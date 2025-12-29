The Los Angeles Rams are locked into a wild card berth, and the Atlanta Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention entirely. Their postseason destinies have, for all intents and purposes, been decided.

But to many football diehards, tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Rams and Falcons in Atlanta still has one enormous ramification: fantasy football glory.

Week 17 is typically championship week for fantasy football leagues, which means many champions will be crowned on Monday night. Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts are just five players who could deliver delight — or disappointment — to their fantasy owners.

Stafford, Nacua and Williams lead the league's No. 1 scoring offense, which averages 30.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Robinson ranks fifth in total rushing yards (1,250), while Pitts is second among all tight ends in total receiving yards (854).

The Rams are 7.5-point favorites over the Falcons on Monday.

While Los Angeles vs. Atlanta is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes an 11-game NBA slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Dec. 29. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Rams at Falcons

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Falcons +288 | Expert: Falcons +8.5 (R.J. White)

Robinson is having one of the best seasons in Falcons history. The dual-threat running back already has set the single-season record for receiving yards (776) by a running back in franchise history. He also is on pace to set the franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season, currently held by William Andrews (2,176 in 1981). In addition, White notes that Rams coach Sean McVay might consider resting players given that his team can no longer win the division. "Sean McVay has rested starters when given the opportunity in the past, and while they can't prepare during the week to do so, I would expect he'd have a quick hook for some key players here," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says Atlanta has a 31.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to the Falcons money line (+288).

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Spurs

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Spurs -3 | Expert: Stephon Castle Over 6.5 total assists -115 (Mike Barner)

San Antonio point guard De'Aaron Fox, who missed Saturday's loss against the Jazz, is listed as questionable with adductor tightness. That's a situation to monitor until tip-off. But the Spurs still are the only team in the NBA that ranks in the top five in both offensive (118.8 points per 100 possessions) and defensive (112.5) rating. The SportsLine Projection Model says San Antonio has a 54.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Spurs -3. Meanwhile Barner notes that Castle has logged at least seven assists in four of his last five games and Victor Wembanyama played his most minutes (28) on Saturday since returning from injury. "With [Castle's] best lob threat moving farther and farther away from being on a minutes restriction, I like Castle to hit this Over against a Cavaliers team that ranks 19th in assists allowed per game," he says.

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Trail Blazers -143

Two Western Conference teams looking to get on track square off when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center. The Mavericks (12-21) have lost four of their last five games, and Anthony Davis (adductor), who missed Saturday's game, is listed as questionable for Monday. Dallas is 4-13 without Davis this season. Meanwhile the Blazers (13-19) are coming off a 114-108 victory over the Celtics on Sunday and will be playing the second half of a back-to-back. The SportsLine Projection Model says Portland has a 69.0% chance to win and assigns a rare A grade to the Blazers money line (-143).

Looking ahead

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Shreveport, La. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Coastal Carolina +9.5

The Chanticleers (6-6) are in a transition phase after coach Tim Beck was fired at the end of the season. Ryan Beard will take over after the bowl game, while defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson is serving as the interim coach. Johnson's side of the ball hasn't exactly excelled this season; Coastal Carolina ranks 131st in the country in total defense (456.3 yards per game) and 126th in scoring defense (33.9 points per game). But last season, Johnson was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, so he should have intimate knowledge of the Bulldogs and how to stop the Louisiana Tech offense. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Chanticleers have a 66.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Coastal Carolina +9.5.