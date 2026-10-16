I'm not a meteorologist. But I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night so I'm qualified to tell you that Friday's Game 4 of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays is in danger of being affected by weather.

The forecast calls for light rain or showers until about 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the scheduled first pitch. But then the forecast shows a window of dry conditions until 11 p.m. ET.

The Guardians, who lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after Thursday's 3-2 win, would almost certainly benefit from a rain-out. On Friday, they are opting for a bullpen game, with reliever Shawn Armstrong (2-1, 4.58 ERA in the regular season) serving as the opener.

However, if the game were to be postponed until Saturday, Cleveland could start Foster Griffin (15-6, 3.60) in Game 4 on regular rest.

Meanwhile, the Rays are set to give the ball to Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10). Tampa Bay is a slight -113 money line favorite over Cleveland (-104) in the latest MLB betting odds.

While Guardians vs. Rays Game 4 is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Oct. 16. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

ALCS Game 4: Rays at Guardians

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 6.5 | Expert: Nick Martinez Under 12.5 Total Pitcher Outs -140 (Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein)

Down 2-1, Tampa Bay faces what's essentially a must-win game, which will shorten the leash on Martinez. Kralstein notes Martinez was pulled after just 3 2/3 innings and 63 pitches in his lone start in the ALDS against the Yankees, even though the Rays had a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series. Also, "Martinez ceded an .809 OPS the third time through the order this season, so I think his maximum tonight is just twice through [the lineup]," Kralstein told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says there's a 60.1% chance the teams combine for seven runs or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 6.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Memphis at Tulane

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Tulane +7 | Expert: Memphis -6.5 (Chip Patterson)

Two teams at opposite ends of the standings in the American Athletic Conference square off at Yulman Stadium. The Tigers (5-1, 2-0) are tied for the lead in the AAC, while the Green Wave (2-3, 0-1) are one of four teams without a conference win. Patterson notes Memphis can move the ball; the team ranks seventh in the country in total offense (516.7 yards per game). That's bad news for Tulane, which is 120th in total defense (407.2). "This may be a tough road spot on a Friday night, but Memphis is on another level and should be able to ride that offense to a comfortable win," Patterson told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Green Wave have a 63% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Tulane +7.

Washington at Purdue

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: West Lafayette, Ind. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Washington +3.5 | Expert: Under 50.5 (Tom Fornelli)

Here's another weather update: The forecast for West Lafayette calls for rainy conditions beginning at 5 p.m., with wind gusts up to 25 mph. That's one reason why Fornelli likes the Under. Also, the Boilermakers defense has played well over its last two games, giving up 30 points total to Illinois and Minnesota. "Finally, a Washington offense that's struggled all year is on the road in a short week and will likely rely on its backup QB," Fornelli told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Huskies have a 67% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Washington +3.5.

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App State at Coastal Carolina

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Conway, S.C. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: App State -1.5

The Mountaineers (3-2, 0-1 in Sun Belt) and Chanticleers (2-4, 1-1) will play what's effectively an elimination game in the East division of the Sun Belt. This is a bad matchup for the Coastal Carolina pass defense. Over the last four games, the Chanticleers are allowing 262.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 124th in the country over that time. App State has the ability to capitalize; the Mountaineers average 268.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 32nd in the nation. That average would be much higher if you eliminate App State's 66-yard passing performance last week in a game played in pouring rain. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Mountaineers have a 54% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to App State -1.5.

Looking ahead

College football: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana

Time: Noon Saturday | Location: Bloomington, Ind. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Indiana +3 | Expert: Ohio State -166 (Matt Severance)

This is the game of the year in the Big Ten—and maybe in all of college football. While the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) have been solid this season, they have not been the killers they were during last season's run to the national championship. The Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0) have rolled since their fourth-quarter collapse at Texas. Ohio State receiver and Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith went off in that game, with eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. "That roster is ridiculously better than IU's and generally has been together a couple of years," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't entirely disagree. It says the Hoosiers have a 60% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Indiana +3.