The final step before the 12-team College Football Playoff field is revealed occurs this Saturday with conference championship weekend. We have a fairly good feel for which teams are in and which are out, but Saturday's SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC title games will all have major implications on the 12-team field.

Ohio State won the national championship last year but didn't win the Big Ten thanks to two losses in the regular season. The Buckeyes are 12-0 this year and face the nation's lone other 12-0 team in Indiana, which went 11-1 in the regular season last year, with that lone loss coming at Ohio State. That game will determine the No. 1 seed in the tournament, but it won't have much of an impact on who makes and doesn't make the CFP.

That's not the case in the ACC, Big 12 or SEC title games. Duke is 7-5 but made the ACC Championship Game against 10-2 Virginia thanks to coming out ahead in a five-way tiebreaker with Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech and SMU. A Blue Devils win would likely mean either a five-loss conference winner gets in, or another Group of Five conference winner gets a chance at the tourney. In the Big 12, BYU can really shake things up by beating Texas Tech, as that would likely lead to both teams making the CFP as Tech would have two losses and has been one of the best teams in the nation all year long.

And, of course, there's the SEC, where perennial title contenders Alabama and Georgia square off. Georgia is likely safe and sound as a CFP-bound team at 11-1, but can Alabama get in with another loss and quite a few notable two-loss teams in the fray? That may be made even tougher depending on what happens in the ACC and Big 12 on Saturday.

The action begins right at noon and continues through to 8 p.m. ET, and that's just in the college football world. We've also got college basketball, NBA and NHL games on tap for your viewing pleasure on Saturday.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Dec. 6. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC Championship Game)

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Georgia -1.5 | Expert: Georgia -2.5 (Emory Hunt)

One of the south's greatest rivalries writes another chapter this weekend in this year's SEC title game. It is a massive rivalry, but it's been extremely one-sided as Georgia is just 1-7 against Alabama under head coach Kirby Smart, though that one win was for a national championship. Still, be it Nick Saban or Kalen DeBoer, the Tide have had Smart and Co.'s number in recent years. That includes this season, when Alabama ended Georgia's 33-game home winning streak with a 24-21 win back in September. Georgia is 11-1 and very well will make the CFP even with a loss, but Alabama at 10-2 likely can't afford a setback as there are quite a few two-loss teams on the bubble right now like Vanderbilt, Miami and even Utah. Plus, you can argue that a three-loss Texas team has a better resume than a three-loss Alabama team.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Georgia winning outright in the majority of simulations and also covering more than half the time. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt also likes Georgia to cover, noting that Alabama's close win back in September came when the Bulldogs were still figuring their offense out under new starting quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Ohio State vs. Indiana (Big Ten Championship Game)

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ohio State -4.5

The Big Ten title game is a home game of sorts for the Hoosiers in Indianapolis, but you know Buckeye faithful will be trying to pack the house as well. What Indiana has done in two years under Curt Cignetti is incredible, as the Hoosiers are 23-2. Now, they're on the doorstep of just their third conference title ever, and their first since 1967.

These are the two remaining undefeated teams in the nation, and while both teams are safe when it comes to making the CFP, the winner will secure both a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the 12-team field. The Hoosiers started 10-0 last year before a 38-15 dismantling at the hands of the Buckeyes, but this year's team is even better and has picked up some major wins, namely at Oregon. The Ohio State defense is the best in the nation right now, and it hasn't allowed more than 16 points in a single game. How that side of the ball does against a good Indiana offense led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza will likely be the deciding factor on Saturday.

The SportsLine model likes OSU to get the win and also to cover the spread Saturday night. The Buckeyes have been one of the best in the nation when it comes to covering thanks to that dominant defense, as OSU is 10-2 ATS this year.

More CFB best bets:

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 228.5

Two teams that are underperforming relative to expectations clash Saturday night in Cleveland with the Warriors visiting the Cavaliers. Golden State is 11-12 on the year and has dropped two straight entering Saturday. Cleveland is 14-10 after beating the Spurs Friday night. The Cavs' start to the year is hardly bad, but it is noteworthy considering they went 64-18 last year and had the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. For Golden State, the Warriors are trying to move up the standings in a very crowded and dangerous Western Conference as they currently hold the No. 8 seed. The model expects this one to go Over the listed 228.5 total, with that occurring in 54% of simulations. The Warriors tend to play games that go Over the total with 14of their 23 games doing so.

Looking ahead: Bears at Packers

Time: 4:25 p.m., Sunday | Location: Green Bay | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bears ML +255 | Expert: Chicago +6.5 (Emory Hunt)

First place in the NFC North is on the line at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and the No. 1 seed in the conference may very well be on the line as well. The Bears have won five in a row to move to 9-3, and they're currently holding the top seed in the NFC thanks to this recent hot stretch. This will be a very different test, however, against an 8-3-1 Packers team that has won three in a row. Green Bay has had a tendency to play up or down to the level of its opponent this season, so if that trend continues, expect a stellar effort from the Packers. Chicago's offense has been humming in Ben Johnson's offense, but the big question will be on defense, as only three teams in the NFC have given up more points. Conversely, Green Bay has the third-best scoring defense in the NFC.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Packers winning in the majority of its simulations, and Green Bay also covers more than 50% of the time. But the Bears win in 32% of its 10,000 simulations, returning value at the current money line odds. This is the first of two meetings between these division rivals over the course of the next three weeks.