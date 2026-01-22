The Philadelphia 76ers had been dominating their all-time series with the Houston Rockets as they had won eight of nine meetings, with the only loss during that stretch coming in double overtime. But the Rockets began to turn the tables last campaign, sweeping the season series with a pair of overtime victories.

Houston (26-15) looks to make it three consecutive triumphs over Philadelphia (23-19) and extend its current winning streak to four games when it visits Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday to take on the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are coming off a 111-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs that concluded a 4-1 homestand but have lost four straight road contests.

Alperen Sengun excelled against Philadelphia in 2024-25, recording 22 points and 14 rebounds in Houston's 122-115 road win before posting another double-double with 13 points and 11 boards in a 144-137 triumph at home. The 23-year-old Turkish center is second on the Rockets this season with an average of 21.5 points and tied for sixth in the NBA in double-doubles after registering his 20th of the campaign with 20 points and 13 rebounds versus the Spurs on Tuesday. Sengun fell one assist shy of his second triple-double in that contest.

The 76ers fell to 1-3 on their six-game homestand Tuesday as they dropped a 116-110 decision to the Phoenix Suns. VG Edgecombe scored a team-high 25 points and Adem Bona added 11 and 10 rebounds off the bench for Philadelphia, which rested Joel Embiid due to an ankle issue but likely will have the 2023 NBA MVP in the lineup against the Rockets.

Seven other games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, one of which is a matchup between the Miami Heat (23-21) and Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center. Portland has won three straight and eight of its last 10 contests but suffered a 136-131 loss when the teams met in Miami earlier this season.

There are eight games on the NHL slate, including a showdown between the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12) and Boston Bruins (28-20-2) at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Both teams had a winning streak come to an end in their last outing, as Vegas' seven-game run was halted with Monday's 2-1 setback against the Philadelphia Flyers while Boston's stretch of six straight victories was stopped with its 6-2 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

One of the many games on Thursday's college basketball schedule is a Big Ten Conference clash that has Wisconsin (13-5) visiting the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. to face Penn State (9-9) at 7 p.m. ET. The teams have been trending in opposite directions, with the Badgers winning each of their last four contests and the Nittany Lions losing their past five.

The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites against the 76ers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Trail Blazers are 1.5-point favorites versus the Heat. The Golden Knights are -143 on the money line against the Bruins and Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite versus Penn State.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Jan. 22. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Rockets at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockets -136 | Expert: Joel Embiid Over 25.5 points (-110, PropBetGuy)

The Rockets have had their issues on the road, where they have lost four consecutive games and are just 11-12 this season. But the 76ers haven't done any better at home, where they have an identical record and have won only two of their last seven contests. The SportsLine Projection Model strongly believes Philadelphia's woes will continue, as the Rockets extend their overall winning streak to four games in 73% of its simulations. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (52-37, +944 on his last 89 NBA player prop picks) thinks Embiid will return to the 76ers' lineup and have a big offensive performance since Houston has struggled a bit defending high-usage big men.

Heat at Trail Blazers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Trail Blazers -119

The Heat ended their four-game road slide and improved to 1-1 on their five-game trip with Tuesday's 130-117 triumph over the Sacramento Kings. But they haven't recorded back-to-back victories since posting a four-game winning streak from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Portland has won seven of its last eight home contests and three straight overall. The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 10 of their last 13 outings, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them prevailing again on Thursday as its simulations have them winning 67% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Bruins

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bruins +119 | Expert: Bruins +1 (-156, Matt Severance)

The Bruins were unable to post their second seven-game winning streak of the season as they lost in Dallas on Tuesday, but they enter Thursday's matchup having won five consecutive contests at home. Boston has been stingy during that run, allowing a total of five goals while both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo have posted a shutout. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Bruins' success at home will continue as they win in 56% of its simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (8-1, +562 on his last nine against-the-spread picks involving the Bruins) likes Boston to cover the spread since four of its last five home wins were by two or more goals.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Wisconsin at Penn State

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: University Park, Pa. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Penn State +5.5 (-111) | Expert: Wisconsin -5.5 (-108, Jeff Hochman)

The Nittany Lions have lost eight of their last nine games, but they held their own against their strongest opponents during the slump. Four of their last seven setbacks were against ranked teams, and each of those defeats was by no more than eight points -- with two being by fewer than five. Meanwhile, two of the Badgers' last three victories were by only three points. The SportsLine Projection Model has recognized these facts, and its simulations have Penn State covering the spread 57% of the time. However, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman feels differently and is backing a cover by Wisconsin, which is looking to avenge last season's 86-75 home loss as an 11-point favorite and is facing a Nittany Lions squad that allows opponents to make 57% of their two-point shots and is last in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage against (48.3%).