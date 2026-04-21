The Los Angeles Lakers have won six of their nine postseason series with the Houston Rockets, including each of the last four. They look to take another step toward extending that streak on Tuesday.

Los Angeles attempts to take a 2-0 lead in its 2026 NBA Playoffs first-round series when it hosts Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers defeated the Rockets 107-98 in the opener on Saturday to take their first lead in a postseason matchup since they defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals.

With top scorers Luca Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) sidelined, Los Angeles drew first blood behind a playoff career-best 27-point performance by Luke Kennard and a double-double from LeBron James (19 points, 13 assists). The Lakers have lost three consecutive playoff series since beating Golden State in 2023 and were eliminated in the first round of the last two postseasons.

The Rockets, who were without Kevin Durant (knee), received solid efforts from Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in Game 1. Smith scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Eason came off the bench to post a double-double (16 points, 10 boards). Houston is seeking its first playoff series win since edging the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games in a first-round showdown in 2020.

Two other Game 2s of NBA first-round series take place Tuesday, with one being a matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs gained the upper hand Sunday as Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 35 points in his playoff debut en route to a 111-98 victory.

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The first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues Tuesday with four Game 2s, including a clash between the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Mammoth carried a one-goal lead into the third period of the first postseason game in franchise history on Sunday, but the Golden Knights scored three times in the session and skated away with a 4-2 triumph.

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A full 15-game schedule is on tap in MLB with the New York Mets (7-15) hoping to end their longest losing streak in more than 20 years when they host the Minnesota Twins (11-11) at 7:10 p.m. in the opener of their three-game series at Citi Field. The Mets have lost 11 consecutive games, matching the skid they endured from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, 2004, while the Twins are in the midst of a four-game slide as they begin a six-game road trip.

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The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites against the Lakers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Spurs are 11.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers. The Golden Knights are -158 favorites on the money line versus the Mammoth and the Mets are -167 favorites against the Twins.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, April 21. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Trail Blazers at Spurs

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 220.5 (-111) | Expert: Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists (-135, Mike Barner)

The Trail Blazers and Spurs failed to exceed this number in two of their three regular-season meetings, combining for 217 and 213 points in two victories by San Antonio. They produced 209 points in the series opener, which also was a win by the Spurs. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the trend will continue as its simulations have the Spurs winning Game 2 and the Under hitting well over 54% of the time. San Antonio guard Stephon Castle was sixth in the league during the regular season with an average of 7.4 assists and dished out seven in Game 1. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (104-66, +2504 on his last 170 NBA player prop picks) likes him to record at least that many on Tuesday as Castle has averaged 9.2 over his last 14 contests.

Rockets at Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 207.5 (-110) | Expert: Rockets -4.5 (-114, Larry Hartstein)

The Rockets and Lakers combined for 205 points in Game 1 but produced at least 215 in two of their three regular-season matchups. Durant is questionable for Tuesday's contest due to his bruised knee, but there's optimism that he could be on the court. Regardless, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the teams scoring a bit more than they did in the series opener as the Over hits in more than 61% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (55-33, +1617 on his last 88 NBA picks) feels the Rockets will cover the spread and even the series as they ranked sixth in defensive rating during the regular season.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Mammoth at Golden Knights

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mammoth +1.5 (-186) | Expert: Under 6.5 (-135, Matt Severance)

The Mammoth won two of the three regular-season meetings between the teams, outscoring the Golden Knights 9-1 in the triumphs. They were less than 15 minutes away from victory in the first postseason game in franchise history before Vegas stormed back, and head coach Andre Tourigny should have the team better equipped to maintain a lead in Game 2. The SportsLine Projection Model is confident the Mammoth will at least keep it close on Tuesday as its simulations have them covering the puck line 73% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (8-1, +833 on his last nine NHL picks) doesn't feel either team will have an offensive outburst, especially not Utah as Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart has allowed fewer than three goals in each of his last six starts.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Twins at Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 (-104)

One reason for the Mets' current struggles is their offense, which has produced a total of 19 runs during their 11-game losing streak. But the club has a great opportunity to break out of its funk on Tuesday as it faces Minnesota right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who owns a 4.35 career ERA and has surrendered five or more runs in each of his last two starts. The Twins have allowed at least five runs three times during their current four-game slide and the Mets have yielded more than seven in two of their last four contests. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken that into account and has the Over hitting in almost 70% of its simulations.

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