Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Rangers vs. Guardians, Netherlands vs. Morocco and more

The Cleveland Guardians helped the Texas Rangers climb into first place in the AL West over the weekend. They now have an opportunity to knock them out of the top spot in the division.

Cleveland (44-40) looks to end Texas' winning streak and extend its own when it hosts the Rangers (42-42) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday in the opener of their three-game series at Progressive Field. The Guardians won the final two contests of their three-game set against Seattle this past weekend while the Rangers swept their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays to move a half game ahead of the Mariners in the AL West.

The Guardians, who are tied with the Chicago White Sox for first in the AL Central, staged a five-run rally in the eighth inning on Sunday and held on for a 6-5 victory over Seattle. Meanwhile, the Rangers scored a run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth to snap a tie and get past the Blue Jays 3-2.

The Rangers and Guardians met in Texas earlier this month, with the home team winning two of their three contests. Texas enters this series having won six of its last eight games while Cleveland has won three of four.

There are 12 other games on Monday's MLB schedule, including the opener of a three-game series between the Washington Nationals (43-42) and Boston Red Sox (36-46) at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. The Red Sox began their seven-game homestand by sweeping a four-game set against the New York Yankees. The Nationals are coming off back-to-back triumphs over the Baltimore Orioles after having lost five of their previous six contests.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42) return home to face the San Francisco Giants (35-48) at 9:40 p.m. ET in the opener of their three-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks, who are 6-0 against the Giants this season, were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in their three-game weekend set to finish 2-4 on their six-game road trip. San Francisco concluded a 4-2 homestand by winning the final two contests of its three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

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One 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match is on the slate Monday evening as Morocco facing Netherlands at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. Both sides went 2-1-0 during the group stage, with Netherlands taking first place in Group F and Morocco finishing second in Group C. The Moroccans had their best showing at the World Cup in 2022, when they finished in fourth place. The Dutch placed fifth that year but were runners-up three times while coming in third and fourth once each over their previous eight appearances in the tournament.

The Guardians are -149 favorites on the money line against the Rangers in the latest consensus MLB odds and the Red Sox are -175 favorites over the Nationals. The Diamondbacks are -137 favorites against the Giants and Netherlands are -156 favorites against Morocco.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, June 29. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Guardians

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rangers +1.5 (-173)

After losing the final two contests of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins, the Rangers continued their 10-game road trip by sweeping a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Guardians have gone 3-4 over their last seven games, with all three victories coming by just one run. The Rangers won two of three at home against Cleveland earlier this month, and the SportsLine Projection Model strongly believes they'll at least keep the score close in the opener of this series as they cover the run line in 74% of its simulations.

Nationals at Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nationals +1.5 (-140)

Like Texas, the Red Sox are coming off a four-game sweep as they embarrassed their hated rivals, the New York Yankees, over the weekend. However, Boston won the series finale by a single run, and the Nationals won the final two contests of their three-game road set against the Baltimore Orioles. Washington is 3-2 in its last five away from home, but one of the defeats was by just one run. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Nationals will put up a good fight against the Red Sox on Monday as its simulations have them covering the run line 68% of the time.

Giants at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Giants +1.5 (-182) | Expert: Diamondbacks ML (-134, Matt Severance)

The Diamondbacks are in a major funk, as they've lost six of their last eight games. One of their two victories in that span came by a single run. Meanwhile, San Francisco has won four of its last six overall contests, and three of its last four road losses were one-run decisions. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the Giants getting blown out in the series opener as they cover the run line in 67% of its simulations. Arizona was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend but is 6-0 against San Francisco this season. That, along with the fact that Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 1.84 ERA at home this year, has SportsLine expert Matt Severance (86-42, +1444.5 on his last 128 MLB money line picks) backing a victory by the home team.

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World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Guadalupe, Mexico | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Over 2.5 (+120, Brandt Sutton)

Morocco began the 2026 World Cup with a pair of low-scoring matches before combining with Haiti for six goals last time out. The Netherlands' three group-stage games featured plenty of offense, as four or more tallies were scored in each. The Moroccans enter the Round of 32 with six goals and the Dutch are tied with France and Germany for the tournament lead with 10 tallies. SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton (5-1, +420 on his last six World Cup picks) thinks Morocco will have a difficult time slowing down the Netherlands' attack and is backing the Over.

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