Aaron Rodgers will be a sure thing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after his NFL playing career comes to an end. There's a possibility that waiting period begins for the four-time MVP on Monday.

The 42-year-old Rodgers is hoping to delay that process for at least one more week as he leads the Pittsburgh Steelers into battle against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The winner of the clash between the AFC North rivals will earn the division title and a trip to the postseason, with Pittsburgh (9-7) looking to capture the crown for the first time since 2020 and Baltimore (8-8) seeking its third in a row.

The loser will not advance to the playoffs, and the Steelers are looking to avoid suffering that fate for just the second time in six years. A loss could mean the end of the storied career of Rodgers, who will become a free agent when Pittsburgh's season concludes and may decide to retire.

Pittsburgh posted a 27-22 victory when the teams met in Baltimore in Week 14 as Rodgers threw for a season-high 284 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf hauled in seven passes for 148 yards, but the Steelers' top receiver won't be available for this matchup as he finishes serving the league-imposed two-game suspension he was given for an incident involving a fan in Week 16 at Detroit.

Five games are on Sunday evening's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-13) and Washington Wizards (9-24) at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Timberwolves won two of the first three contests on their four-game road trip but the Wizards have played well of late, winning four of their last five.

The NHL has three games on its evening slate, one of which has the Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11) visiting the United Center to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7) at 7 p.m. ET. The Blackhawks are seeking their third consecutive victory, while the Golden Knights hope to halt their four-game skid (0-3-1).

A smattering of college basketball games take place Sunday evening, including a Big Ten Conference showdown between Washington (9-4) and Indiana (10-3) at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Both teams are aiming for a third straight win as the Huskies defeated Utah 74-65 last Monday while the Hoosiers rolled past Siena 81-60 in their last outing on Dec. 22.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Timberwolves are 11.5-point favorites against the Wizards, the Golden Knights are -272 favorites on the money line against the Blackhawks and Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite against Washington.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Jan. 4. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Ravens at Steelers

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 41.5 (-110) | Expert: Derrick Henry anytime touchdown (-130, Daniel Vithlani)

The Steelers managed only a pair of field goals against the Browns last week but produced 27 or more points in each of their previous three games. Baltimore has scored at least 22 points in four straight contests and nine of its last 10. These clubs combined for 49 points in their Week 14 matchup and even though Pittsburgh will be without Metcalf, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a low-scoring affair as the Over hits in 62% of its simulations. SportsLine NFL props expert Daniel Vithlani (+1236.5 on his last 187 NFL player prop picks) likes Henry to find the end zone at least once as the three-time NFL rushing touchdowns leader has done so six times over his last two contests.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Wizards

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 238.5 (-110) | Expert: Naz Reid Over 14.5 points (-111, Mike Barner)

These teams combined for only 229 points in their first meeting this season. The Wizards are 25th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 113.4 points per game and the total in each of their last four contests was below the projected number for Sunday's matchup. But Washington is 29th in the league in points allowed (123.9) and the Timberwolves are 10th in scoring at 118.9 per game. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken all of that into account and its simulations have the Over hitting more than 55% of the time. Minnesota's Naz Reid scored 28 points in his last meeting with Washington and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner expects him to be productive again as he has recorded at least 15 points in 10 of his last 16 contests.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Blackhawks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Blackhawks +1.5 (-115)

While the Golden Knights have lost four consecutive games, including one in a shootout, the Blackhawks have posted back-to-back victories for the first time since mid-November. Overall, four of Chicago's last five contests have decided by one goal. In addition, the first meeting of the season between these teams was a one-goal affair as Vegas won 4-3 at home in a shootout. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Blackhawks will at least keep this matchup close as they cover the spread in 67% of its simulations, making it a "A" grade play.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Washington at Indiana

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Bloomington, Ind. | TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Indiana -8.5 (-107)

The Huskies' first two losses this season were by nine or more points, but their last two setbacks were by a total of six. However, nine of the Hoosiers' 10 victories this campaign were by double figures and they beat their opponents by 20 or more points eight times. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another double-digit win for the Hoosiers as they cover the spread in 59% of its simulations.