In 2024-25, the Atlanta Hawks won five or more consecutive games just once, capturing six in a row less than two months into the season. The team is on the verge of posting its second five-game winning streak already this campaign.

The Hawks (24-25) aim for their fifth straight victory when they host the Houston Rockets (28-17) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta, which won five in a row from Nov. 8-16, returns home one day after defeating the Celtics 117-106 in Boston.

Houston also was in action Wednesday, losing 111-99 to the San Antonio Spurs at home. The Rockets are meeting the Hawks for the first time in 2025-26 after sweeping the two-game series between the teams last season.

Seven other games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Miami Heat (25-23) and Chicago Bulls (23-24) at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center. It is the first of three consecutive contests between the clubs and first since Miami cruised to a 143-107 triumph at Chicago on Nov. 21. The Bulls won all three encounters with the Heat in 2024-25.

There are a whopping 15 games on the NHL slate, one of which has the Washington Capitals (25-22-7) visiting Little Caesars Arena to face off against the Detroit Red Wings (32-17-5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Capitals have lost six of their last seven contests (1-5-1) and were swept in their home-and-home series against the Red Wings last month.

A plethora of college basketball games take place Thursday, with one being a Big West Conference showdown pitting UC Davis (12-8) against host Cal State Northridge (11-10) at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Aggies have won seven of their last 10 contests, with one of the victories being an 89-80 home triumph over the Matadors on Jan. 1.

The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites against the Hawks in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Heat are 1.5-point favorites versus the Bulls. The Red Wings are -122 on the money line against the Capitals and Cal State Northridge is a 2.5-point favorite versus UC Davis.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Jan. 29. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Rockets at Hawks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 223.5 (-109) | Expert: Amen Thompson Over 17.5 points (-112, PropBetGuy)

Two of the Hawks' games during their current winning streak went Over the projected total for Thursday's contest, while their triumph over Boston yesterday saw 223 points scored. The Rockets are averaging 116.3 points this season but failed to reach that number in six of their last eight outings. Houston produced only 99 points in its loss to San Antonio on Wednesday, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the team will break out in Atlanta and the Hawks will continue their scoring pace as the Over hits in well over 62% of its simulations. Amen Thompson scored 25 points on Wednesday, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (+1285 on his last 110 NBA player prop picks) feels the Rockets guard will come up with another strong effort and reach or exceed his season average of 18.3 points.

Heat at Bulls

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 237.5 (-112) | Expert: Ayo Dosunmu Over 13.5 points (-114, Mike Barner)

Both teams are in the top 10 in the NBA in scoring and the bottom 10 in points allowed. However, three of Chicago's last four games have finished Under the projected total for Thursday's matchup, and Miami is one day removed from a shootout against the Orlando Magic that saw 257 points scored, so the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Heat are prime for a lower-scoring contest as its simulations have the Under hitting more than 61% of the time. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 14.6 points this season but scored 20 and 19 in his last two outings, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (18-7, +963 on his last 25 NBA player prop picks) believes the Bulls guard will continue to produce as he had 23 points against the Heat in their first meeting this season.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Capitals at Red Wings

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (-107) | Expert: Red Wings -120 (Matt Severance)

The Red Wings haven't been involved in many high-scoring games of late, as six or fewer goals were scored in seven of their last 10 contests. They've allowed more than three tallies just once in their past 11 outings, while the Capitals have recorded more than three goals in only one of their last nine games. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks goals will be at a premium in this matchup as the Under hits in 54% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (23-11, +1096 on his last 34 NHL money line picks) likes Detroit to prevail since Washington has lost six of its last seven contests and is wrapping up a six-game road trip.

CBB best bets, where to watch

UC Davis at Cal State Northridge

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Northridge, Cal. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cal State Northridge -2.5 (-105) | Expert: UC Davis +1.5 (-105, Zach Cimini)

The Aggies are hot, having won seven of their last 10 games. The Matadors are not, as they've lost three of four. UC Davis posted a nine-point victory over Cal State Northridge at home at the beginning of the month, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Matadors earning a split of the season series as its simulations have them covering the spread 66% of the time. SportsLine expert Zach Cimini (+133 on his last 59 college basketball picks) disagrees, feeling that Cal State Northridge still could be feeling the effects from its trip to Hawaii last weekend. He likes UC Davis to cover.