The Kansas City Royals have been on fire since dropping a 1-0 decision to the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 15, winning each of their next nine contests. While their postseason prospects are still slim, they have an opportunity to post the sixth double-digit winning streak in franchise history on Wednesday.

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Kansas City (59-74) aims for its first 10-game run since 2014 when it visits Rogers Centre to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (64-69) at 7:07 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game series. The Royals, who entered Wednesday eight games out of a wild-card spot in the American League with 29 remaining, took the opener 5-3 to give them their first nine-game winning streak since 2017.

John Rave went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's triumph for Kansas City, which has won 10 consecutive games three times since joining the major leagues in 1969 -- it won 14 in a row in 1994 and 16 straight in 1977. The club's longest winning streak this season prior to its current run was a five-gamer from May 1-5.

The Blue Jays are struggling at an inopportune time, as they've lost five of their last eight contests. As a result, Toronto has fallen back into the basement in the AL East and is three games back in the race for the third wild card.

Wednesday evening's MLB schedule features eight other games, including a matchup between National League division leaders as the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-52) take on the Atlanta Braves (77-55) at 7:15 p.m. ET in the middle contest of their three-game set at Truist Park. The Braves, who own a 4 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, squandered a three-run lead in the opener but pulled out a 4-3 victory. It was the second straight win for Atlanta and ended the six-game winning streak of Los Angeles, which is 9 1/2 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

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The Minnesota Twins (64-69) attempt to break out of their funk and remain close in the playoff picture when they face the Athletics (52-81) at 9:05 p.m. ET in the rubber match of their three-game set at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif. The Twins, whose 4-2 setback on Tuesday was their fourth loss in five contests, are three games back in the wild-card race and 5 1/2 behind the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

The Washington Nationals (62-72), who have seen their postseason hopes all but disappear with their current slump, continue their four-game series against the major league-worst Colorado Rockies (51-81) at 6:45 p.m. ET at Nationals Park. Washington was 4 1/2 games out of an NL wild-card spot on Aug. 9 but has lost 11 of its last 14 contests to fall to 9 1/2 back with 28 to play. The Rockies edged the Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday to end their seven-game slide and even the series.

The Blue Jays are -145 money line betting favorites against the Royals in the consensus MLB betting odds, while the Dodgers are -128 betting favorites versus the Braves. The Twins are -136 favorites over the Athletics for fans who want to wager at the best sports betting apps, and the Nationals are -125 to win against the Rockies.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Aug. 26. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rockies at Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 9 (-104)

The Nationals and Rockies are two of the highest-scoring teams in the majors, as the former leads the league with 696 runs and the latter is seventh with 623. The clubs have met five times this season and combined for eight or more runs in four of the contests, with three reaching double digits. Colorado right-hander Tanner Gordon enters with a 5.75 ERA and surrendered five runs in his start against the Cleveland Guardians last Friday, while Washington's Matt Waldron, who will be making his first appearance since being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Saturday and owns a 7.54 ERA. He hasn't started since Apr. 29 while with the San Diego Padres. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks runs will be plentiful Wednesday, as the Over hits in almost 61% of its simulations.

Royals at Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals +1.5 (-162)

The Royals likely will miss the playoffs for the 10th time in 11 seasons since winning the 2015 World Series, but they are brimming with confidence at the moment. The Blue Jays are not, and they're relying on a rookie to help keep Kansas City's winning streak from reaching 10 games. Righty Spencer Miles will be making his fourth career start and the first since July 17 against the White Sox. The 26-year-old was tagged for six runs over four innings in that outing, marking the second time in three turns he surrendered a half-dozen runs. Kansas City has scored five or more runs in five of its last six games, and Toronto is last in the majors with 524 runs. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Royals will at least keep Wednesday's contest close as its simulations have them covering the run line 74% of the time.

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Dodgers at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves +1.5 (-153)

The Braves have won three of their last five games, and one of the losses during that stretch was by one run. Meanwhile, four of Los Angeles' last seven defeats were one-run decisions -- including Tuesday's series opener. Japanese righty Roki Sasaki started two of those four setbacks, and nearly half (eight) of the 24-year-old's past 17 starts were decided by a single run. The Braves are 3-1 against the two-time reigning world champion Dodgers this season, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes their chances on Wednesday as the club covers the run line in 69% of its simulations.

Twins at Athletics

Time: 9:05 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 10.5 (-117) | Expert: Athletics +1.5 (-130, Matt Severance)

The Twins are second in the AL with 611 runs but have scored fewer than three in three of their last five games, including Tuesday's 4-2 loss. Now they'll be facing righty J.T. Ginn, who possesses a 3.60 ERA and has allowed more than three runs only twice in his last nine starts. Minnesota left-hander Connor Prielipp has surrendered at least six runs in each of his last two outings but held the Athletics to one over 5 2/3 innings in a victory on July 26. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the series finale being a high-scoring affair as its simulations have the Under hitting more than 64% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (182-109-2, +1448.5 on his last 293 MLB picks) is backing the Athletics to cover the run line, as the Twins may be without their home run leader in Byron Buxton, who exited Tuesday's contest with a hip issue.

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