, and he was a goalkeeper. Cameroon's Roger Milla is the oldest field player with a World Cup appearance, at 42.

That adds urgency for Ronaldo, who famously has never won the World Cup with Portugal, in an already massive Round of 32 knockout match on Thursday against Croatia. The winner will advance to face either Spain or Austria in the next round. The loser will go home.

Portugal are -320 favorites to advance to the Round of 16 over Croatia (+245).

While Portugal vs. Croatia is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes two other World Cup matches and nine MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, July 2. All times Eastern.

World Cup best bets, where to watch

Portugal vs. Croatia

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Portugal -120 (Martin Green)

Though much has been made about Portugal's rather uninspiring group results, the team still is elite in the midfield, with Vitinha, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. Also, Green notes that Croatia excel against lower-ranked teams but struggle against top ones. This year, Croatia are 4-0 against teams currently ranked outside the top 10 in the FIFA World Ranking and 0-3 against teams in the top 10, losing those matches by a combined score of 9-3. Portugal are ranked eighth. "[Croatia] are a decent team, but they tend to struggle against elite opposition these days, and they could be outclassed by the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva in midfield," he says.

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Switzerland vs. Algeria

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Vancouver | TV: FS1/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Switzerland -110 (Martin Green) | Expert: Switzerland +105 (Brandt Sutton)

After drawing with Qatar in their World Cup opener, Switzerland have found themselves, beating both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada and outscoring those foes 6-2. Meanwhile, Algeria struggled in group play, managing only one win, against an overmatched Jordan side, and allowing seven goals over the three group matches. Algeria are also winless in their last nine World Cup matches against European teams. "[Switzerland] should have too much quality for Algeria, who finished third in their group," Green says. Sutton adds, "Algeria has never won a World Cup knockout round match, and I expect Switzerland to walk away with the victory on Thursday."

MLB best bets, where to watch

Cardinals at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Braves -113 | Expert: Braves +1.5 -176 (Matt Severance)

Atlanta and St. Louis play the rubber game of their three-game series with the Braves' Hurston Waldrep (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and the Cardinals' Dustin May (5-6, 4.30) taking the mound. May is coming off arguably his worst outing of the season, giving up six runs on six hits in two innings against the lowly Royals. Ouch. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says the National League East-leading Braves have a 64.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Atlanta money line (-113). Severance agrees. "The teams have played 46 one-run game between them and [that's all I'm] really looking for," he says.

Rays at Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Kansas City | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 10.5 -107 | Expert: Rays -124 (Larry Hartstein)

Here are two teams heading in opposite directions. Tampa Bay has won seven in a row and owns the best record (50-33) in the American League. Kansas City has lost six of seven and has the worst mark in the AL (35-52). Hartstein notes that the Royals have been outscored 60-16 over that seven-game stretch. "It's unclear which team has the starting pitching edge, but the Rays' pen is in better shape," he says. "KC's pen owns an MLB-worst 5.40 ERA." Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 71.5% chance the teams combine for 10 runs or fewer and gives a B grade to Under 10.5 (-107).

Padres at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres +164

The longtime rivals begin a four-game series, with Los Angeles (56-31) owning a 12-game lead over second-place San Diego (43-42) in the National League West. The Padres are coming off a 23-3 blowout loss at the Cubs on Wednesday, which is the biggest margin of defeat in franchise history. But on Thursday, San Diego will face Dodgers righty Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.88), who has struggled recently. Over his past three starts, he is 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Padres have a 39.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the San Diego money line (+164).