The Los Angeles Rams edged out the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title last season via tiebreaker as both teams finished with 10 victories. A tiebreaker to determine the division champion may be needed again this year as the rivals enter their Week 16 showdown at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field with 11 wins apiece.

While the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) still are in the mix for the NFC West crown, it's likely that either the Rams or Seahawks will capture the title -- and possibly the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Rams and Seahawks both have won eight of their last nine games, and Seattle enters Thursday's rematch with a four-game winning streak that has followed a 21-19 loss at Los Angeles in Week 11.

The Rams, who likely will be without NFL receiving touchdowns leader Davante Adams (14), as he is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, are coming off a 41-34 triumph over the Detroit Lions in which Puka Nacua matched his career high with 181 receiving yards, Matthew Stafford threw for 368 yards with a pair of TD passes to Colby Parkinson, and Kyren Williams rushed for two scores.

Seattle failed to find the end zone last week but still managed to edge the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 as Jason Myers set a franchise record with six field goals. Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted his ninth 100-yard performance of the season, hauling in seven passes for 113 yards to increase his league-leading total to 1,541.

A dozen games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Houston Rockets (16-7) and New Orleans Pelicans (5-22) at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. Houston kicked off its six-game road trip Monday with a 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, while New Orleans has followed a seven-game losing streak with back-to-back victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls.

The NHL has 10 contests on its slate, one of which has the Dallas Stars (22-7-5) visiting the SAP Center to face off against the San Jose Sharks (17-14-3) at 10 p.m. ET. Dallas is an impressive 11-2-4 on the road this season but was beaten 5-2 by the Minnesota Wild in its last away game, while San Jose is riding a three-game winning streak and has scored six goals in each of its last two outings.

College football bowl season continues Thursday with Missouri State (7-5) taking on Arkansas State (6-6) at 9 p.m. ET in the inaugural Xbox Bowl at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The Bears, who lost their final two regular-season games, are 0-4 in bowl games and are making their first appearance in one since being trounced 55-25 by Stephen F. Austin in the 1989 Pecan Bowl. The Red Wolves are seeking their second straight bowl victory after defeating Bowling Green 38-31 in last year's 68 Ventures Bowl.

Thursday's college basketball schedule is rife with games and concludes when Long Beach State (2-9) hosts Pepperdine (4-7) at 10 p.m. ET at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid. The Beach are in the midst of a three-game slide during which they lost twice in overtime, while the Waves ended their five-game skid with a 70-62 triumph over Cal State Bakersfield last time out.

The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites against the Rams in the latest consensus NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 9.5-point favorites against the Pelicans, the Stars are -206 favorites on the money line versus the Sharks, Arkansas State is a 1.5-point favorite against Missouri State and Long Beach State is a 3.5-point favorite against Pepperdine.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Dec. 18. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Rams at Seahawks

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Seahawks -1.5 (-108) | Expert: Puka Nacua Under 93.5 receiving yards (-112, R.J. White)

The first showdown between the NFC West rivals was a close one, and this rematch figures to be no different. The Seahawks have won four straight both overall and at home, so they are slight favorites. Each of the Rams' three losses this season were by one score, with both of the last two being by three points. Seattle probably won't have to contend with Davante Adams (hamstring), so it can put most of its focus on Puka Nacua. The Sportsline Projection Model sees the Seahawks covering the spread, as they do so in 54% of its simulations. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White (21-11, +883 on his last 32 NFL player prop picks) believes Seattle's defense will do a solid job containing Nacua, as it hasn't allowed a wide receiver to gain more than 90 yards since Week 5 and limited the Los Angeles star to 75 in their first meeting this year.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Rockets at Pelicans

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockets -9.5 (-110) | Expert: Zion Williamson Over 17.5 points (-125, Matt Severance)

The Rockets are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA with an average of 120.8 points per game. They also are one of the stingiest clubs in the league, as they allow the third-fewest points per contest (111.2). That doesn't bode well for the Pelicans, who are 23rd in scoring (114.2 points) and 28th in points allowed (122.8). The SportsLine Projection Model believes that will translate into a big win for Houston, as its simulations say the Rockets cover the large spread 66% of the time. However, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (9-6 on his last 15 NBA player prop picks) thinks Zion Williamson will be motivated to go up against one of his idols in Kevin Durant and be productive in his second game back from a hip injury. The 2019 first overall draft pick came off the bench versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and scored 18 points.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Stars at Sharks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Jose, Cal. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sharks +1.5 (-150)

After suffering consecutive regulation losses for just the second time this season, the Stars bounced back to post a 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. They defeated the Sharks at home by the same score earlier this month, but San Jose has won four of its last five at the SAP Center, including Tuesday's 6-3 triumph over the Calgary Flames. Dallas may extend its winning streak in the all-time series to eight games, but the SportsLine Projection Model feels San Jose will at least keep it close Thursday as the Sharks cover the spread in 67% of its simulations.

CFB best bets, where to watch

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Frisco, Texas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Missouri State -104

Arkansas State won five of its final seven regular-season games, while Missouri State ended the campaign with back-to-back losses to Kennesaw State and Louisiana Tech. But the Bears won five straight prior to that and will be eager to play for offensive coordinator Nick Petrino, who took over as interim head coach after Ryan Beard left the program earlier this month to take the same position at Coastal Carolina. Missouri State is making its first appearance in a bowl game in 36 years, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Bears will record the school's first bowl victory in five tries, as its simulations say they win 53% of the time.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Pepperdine at Long Beach State

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Long Beach, Cal. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 140.5 (-112) | Expert: Long Beach State -3.5 (-110, Bruce Marshall)

Long Beach State has been a frequent participant in high-scoring affairs this season, as nine of its 11 games, including each of the last eight, went Over the total projected for this matchup against Pepperdine. Even though fewer than 135 combined points were scored in each of their last three contests, the Waves also are no strangers to shootouts, as the total exceeded 151 points in five of their games. With Pepperdine averaging 73.3 points this campaign and the Beach allowing 78.2, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations say the Over hits more than 65% of the time. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+337 on his last 18 college basketball picks) likes Long Beach State to end its three-game losing streak and cover the spread, as it has done just that in each of its last four contests.