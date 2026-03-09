On Nov. 1, 2024, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Portland Trail Blazers in an early regular season NBA game. The Thunder blew out the Blazers 137-114 that night led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 points in 28 minutes. The main headline from that game was that Oklahoma City stayed unbeaten, improving to 5-0.

Little did anyone know that that performance would be the start of something big.

Since that night, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in every one of his regular season games—a stretch that now stands at 125 straight. Now, one NBA title and one MVP award later, SGA has a chance to add another milestone to his résumé.

On Monday, he can tie Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for consecutive games with at least 20 points when he and the Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Chamberlain scored at least 20 points in 126 straight games from Oct. 19, 1961, through Jan. 19, 1963.

Monday's game also could have MVP implications. Gilgeous-Alexander tops DraftKings' odds for NBA MVP at -310. His closest pursuer is the Nuggets' three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who's listed at +600.

Oklahoma City is a 6.5-point favorite over Denver on Monday.

While Thunder vs. Nuggets is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes four other NBA games and college basketball conference tournament games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, March 9. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Nuggets at Thunder

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: Peacock/NBCSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -6.5

Monday's showdown is a matchup between the best defensive team and the best offensive team in the NBA. Oklahoma City leads the league in defensive efficiency (105.9 points per 100 possessions), while Denver tops the association in offensive efficiency (120.0). The Thunder have won both previous meetings this season: 121-111 in Denver on Feb. 1 and 127-121 in overtime in Oklahoma City on Feb. 27. The Nuggets are coming off an ugly 39-point loss to the Knicks on Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Thunder have a 56% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Oklahoma City -6.5.

Knicks at Clippers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: Peacock/NBCSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 220.5

Darius Garland joining the Clippers lineup has helped inject some energy into the team. Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 when Garland plays with an average margin of victory of 13.0 points per game. In addition, the Over has hit in four of the Clippers' last five games. On Monday, Garland & Co. will face a New York team that will be playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing to the Lakers on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 67.9% chance the teams combine for 221 points or more and gives a strong "A" grade to Over 220.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Georgia Southern vs. Troy

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Pensacola, Fla. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 148.5

The Georgia Southern Eagles will try to pull off the unthinkable when they square off against the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship game on Monday at Pensacola Bay Center. After entering the tournament as the No. 10 seed, the Eagles (21-15) have won five games in five days to reach the finals. They play at a pace (70.3 possessions per 40 minutes) that ranks second in the Sun Belt and 35th in the country. On Monday, they will face the top-seeded Trojans (21-11) for the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 70% chance the teams combine for 149 points or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 148.5.

Furman vs. ETSU

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Asheville, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 138.5

After winning the Southern Conference regular season title, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers can add the SoCon tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament when they face the Furman Paladins on Monday in the championship game. The Buccaneers (23-10) are coming off a 69-67 victory over Western Carolina in the semifinals on Sunday. They won both meetings this season against the Paladins (21-12). In addition, the Over has hit in each of the last four meetings between Furman and East Tennessee State, including both this season when the teams scored 146 and 147 points. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 77.3% chance the teams combine for 139 points or more and gives a "B" grade to Over 138.5.

Santa Clara vs. No. 21 Saint Mary's

Time: 11:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Santa Clara money line

A spot in the West Coast Conference tournament final will be on the line when the Saint Mary's Gaels and Santa Clara Broncos collide at Orleans Arena. The second-seeded Gaels (27-4) have won eight in a row but haven't played since upsetting No. 9 Gonzaga on Feb. 28 to earn a share of the WCC regular season title. Meanwhile, the third-seeded Broncos (25-7) are coming off a 76-68 victory over Pacific in the quarterfinals on Sunday night. Santa Clara split the season series with Saint Mary's, with each team winning on its home floor. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Broncos have a 47% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Santa Clara money line.