Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays, Royals vs. Tigers and more

The Tampa Bay Rays were in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season as they entered their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. A matchup with their AL East rivals is proving to be just what they needed to right the ship.

Tampa Bay (59-42) attempts to complete a series sweep when it visits Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. ET to take on Toronto (46-56). The division-leading Rays, who began the second half of the 2026 MLB season by getting swept by the Boston Red Sox in their four-game set, have been taking out their frustrations on the reigning AL champions Blue Jays.

After having won five of their six meetings in the first half, Tampa Bay outscored Toronto 23-5 in winning the first three games of this series. The Rays, who own a 2.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, scored a total of 10 runs in their set at Boston.

The Blue Jays have lost seven of their last eight contests, including five of six since returning from the All-Star break. The lowest-scoring team in the majors (402 runs), Toronto has crossed the plate only 10 times in those six games and scored more than two runs just once.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 at Rogers Centre this season, with the only loss coming in extra innings. The Rays squandered a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning of that contest and were ahead 3-1 in the 10th before Daulton Varsho belted a one-out grand slam to give the Blue Jays the victory.

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Only four other games are on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the opener of a four-game series between the Kansas City Royals (43-60) and Detroit Tigers (48-54) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. The Royals are coming off a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants and have won five of six since the All-Star break, but the Tigers won all three of their home contests against their AL Central rivals in April.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals (52-49) kick off an eight-game homestand when the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-49) visit Busch Stadium at 5:15 p.m. ET to make up a contest that was postponed on June 25. The Diamondbacks won two of three in St. Louis prior to the postponement and did the same against the Cardinals at home last weekend. Arizona has won four of its last five games, while St. Louis edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Wednesday to halt a four-game slide.

The Rays are -111 favorites on the money line against the Blue Jays in the latest consensus MLB odds. The Tigers are massive -222 favorites against the Royals and the Cardinals are -124 favorites over the Diamondbacks.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, July 23. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blue Jays ML (-106) | Expert: Rays ML (-110, Micah Roberts)

The Blue Jays are struggling, but they've lost five straight at home just once this season. Right-hander Shane Bieber was tagged for seven runs over four innings at Seattle on July 4 but has pitched well since, allowing only two runs across 10 2/3 frames in his last two outings. The Rays have gotten back on track, but the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Blue Jays salvaging the series finale as they win in 51% of simulations. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts (13-6-1, +1122 on his last 20 MLB picks) feels differently, however, as he sees Tampa Bay completing the sweep and improving to 9-1 against Toronto this season.

Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Time: 5:15 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (+106) | Expert: Michael McGreevy Over 17.5 outs recorded (+100, Eric Cohen)

Runs have been plentiful in Diamondbacks games since the All-Star break as five of their six contests have had a total of at least eight, with three reaching double digits. When these teams met in Arizona last weekend, they combined for eight or more runs in all three games. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the trend will continue as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 58% of the time. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (6-1, +451 on his last seven MLB player prop picks) likes St. Louis' McGreevy to record at least 18 outs as the righty has worked six or more innings in four consecutive starts, seven of his last eight and 13 of 19 overall this season.

Royals at Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Royals +1.5 (-112) | Expert: Troy Melton to record win (-108, Matt Severance)

After ending the first half of the season with a five-game losing streak, the Royals have won five of six in their return from the All-Star break. They are just 2-4 against the Tigers this year, but three of the losses were by just one run - and all three of those setbacks came at Comerica Park. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Royals will keep it close in the Motor City again as they cover the run line in 56% of simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (15-5, +388.5 on his last 20 MLB player prop picks) thinks the Tigers will prevail, however, and is backing Troy Melton to notch the victory as the righty has given up fewer than two runs in five straight starts and seven of nine this season.

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