Emotional. Nostalgic. Flat-out strange.

Tonight's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday night figures to be all three of those for Dodgers lefty Tarik Skubal -- as well as the thousands of fans in the stands. The game will be the first one for the 29-year-old Skubal against his former team, the Tigers. The organization drafted him in 2018, developed him into a two-time Cy Young Award winner and then, with Detroit out of the playoff contention this season and Skubal eligible to become a free agent in the offseason, dealt him to the reigning World Series champs on Aug. 1.

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In four starts so far with Los Angeles, Skubal has been solid, going 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. The Dodgers, who lead the National League West, have gone 2-2 in those games.

But Friday's assignment will be unlike any of those. Los Angeles, which is the favorite in the latest World Series odds, is a -186 money line betting favorite over Detroit (+165).

While Dodgers vs. Tigers is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that includes a full MLB schedule and 10 NFL preseason matchups. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Aug. 28. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Dodgers at Tigers

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Tigers +166 | Expert: Tarik Skubal Over 6.5 total pitcher strikeouts (Adam Thompson)

Over his last 12 starts, Skubal has gone Over 6.5 strikeouts eight times. In his last outing, he fanned 11 in seven innings against the Pirates. That's bad news for the Tigers. Thompson notes that Detroit is dead-last in the majors in OPS against left-handers over the last two weeks. "The Tigers are also 27th in home OPS in that span," Thompson told SportsLine of his prop betting pick. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Detroit has a 48.0% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Tigers money line (+166).

Padres at Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rays -130 | Expert: Rays -125 (Eric Cohen)

Tampa Bay has been tough at the Trop this season, going 43-23, the best home record in the American League. Rays starter Shane McClanahan also has been much better at home (7-1, 2.32) than on the road (2-5, 3.91) this season. Meanwhile, San Diego starter Casey Mize has a 7.00 ERA in four starts since being acquired by the Padres. "And I'm not sure things will be much better on Friday night in Tampa," Cohen told SportsLine of his MLB betting pick for Friday's game. "Current Rays are 12-of-29 against the right hander, an impressive .414 average with six extra base hits." The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Rays have a 56.0% chance to win and gives a C grade to the Tampa Bay money line (-130).

Orioles at Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics +1.5 (-158) | Expert: Brandon Young Under 17.5 total pitcher outs -126 (Prop Bet Guy)

One season after going 1-7 with a 6.24 ERA, Baltimore's Brandon Young (9-3, 3.50) has had a bounceback year. But Prop Bet Guy notes that Young already has eclipsed his career high in innings (111), set in 2024, and the Orioles have pulled him at 82 and 84 pitches in each of his last two starts, perhaps with his workload in mind. "Making a start in an extreme hitter's environment tonight in Sacramento, I like the chances of Young's outing staying shorter than six innings," Prop Bet Guy told SportsLine. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says the Athletics have a 64.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to the Athletics spread betting run line of +1.5 (-158).

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Giants at Jets

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: NFL+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Jets +3.5 (Matt Severance)

The two New York teams will close out their preseason schedule with the Giants and Jets squaring off at MetLife Stadium. While the Giants' quarterback situation is settled (Jaxson Dart as starter and Jameis Winston as the backup), Gang Green is still trying to determine its backup quarterback behind starter Geno Smith. Brady Cook and rookie Cade Klubnik are battling for the job. "No word on starters on either side, but I often prefer a quarterback competition when backing a team in the preseason," Severance told SportsLine.

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Looking ahead

College football: TCU vs. North Carolina

Time: Noon p.m. | Location: Dublin, Ireland | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: North Carolina +281 | Expert: TCU -7.5 (Emory Hunt)

College football is back. This game is a rematch of the season opener last year, which TCU won, 48-14. The Horned Frogs' quarterback in that game, Josh Hoover, has since transferred to Indiana, but TCU has brought in Jaden Craig (5,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, 10 interceptions the last two seasons) from Harvard. "When I studied QB Jaden Craig at Harvard, he was one of the best QBs in the FCS," Hunt told SportsLine. However, the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says there's a 39.0% chance North Carolina wins and gives a 'B' grade to the Tar Heels money line (+281).