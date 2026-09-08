The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't missed the playoffs since 2012, winning the National League West 12 times during their 13-year run -- including each of the past four seasons. They attempt to move closer to clinching another postseason berth and division title on Tuesday.

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The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers (87-57) look to match their season high with a sixth consecutive victory when they host the Cincinnati Reds (69-75) at 10:10 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is seeking its third six-game winning streak of 2026 and second in less than a month, as it also accomplished the feat from Aug. 17-23.

Teoscar Hernandez recorded two of his team's three hits, including a three-run homer, and Emmet Sheehan allowed one run and three hits while registering 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings as the Dodgers prevailed 6-3 in Monday's series opener. Hernandez has driven in nine runs during his current five-game RBI streak.

With the triumph, Los Angeles maintained its 10 1/2-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West and reduced its magic number for securing the division title to eight.

Also on Tuesday's full 15-game MLB schedule is the middle contest of the three-game set between the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (89-56) and division-rival Chicago Cubs (81-64) at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field. The Cubs, who trail the Philadelphia Phillies by half a game for the first wild card, dropped a 4-3 decision on Monday to fall eight games behind the Brewers. Chicago was within 5 1/2 games of Milwaukee on Aug. 25 but has gone 5-7 over its last 12 contests. The Brewers' magic number to earn their fourth straight NL Central crown is nine.

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Two-time reigning American League MVP and three-time overall recipient Aaron Judge makes his long-awaited return when the New York Yankees (81-62) host the Colorado Rockies (55-88) at 7:05 p.m. ET in the opener of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees, who sit atop the AL wild-card standings and are four games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, have been without Judge since the end of May due to a fractured rib.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins (72-73) look to stay afloat in the NL wild-card race when they continue their three-game set against the New York Mets (66-78) at 6:40 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park. The Marlins, who are five games behind the Diamondbacks for the third wild card, were defeated 9-4 in Monday's opener and have lost four of their last five contests.

The Dodgers are massive -332 money line betting favorites against the Reds in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, while the Brewers are huge -217 sports betting favorites versus the Cubs. The Yankees are enormous -331 favorites over the Rockies at sports betting apps, and the Marlins are -124 to win against the Mets.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Sept. 8. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 (-116) | Expert: Sandy Alcantara Over 18.5 outs recorded (-105, Eric Cohen)

Both teams are in the bottom third of the NL in scoring, but runs have been plentiful in their games of late. Nine of the last 11 contests involving the Marlins, who are 11th in the senior circuit with 635 runs, have had a total of at least nine runs scored. The same can be said for four of the past five games played by the Mets, who are tied for last in the NL with 605 runs. The Marlins and Mets combined for 13 runs in the series opener, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks they'll produce at least nine on Tuesday as the Over hits in well over 51% of its simulations. Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara has worked more than six innings in 11 of his last 18 overall starts and six straight at home. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner to extend that streak against the Mets.

Rockies at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 (-100) | Expert: Cam Schlittler Over 7.5 strikeouts (-124, PropBetGuy)

The Rockies have given up the most runs among NL teams this season (819), but they are seventh in the majors in scoring (679 runs). Each of their last four games have had 11 or more runs produced. Yankees righty Cam Schlittler leads the AL and is second in the majors with a 2.04 ERA, but Colorado's Gabriel Hughes has a 6.19 overall ERA and a 9.00 mark on the road. The 25-year-old yielded seven runs in two of his last three starts away from home, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see him taming Judge and the Yankees. Its simulations have the Over hitting more than 61% of the time. Schilittler is third in the AL with 210 strikeouts, and the Rockies have struck out 1,246 times this year, the third-highest total in the NL. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (112-79, +1499 on his last 191 MLB player prop picks) is backing the 25-year-old to register at least eight strikeouts Tuesday, something he's done in nine of his last 14 outings.

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Cubs at Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs +1.5 (-119) | Expert: Cubs Over 2.5 runs (-130, Angelo Magliocca)

The Cubs are 4-7 against the Brewers this season, and each of their first six losses were by three or more runs. However, they dropped the opener of this series by just one run and are one of the few teams to get to Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski in 2026. Last Wednesday, Chicago tagged the 24-year-old righty for a season high-tying five runs over four innings, which matched his season low. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Cubs can solve Misiorowski again and keep Tuesday's game close, as they cover the run line in 64% of its simulations, a pick it has assigned an "A" grade. Chicago has been held under three runs only once in its last 11 contests, and Milwaukee's bullpen has been stretched thin over the past few days, so SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca sees the Cubs scoring at least three times once again.

Reds at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (+121) | Expert: Tarik Skubal to record win (-130, Matt Snyder)

Somehow, Monday's series opener marked the first time the Reds and Dodgers met this season. Los Angeles recorded a 6-3 victory, its fourth consecutive multi-run triumph. Cincinnati won both of left-hander Nick Lodolo's last two starts, and the Dodgers have done the same in each of southpaw Tarik Skubal's past three turns. But each of those victories was by one run, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the Reds getting blown out as its simulations have them covering the run line 58% of the time and has given the pick an "A" grade. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder likes the Dodgers to prevail, with Skubal earning the win to even his record at 2-2 since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers early last month.

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