Two playoff hopefuls in the American League open a three-game series when the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers square off on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees (60-52) are reeling after being swept in a three-game series by the suddenly hot Marlins. Since June 13, New York is 18-27 over its past 45 games. In first place for much of the first three months of the season, the Bronx Bombers now sit in third place in the AL East, 4½ games behind the division-leading Blue Jays.

Meanwhile the Rangers (58-55) have lost five of their last seven games and are in third in the AL West, 4½ games behind the first place Astros. Texas returns to Arlington after dropping three games in a key four-game series against division rival Seattle.

If the season ended today, New York would earn the second wild card spot in the AL. Texas, however, is two games behind the Mariners for the third and final wild card berth.

Monday's pitching matchup features two lefties: Yankees All-Star Max Fried (12-4, 2.62 ERA) and Rangers veteran Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78). Fried is looking to become the first 13-game winner in the majors. In his last start, he gave up just two earned runs in 6⅔ innings in a 7-5 victory over the Rays. The win ended a personal two-game losing streak for Fried. Meanwhile, Corbin has been on a roll over the last month. Over his last five starts, he is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA. He has not lost a decision since June 23.

New York is a -141 money line favorite on Monday according to the latest MLB odds, while Texas is a +119 underdog. While the Yankees-Rangers game is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Monday, there are other options on a 16-game MLB slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Aug. 4. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Calif. | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rays money line +106

The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to end their prolonged slump when they begin a 12-game road trip against the Angels. The Rays (55-58) have lost 11 of their past 14 games and have fallen to fourth in the AL East, 10 games behind the first place Blue Jays. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. On Monday Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10) takes the mound for Tampa Bay against Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.30). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says the underdog Rays have a 51.0% chance to win and gives a B grade to the Tampa Bay money line (+106).

Padres at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | Watch: MLB Net | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Diamondbacks money line +106

The San Diego Padres continue their push for the postseason when they open a three-game series against the rival Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Padres (62-50) are in second place in the NL West, three games behind the Dodgers. However San Diego currently owns the third and final wild card spot in the NL, four games ahead of the Reds. Meanwhile the Diamondbacks (53-59) are pointing to next season after shipping out several key players at the trade deadline. Monday's pitching matchup pits Padres lefty JP Sears (7-9, 4.95) against Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (10-7, 5.11). Sears will be making his San Diego debut after the club acquired him at the trade deadline from the Athletics. The SportsLine Projection Model says the underdog Diamondbacks have a 49.0% chance to win and gives a B grade to the Arizona money line (+106).

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Fever at Sparks

Time: Tuesday, 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

The Indiana Fever will look to stay hot when they face the Los Angeles Sparks at crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The Fever are on a league-best five-game winning streak despite having to play without star Caitlin Clark, who is still recovering from a groin injury and will not play on Tuesday. There is no timetable for Clark's return. With its recent run, Indiana (17-12) has moved into fifth place in the WNBA standings. Meanwhile Los Angeles (12-15) is in 10th but is just 1½ games behind the Valkyries for the eighth and final playoff spot.