Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Rangers vs. Marlins, World Cup soccer and more

The Miami Marlins entered June with a five-game losing streak and were eight games under the .500 mark at 26-34. They've lost only five of their 19 contests this month, however, and will have their red-hot ace on the mound Tuesday as they seek more success on their current homestand.

Miami (40-39) looks to improve to 4-1 on its six-game stretch at LoanDepot Park and Sandy Alcantara aims for his fifth consecutive win when the Marlins take on the Texas Rangers (38-40) at 6:40 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game series. The Marlins extended their home winning streak to eight games by sweeping a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants last weekend, but the run ended Monday as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Rangers in the series opener.

Otto Lopez went 2-for-3 in the setback to raise his major league-best batting average to .336, and he has hit safely in 16 of 19 games this month. The 27-year-old Dominican shortstop enters Tuesday as the only player in the majors with a triple-digit hit total (103).

Alcantara (7-4, 4.18 ERA) went seven starts without a victory but has been perfect in June, winning all four of his outings. The 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner has issued just three walks across 28 innings in those turns and is tied for second in the majors with 11 quality starts.

Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-3, Ezequiel Duran belted a two-run homer and Alejandro Osuna snapped a 2-2 tie with an RBI double in the eighth inning on Monday as the Rangers posted their third win in four games.

There are 14 other games on Tuesday's MLB schedule, including the second contest of a four-game set between the Kansas City Royals (33-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (43-32) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Royals edged the Rays 2-1 in the opener for their fourth win in five games, while Tampa Bay fell to 3-7 in its last 10 outings.

Meanwhile, the Athletics (38-40) kick off a six-game road trip when they visit the Giants (31-46) at 9:45 p.m. ET for the opener of a three-game series at Oracle Park. The Athletics, who dropped two of three against San Francisco at home last month, have lost four of their last six contests but are 20-17 on the road this season.

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A pair of 2026 World Cup matches take place Tuesday evening, one of which is a Group L clash between Panama and Croatia at 7 p.m. ET at BMO Field in Toronto. Both teams lost their tournament openers, as Croatia were defeated by England 4-2 and Panama dropped a 1-0 decision to Ghana.

The Marlins are -158 favorites on the money line against the Rangers in the latest consensus MLB odds, while the Rays are -189 favorites over the Royals. The Giants are -140 favorites versus the Athletics and Croatia are -207 favorites against Panama.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, June 23. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rangers +1.5 (-162) | Expert: Marlins ML (-152, Matt Severance)

Since losing five of six contests, with four of those defeats coming by at least three runs, the Rangers have won three of their last four. The only setback in that span took place in extra innings. Two of Miami's last three victories were one-run decisions. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the Rangers getting blown out Tuesday, as they cover the run line in 64% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (84-37, +1699 on his last 121 MLB money-line picks) believes the Marlins will even the three-game series as Texas' bullpen may be worn out after three consecutive close contests.

Royals at Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Royals +1.5 (-137) | Expert: Shane McClanahan Under 15.5 outs recorded (-117, PropBetGuy)

Kansas City has played well lately, winning four of its past five games. Tampa Bay has not, as it has lost seven of its past 10 contests. Each of the Rays' last three games were one-run affairs, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Royals will put forth a solid effort, as its simulations have them covering the run line 57% of the time. Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan has thrown more than five innings just once over his past seven starts and didn't work more than four in either of his last two turns. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (5-1, +436 on his last six MLB player prop picks) feels the left-hander will have another short outing, as he has lasted more than five innings in only three of his 14 starts during his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2023.

Athletics at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics +1.5 (-185)

The Athletics have been better on the road (20-17) than at home (18-23) this season, while the Giants have struggled everywhere. They've lost seven of their last nine contests at Oracle Park, and one of their two victories during that stretch was by one run. San Francisco southpaw Robbie Ray allowed four or more runs in each of his last two career starts against the Athletics and yielded at least four in both of his past two outings at home this year. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Athletics continuing their solid road play as they cover the run line in 72% of its simulations.

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World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

Panama vs. Croatia

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Over 2.5 (-130, Jon Eimer)

Despite allowing four goals against England in their tournament opener, Croatia scored twice -- something 11 sides have failed to do over their first two matches. Panama did not score in their loss to Ghana and have produced only two goals in four World Cup games all-time. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer (21-10-2, +535 on his last 33 World Cup picks) believes Croatia will have little difficulty breaking through against Panama and could run up the score against the Panamanians' fragile defense.

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