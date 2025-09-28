A huge AFC matchup highlights Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams enter with disappointing 1-2 records, with Baltimore one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and Kansas City trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by two in the AFC West.

The Ravens are coming off a 38-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in the setback, including a pair to tight end Mark Andrews, and leads the NFL with nine on the season. Kansas City posted its first victory of the year last weekend, defeating the New York Giants 22-9 after beginning the campaign with losses to the Chargers and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons makes his first appearance at AT&T Stadium as a visitor when the Green Bay Packers (2-1) take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Parsons spent the first four years of his NFL career with Dallas before being dealt to Green Bay in August after requesting a trade.

The WNBA semifinals continue Sunday, when the Indiana Fever attempt to stave off elimination at home against the Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Mercury look to advance to the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history when they host the league-best Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. ET.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the Chiefs in the lastest consensus NFL odds, while the Packers are 6.5-point favorites versus the Cowboys. The Aces are 3.5-point favorites against the Fever at FanDuel Sportsbook and the Lynx are 5.5-point underdogs versus the Mercury.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Sept. 28. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Ravens at Chiefs

Time: 4:25 p.m. | Location: Kansas City | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 48.5 (-114) | Expert: Ravens -2.5 (-115)

These are two of the powerhouse teams in the AFC, yet - barring a tie - one of them will end the day with a 1-3 record. The Chiefs are 9-5 in the all-time series and have won six of the last seven meetings, including a Divisional Round matchup in the 2023 playoffs. Baltimore put up at least 30 points in each of its first three games this season, which all have seen at least 58 combined points scored. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe points will be at a premium in this contest as the Over hits in 52% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Zack Cimini, who is 8-3-1 on his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving the Chiefs, likes the Ravens to cover, believing they will correct the errors they made on both sides of the football against Detroit last week.

Packers at Cowboys

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Tex. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Packers -6.5 | Expert: Micah Parsons Over 0.75 sacks (-161)

The Packers are coming off a surprising 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in which they squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Dallas' weak defense was exploited by the Chicago Bears last week as it allowed Caleb Williams to throw for 298 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-14 setback. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had three touchdown passes in his only previous visit to AT&T Stadium, a 48-32 triumph in the 2023 Wild Card round, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Packers posting another convincing victory as they cover the spread 54% of the time in its simulations. In addition, SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 10-2 on his last 12 NFL player prop picks, feels Parsons will take down former teammate Dak Prescott at least once in his return to Dallas.

More NFL best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Aces at Fever

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The Caitlin Clark-less Fever stunned the Aces with an 89-73 triumph in the opener of the best-of-five series, but Las Vegas proved it was the superior team in the next two contests. After routing Indiana 90-68 in Game 2, the Aces pushed the Fever to the brink of elimination with an 84-72 victory on Friday. Guard Jackie Young scored a game-high 25 points in that win for Las Vegas, which is one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals for the third time in four years.

Lynx at Mercury

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The Lynx posted a league-best 34-10 record during the regular season, swept the Golden State Valkyries in the opening round of the playoffs and began this series with a 13-point victory. But the Mercury, who lost their first-round opener against the defending champion New York Liberty before bouncing back, outlasted Minnesota in overtime to even the series and put themselves in the driver's seat with an 84-76 triumph in a pivotal Game 3. Forward Satou Sabally produced 23 points in that contest and has been the leading scorer in each win this postseason for Phoenix, which is seeking just its second WNBA Finals appearance since winning the championship in 2014.