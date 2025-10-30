Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season begins when the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Miami (2-6) halted its three-game losing streak with a 34-10 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons last week, while Baltimore (2-5) ended its four-game skid by defeating the Chicago Bears 30-16.

The Ravens are expected to have Lamar Jackson back under center after the two-time NFL MVP missed three games with a hamstring injury. Jackson has thrown for 1,201 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception in four career meetings with the Dolphins.

Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite against Miami in the latest NFL betting odds. In addition to Thursday Night Football, there are many more options on Thursday's sports schedule for bettors to target with four NBA games, 11 NHL contests and a pair of matchups in Week 10 of college football.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Thursday, Oct. 30. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Ravens at Dolphins

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Miami Gardens, Fla. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 51.5 (-107) | Expert: Lamar Jackson Under 236.5 passing yards (-111)

Despite their victory last week, the Dolphins' prospects for a third playoff appearance in four years are grim. Baltimore's Week 8 win, along with the return of Jackson and the recent struggles of the Pittsburgh Steelers, have many believing the Ravens will make a run and win their third consecutive AFC North title. Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a four-touchdown effort against Atlanta and had his best performance in the NFL versus Baltimore in 2022, when he set career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdown passes. Jackson, meanwhile, has had some amazing outings against Miami as he threw for over 320 yards and five scores in both of his career wins. SportsLine expert Matt Severance doesn't think the 28-year-old will finish anywhere close to that amount of passing yards, believing the Ravens will rely heavily on their ground attack against a Miami defense that 28th in the league against the run (145 yards allowed per game). The SportsLine Projection Model sees a high-scoring affair, as the Over hits in 69% of its simulations.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Warriors at Bucks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: NBA TV

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bucks +128 | Expert: Bucks +3 (-111)

Both teams have gotten off to good starts this season, with Golden State winning four of its first five games for the third consecutive campaign and Milwaukee going 3-1. Three of the Warriors' victories were by double digits, while the Bucks eclipsed the 120-point mark in each of their triumphs. Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in both points (36.3) and rebounds (14.0). Golden State has won the last three meetings between the teams, including a 125-111 victory at Milwaukee last season. However, the SportsLine Projection Model says that streak will end, as its simulations have the Bucks winning 58% of the time. Severance likes Milwaukee to at least cover the spread since he has little faith in Draymond Green's ability to slow down Antetokounmpo.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Stars at Lightning

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: TNT

SportsLine pick -- Model: Stars +1.5 (-202)

One team's three-game winning streak will be ending at Benchmark International Arena. The Stars have allowed a total of four goals during their run, while the Lightning have scored 11 during theirs. Jake Oettinger turned aside 24 shots for his first shutout of the season and Tyler Seguin scored a power-play goal in Dallas' 1-0 triumph over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Mikko Rantanen notched an assist, giving him at least one point in nine of the Stars' 10 games. Nikita Kucherov netted a tally and set up another in Tampa Bay's 5-2 road victory against the Nashville Predators, giving him eight points during his current five-game streak. The SportsLine Projection Model believes Thursday's contest will be a tight one and has the Stars covering the puck line in 66% of its simulations.

CFB best bets, where to watch

Tulane at UTSA

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: UTSA +6 (-111)

Tulane (6-1, 3-0) is looking to remain perfect in American Athletic Conference action this season as it improved to 25-2 in conference play since 2022 with a 24-17 victory against Army last time out. UTSA (3-4, 1-2), which was trounced 55-17 at North Texas in its last contest, aims for its 22nd consecutive conference home win - the second-longest active streak in FBS. The Roadrunners demolished Rice 61-13 in their first AAC matchup at the Alamodome this year. The teams split the first two meetings in the all-time series, with both winning at home. Their most recent showdown took place in 2023, when the Green Wave racked up 277 yards on the ground en route to a 29-16 triumph. UTSA has covered the spread in eight of its last nine home games, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the club doing so Thursday as its simulations have the Roadrunners covering 59% of the time.