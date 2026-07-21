Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Red Sox go for 15th straight win, Dodgers vs. Phillies and more

Just how hot are the Boston Red Sox right now?

The franchise has been playing baseball since 1901, when it was known as the Boston Americans. Its longest winning streak over that time is 15 games, a record set in 1946 when a guy named Ted Williams was manning left field at Fenway Park.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox can match that mark when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway. After rallying three times against Baltimore on Monday night, Boston has won 14 in a row. The winning streak has moved the team from the third-worst record in the American League to the owner of the third and final wild card spot. For Tuesday, the Red Sox are -140 favorites on the money line over the Orioles (+118).

While Boston vs. Baltimore is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, July 21. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Dodgers at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Dodgers +109

The pitching matchup of the night takes place at Citizens Bank Park where lefty Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.69 ERA) and Los Angeles square off against Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA) and Philadelphia. Earlier this season against the Phillies, Wrobleski allowed only one hit (a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber) while striking out nine in seven innings in a victory over Philadelphia. The Phillies have struggled against southpaws this season, ranking 25th in the majors in OPS (.685). Meanwhile, in his last start against the Dodgers, Wheeler allowed four home runs in six innings in a 4-2 loss on May 29. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Los Angeles has a 55% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Dodgers money line (+109).

Rays at Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 | Expert: Over 7.5 -110 (Eric Cohen)

Over bettors rejoice. Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.33 ERA), who has struggled recently takes the mound for the Blue Jays. He is 0-4 in his last six starts, and Toronto has lost each of those games. In five of those starts, the total has reached nine runs or more. "He also has fared terribly against the Rays in his career, with Tampa Bay hitters sporting a .340 average against Gausman in 109 at bats," Cohen says. He notes all four games between these teams played in Toronto this season have reached at least eight runs. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says there's a 61.8% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and gives a "B" grade to Over 7.5.

Orioles at Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Orioles +118

As hot as the Red Sox have been over their winning streak, they've won despite lefty Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA) struggling. Over his last two starts, he has a 6.23 ERA. He was touched up the last time he faced Baltimore, allowing five earned runs and nine hits over 6.1 innings in a 5-1 loss in August. While Boston may be the hottest team in baseball, the Orioles have been playing good baseball themselves, winning seven of their last eight. The SportsLine Projection Model says Baltimore has a 45% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Orioles money line (+118).

Padres at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves -144 | Expert: Braves -132 (Matt Severance)

The Atlanta bats are as hot as the Georgia summer. The Braves are scoring 7.2 runs over their last five games, going 4-1 in the process. Over the last two weeks, their home OPS is 1.010, and its OPS against right-handers is .862. That doesn't bode well for San Diego starter Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.36 ERA), who has a 16.36 ERA in his last three starts and a 6.50 ERA on the road. "The Padres are just 2-10 in their past 12 away," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Atlanta has a 59% chance to win and gives a "C" grade to Braves money line (-144).

A's at Diamondbacks

Time: 10:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Diamondbacks -136 | Expert: Diamondbacks -134 (Adam Thompson)

Arizona lefty Kohl Drake makes his MLB debut on Tuesday against the A's. And while the 26-year-old prospect has struggled at Triple-A Reno this season (3-5, 6.92 ERA), he has given up just two earned runs in 8.2 innings over his last two starts. Thompson notes the A's have a .498 OPS on the road this month. "Drake may be a relative unknown, but we know Athletics starter Jack Perkins (8.19 ERA his last seven games) doesn't have it, and the bullpen behind him (9.14 ERA last two weeks) is just as ineffective," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Diamondbacks have a 58% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Arizona money line (-136).