Two NFC West rivals collide when the Seattle Seahawks hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Both the Seahawks and Cardinals enter the game at 2-1, one game behind the division-leading San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle is coming off a 44-13 blowout of the winless Saints. In the game, rookie Tory Horton returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown, and the special teams set up another touchdown on a blocked punt. The Seahawks led the game 38-6 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Arizona enters Thursday off a narrow, 16-15 defeat at San Francisco in which 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro hit a game-winning, 35-yard field goal as time expired. In the game Cardinals running back James Conner went down with a foot injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Seattle is a slim 1.5-point favorite over Arizona on Thursday.

The Seahawks have dominated the recent series against the Cardinals. Seattle has won seven straight meetings, including four in a row in Glendale. That's the longest winning streak by either side in series history. The last time these teams met, running back Zach Charbonnet ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won, 30-18, at State Farm Stadium.

Seattle has proven to be a formidable road team over the last year. The Seahawks have won seven straight road games, which is the longest road winning streak in franchise history. Since Week 5 of last season, they are the only team to have won at State Farm Stadium against Arizona, which is 6-1 in its last seven home games.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Seahawks at Cardinals

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Glendale, Ariz. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cardinals +1.5 | Expert: Cardinals +1.5 (Brady Kannon)

Arizona's defense has quietly been one of the most stingy in the league so far this season. The Cardinals are tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring defense (17.0 points per game allowed). They are also third in third-down defense (31%) and fourth in both red zone defense (42%) and rush defense (76.4 yards per game allowed). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, gives Arizona a 51.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Cardinals +1.5. Meanwhile, Kannon is not impressed by Seattle's wins over the last two weeks over the Steelers and Saints. "Now feeling a bit fat and happy, Seattle goes on the road, in division, and is laying points? No thanks. Arizona wins this outright," Kannon says.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Time: 3:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Diamondbacks +137 | Expert: Yoshinobu Yamamoto to record a win: No -150 (Matt Severance)

The Los Angeles Dodgers can clinch their 12th National League West title in the last 13 years when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Thursday matinee at Chase Field. The Dodgers (89-69) have a 2.5-game lead over the Padres (87-72) in the division with just four games remaining and also own the tiebreaker over San Diego. So a Los Angeles victory on Thursday would claim the crown. On the flip side, the Diamondbacks (80-78) are only one game behind the Mets (81-77) for the third and final wild card spot in the NL. Thursday's pitching matchup pits the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.58 ERA) against Arizona's Jalen Beeks (5-2, 3.67). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Diamondbacks have a 50.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Arizona money line (+137). Meanwhile, Severance is fading Yamamoto. "This is a really cheap price because all we need is the struggling Dodgers bullpen to blow another lead — if they even get a lead while Yamamoto is in the game," Severance says.

Mets at Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs -104 | Expert: Mets -104 (Jeff Hochman)

The New York Mets can move one step closer to the postseason when they close out a three-game series on Thursday at Wrigley Field. With just four games remaining, the Mets (81-77) have a slim one-game lead over the Reds and Diamondbacks (both 80-78) for the final wild card spot in the NL. On the other side, the Cubs (89-69) are closing in on the top wild card spot. On Thursday New York's Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.27) squares off against Chicago's Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.37). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Cubs have a 60.0% chance to win and gives a B grade to the Chicago money line (-104). Meanwhile, Hochman notes that McLean has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all seven starts this season and is holding opponents to a .195 batting average. "Chicago has never seen McLean, while the Mets have a .388 xwOBA in 29 plate appearances against Imanaga," he says.

More MLB best bets

College football best bets, where to watch

Army at East Carolina

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Greenville, N.C. | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Army money line +154 | Expert: Army +5.5 (Mike Tierney)

Two AAC teams looking for their first conference victory this season square off when the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) host the Army Black Knights (1-2, 0-1 in AAC) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are coming off a 34-13 loss to BYU. They have two wins against non-Power Four teams and two losses against Power Four teams this season. The Black Knights are looking to bounce back after a 45-28 loss to North Texas last week. Army already has a marquee win this season, a 24-21 victory over Kansas State. The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Black Knights a 50.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Army money line (+154). Tierney notes that East Carolina has a short week to prepare for the Black Knights' triple-option offense. "Most staffs would prefer a bye week before facing the Black Knights," he says.