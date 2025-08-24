The latest installment of one of the most heated rivalries in sports concludes as the Boston Red Sox attempt to complete a four-game sweep when they visit the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball at Yankee Stadium. Boston (71-59) has won eight straight in the season series after losing the opener and won the first three games of this set by a combined score of 19-4. The Red Sox are 1.5 games ahead of New York (69-60) for second place in the American League East, but both clubs occupy a wild card spot.

Boston, which trails the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays by five games, sends Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA) to the mound Sunday. The 27-year-old right-hander is just 1-2 in three starts since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline despite having allowed three runs or fewer in each of those outings. New York counters with left-hander Carlos Rodon (13-7, 3.24 ERA), who has won three straight decisions but is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA against the Red Sox this year.

Three games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, including a matchup between the Indiana Fever (19-17) and league-best Minnesota Lynx (29-7) at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 7 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are -168 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Red Sox, who are priced at +142. Meanwhile, the Lynx are favored by 12 points in their contest against the Fever.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Aug. 24. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Red Sox at Yankees

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8.5 (-114) | Expert: Yankees -164

The teams combined for nine runs in the series opener and 13 on Saturday, with the Red Sox scoring seven in the ninth inning alone. Rodon yielded nine runs over 10 frames in his previous two starts against Boston this season. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another high-scoring affair in the finale, as the Over hits in more than 63% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman likes the Yankees to avoid being swept, noting the Red Sox haven't done so in a four-game set at Yankee Stadium since 1939.

Cubs at Angels

Time: 4:07 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Cal. | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs -139 | Expert: Cubs -1.5 (+112)

Chicago, which sits atop the NL Wild Card standings, also is seeking a series sweep. The Cubs edged the Angels 3-2 in the opener before cruising to a 12-1 triumph on Saturday for their fifth win in six contests. The model believes Chicago will achieve its objective, as the team emerges victorious in 58% of simulations behind Jameson Taillon. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall feels the same way, believing the Cubs cover the spread as the Angels have lost six of eight since sweeping their three-game set against the Dodgers. Five of those losses have been by two runs or more.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Fever at Lynx

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Under 168 (-112)

Indiana, which remains without star guard Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury, kept it close against Minnesota at home on Friday but still suffered its fifth loss in seven games. The Lynx are an amazing 17-1 on their own court this season but have combined with their opponents to score fewer than 168 points in each of their last two contests at the Target Center. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai see that trend continuing Sunday, noting that teams generally play lower-scoring games in the second leg of back-to-back series as defensive adjustments take over.