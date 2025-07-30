The evening portion of Wednesday's 15-game MLB schedule includes the third contest of the four-game series between a pair of American League East rivals as the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays. The clubs split the first two games of the set, with Tampa Bay posting a 4-2 victory in the opener and New York responding with a 7-5 triumph on Tuesday.

The Yankees (58-49), who trail the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays (63-46) by four games, rallied from an early 3-0 deficit in that contest, scoring three runs in both the third and fourth innings to help Max Fried record his 12th win of the year. Cody Bellinger belted a three-run homer in the third to forge a tie before Anthony Volpe broke it and gave New York the lead for good in the following inning with an RBI single.

Will Warren (6-5, 4.82 ERA) seeks his first victory in four starts when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Wednesday. The Rays (54-54), who are three games out of a wild-card spot in the AL, counter with fellow right-hander Zack Littell (8-8, 3.72). New York is a -137 betting favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is set at 9.

In addition to the Rays-Yankees matchup, there are five other games on the MLB evening schedule, three WNBA contests and six 2025 Leagues Cup matches.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, July 30.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET | Location: New York | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rays +1.5 (-175) | Expert prop: Junior Caminero to homer (+400)

The SportsLine Projection Model likes Tampa Bay to keep the game close if not win outright, as it has the Rays covering the spread in 67% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Jake Fetner (+585 on his last eight MLB player prop picks) feels Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero, who is third in the AL with 27 home runs, will go deep in this contest as he has hit 10 home runs in 45 road games. The 22-year-old third baseman made his presence felt early in Monday's series opener, belting a two-run shot in the first inning to give Tampa Bay an early lead.

Dodgers at Reds

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLB Network | Steam: Fubo

SportsLine pick -- Model: Reds +140

After sweeping a three-game series with Tampa Bay last weekend, Cincinnati is hoping to avoid being on the other side of one against Los Angeles, which opened the three-game set with 5-2 and 5-4 victories. The model sees the Reds winning the finale behind Nick Martinez, who has won three straight and five of his last six starts. The 34-year-old right-hander has allowed only two runs while working at least five innings in each of his last three outings.

Mariners at Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET | Location: Sacramento, Cal. | TV: MLB Network | Steam: Fubo

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mariners -147 | Expert prop: Bryan Woo Over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

The AL West rivals split the first two contests of the three-game series, with the Mariners taking the opener 3-1 and the Athletics answering with a 6-1 triumph. The model likes Seattle on Wednesday, saying the team wins the rubber game in 63% of simulations. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (7-4 on his last 11 MLB player props picks) feels Mariners starter Bryan Woo, who went Over this projected strikeout total in each of his last two turns, has a fantastic matchup against an Athletics lineup that leads the MLB in strikeout rate over the last 30 days.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mercury at Fever

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Location: Indianapolis | TV: ESPN3 | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Fever +4

Phoenix ended its three-game losing streak with an 88-72 victory against the Washington Mystics, while Indiana has posted back-to-back wins despite being without superstar guard Caitlin Clark (groin). SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai see the Fever covering in this matchup, as they are 3-0 against the spread as home underdogs this season.

Liberty at Lynx

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Location: Minneapolis | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Liberty +7.5

These conference leaders are coming off a loss, as New York (17-8) was defeated 92-82 by the Wings in Dallas on Monday and Minnesota (22-5) dropped a 90-86 decision to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. That setback was the first at home this season for the Lynx, who won their previous 14 contests at the Target Center in 2025. SportsLine expert Max Meyer feels this line is too high, even though the Liberty are coming off back-to-back losses and Breanna Stewart will likely miss her second straight game due to a leg injury.

Leagues Cup best bets, where to watch

Atlas FC at Inter Miami

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | TV: Apple TV MLS Season Pass

Matchday 1 of the annual competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs features another half-dozen matches on Wednesday, including one in which Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba return from the one-game suspensions they received for missing the MLS All-Star Game. Last year, Atlas FC lost 2-1 to Club America in the Round of 32, while Inter Miami was edged 3-2 by the Columbus Crew in the Round of 16. The Herons were defending champions, having won the event in 2023.

Looking ahead: Wyndham Championship

Time: 3 p.m. ET, Thursday | Location: Greensboro, N.C. | TV: Golf Channel | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine expert picks -- SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's leaderboard

This week, the PGA Tour returns to North Carolina for the first time since No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship. However, the 2025 Wyndham Championship field won't have the world's top golfer or many of the other elite players, with their slots in the FedEx Cup Playoffs already locked in.

Because of this, the Wyndham field is wide open. Keegan Bradley is the lone top-10 ranked player in the field, but that doesn't make him the biggest PGA favorite, and SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's projected leaderboard is full of surprises.

His projected winner is a +2000 (or 20/1) longshot, and every other golfer in his projected top five is fetching odds of +2500 or steeper. Click the link above to see McClure's leaderboard and potentially cash in on some major longshots.