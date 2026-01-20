Separated by about 195 miles, the cities of Houston and San Antonio have a Texas-sized rivarly.

You may hear a Houstonian ask, "What's the best thing to come out of San Antonio?" The answer: I-10. San Antonians tell that joke a little differently.

That rivalry is only primed to intensify over the next few years because of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are loaded with young, budding stars and valuable draft assets and are positioned to be contenders for years. They already are two of the best teams in the Western Conference, with the Spurs (30-13) sitting in second in the West and the Rockets (25-15) in fifth.

On Tuesday, these teams will collide for the second time this season at the Toyota Center in Houston. San Antonio enters the game after winning three straight games, all at home. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 3-1 on their current five-game homestand.

Houston is a 4-point favorite on Tuesday night.

While Rockets-Spurs is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes six other NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Jan. 20. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Rockets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockets -168

After struggling offensively for five games (103.4 points per 100 possessions), the Spurs busted out of their slump in their last three games (123.5) when beating the Bucks, Timberwolves and Jazz. But on Tuesday, San Antonio will be playing the second half of a back-to-back and will be on the road. The Rockets have been excellent at the Toyota Center this season, going 14-3. Houston is coming off a much-needed solid shooting performance on Sunday when it hit 50% of its shots from the field. Jabari Smith Jr. broke out of a prolonged shooting slump, nailing seven of his 13 3-point attempts en route to a game-high 32 points. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Rockets have a 74% chance to win and assigns a strong "A" grade to Rockets money line (-168).

Lakers at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 228.5 | Expert: LeBron James Over 22.5 total points -124

Give David Adelman and the Denver Nuggets credit. They're 7-4 since Nikola Jokic went out with a hyperextended knee. Granted, three of those four losses were by 12 and 23 points (twice). The Nuggets' already challenged defense has slipped slightly over the last 11 games, allowing 117.3 points per 100 possessions, which is 24th in the NBA over that time. The Lakers are 2-5 over their last seven games and defense continues to be an issue; L.A. is giving up 118.5 points per 100 possessions over that stretch, which ranks 25th in the league. The SportsLine Projection Model sees a lot of points being scored on Tuesday. It says there's a 56.3% chance the teams combine for 229 points or more and gives a "B" grade to Over 228.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

LSU at No. 16 Florida

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: LSU +16.5

The Florida Gators (13-5, 4-1 in SEC) are surging. After losing to Missouri in their SEC opener to drop to 9-5 on the season, the Gators have won four in a row, which includes three wins over ranked teams (Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt). Florida has dominated the boards all season; the team leads the country in rebound margin (15.6 per game). LSU (13-5, 1-4) has the size to counter Florida's rebounding prowess. The Tigers rank fourth in the SEC in rebound margin (6.4). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 66% chance LSU covers and assigns a "B" grade to Tigers +16.5. Keep an eye on the status of LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (leg), who is listed as questionable.

Indiana at No. 3 Michigan

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Ann Arbor, Mich. | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Indiana +15.5

Prior to Monday, Indiana was known as a basketball school. That has changed for obvious reasons, and the basketball team enters Crisler Arena on a three-game losing streak, having fallen to Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa to sit at 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Michigan (16-1, 6-1) has stumbled only once this season. The Wolverines haven't been blowing out opponents like they did earlier in the year; they are 0-4 ATS in their last four games. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63% chance the Hoosiers cover and gives a "B" grade to Indiana +15.5.

No. 15 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Arkansas

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Fayetteville, Ark. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Vanderbilt +1.5

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-2 in SEC) have an issue at the start of games. In their last three losses—to Houston, Auburn and Georgia—they spotted their opponents first half leads of 21 (Houston), 17 (Auburn) and 17 (Georgia). That would be a risky strategy on Tuesday against the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-2, 3-2), who are ranked No. 12 by Kenpom and have the No. 4 offense in the country (127.1 points per 100 possessions). The Razorbacks are 281st in the nation in scoring defense (77.4 points per game). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Commodores have a 51% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Vanderbilt +1.5.

No. 4 Purdue at UCLA

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: UCLA +5.5

What college basketball team has the best offense in the country according to Kenpom? Not Georgia (96.0 points per game). Not Miami of Ohio (93.9). Not Akron (93.6), Alabama (93.1) or Michigan (93.1). The best offense belongs to the Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 7-0 in Big Ten), who are scoring 129.5 points per 100 possessions. However, they only rank 45th in the country in points per game (85.1) because they play at such a slow pace. On Tuesday, Purdue will face an even slower opponent, the UCLA Bruins (12-6, 4-3), who rank 151st in scoring offense (78.2). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Bruins have a 55% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to UCLA +5.5.