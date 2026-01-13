The reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder are a league-best 33-7, hold a 5.5-game lead in the Western Conference and are on pace to win 68 games.

But they haven't been able to beat the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder are 0-3 against the Spurs (27-12) this season, with all three losses coming in a 13-day span last month. But Oklahoma City gets a chance to reverse that San Antonio curse on Tuesday night when the teams collide at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is assembling a strong case to win back-to-back MVP awards. He ranks second in the league in scoring (31.9 points per game) while shooting 54.7% from the field and averaging 6.4 assists per contest. Meanwhile, the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has been a stat-filler when he has been in the lineup, averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. On Sunday, he returned to San Antonio's starting lineup for the first time since hyperextending his knee on Dec. 31.

Oklahoma City is an 8.5-point favorite over the Spurs.

While Thunder-Spurs is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes six other NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Jan. 13. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBC/Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -8.5 | Expert: Jalen Williams Under 29.5 total points + assists + rebounds -127 (Prop Bet Guy)

Since the Spurs beat the Thunder twice in a three-night span last month, San Antonio is just 4-5 over its last nine games. Over that time, the team is scoring just 109.1 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 27th in the league. Over that same period, Oklahoma City is eighth in the NBA in offensive rating (117.3). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Thunder have a 54.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Oklahoma City -8.5. Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes that Williams has stayed Under 29.5 total points, assists and rebounds in 13 of 18 games this season when playing along side both Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. "And with the Thunder's struggles this season against the Spurs, I expect significant usage from SGA tonight," he says.

Blazers at Warriors

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBC/Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors -10.5

Like the Spurs against the Thunder, the Trail Blazers are 3-0 this season against the Warriors. But all three of those victories came with budding star Deni Avdija in the lineup, and the 6-foot-8 forward already has been ruled out of Tuesday's game because of a back injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Knicks. Avdija scored 26 points in each of Portland's three wins over Golden State this season, while averaging 9.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in those games. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Warriors have a 53.0% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to Golden State -10.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 16 Virginia at No. 20 Louisville

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Louisville | TV: ESPN2

SportsLine picks -- Model: Louisville -3.5

The Virginia Cavaliers will try to earn a signature win this season when they take on the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 in ACC) are in a tie for fourth in the conference but have yet to play a ranked team this season. Their best win this year arguably is against NC State (12-5). Meanwhile, the Cardinals (12-4, 2-2) are looking to keep pace with the leaders in the ACC race. Louisville loves to shoot the 3-ball, ranking fourth in the country in 3-pointers per game (11.8). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Cardinals have a 52.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Louisville -3.5.

No. 3 Connecticut at No. 25 Seton Hall

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Newark, N.J. | TV: truTV

SportsLine picks -- Model: Connecticut -6.5

The Seton Hall Pirates can prove their bounce-back season is for real when they take on the rival Connecticut Huskies at the Prudential Center. One season after going 7-25, the Pirates are 14-2 and sit in a tie for second in the Big East behind only the Huskies (16-1, 6-0). Seton Hall's resurgence has been powered by defense; the Pirates lead the conference in scoring defense (62.7 points per game) and steals (10.0 per game). However, Connecticut has the much better offense, ranking 23rd in the nation in offensive rating (121.5 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Huskies cover in 74.0% of the simulations and gives a 'B' grade to Connecticut -6.5.

No. 2 Iowa State at Kansas

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Lawrence, Kan. | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Iowa State -3.5

The Kansas Jayhawks will try to turn around their season when they take on the undefeated and No. 2-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Ranked No. 19 in the preseason, the Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 in Big 12) have been up-and-down all year and are unranked for the second time this season. They have lost two of their last three games and are coming off an 86-75 loss at West Virginia. Meanwhile, the Cyclones (16-0, 3-0) have been a killing machine this season, beating opponents by 25.1 points per game, which ranks fourth in the country. The SportsLine Projection Model says Iowa State has a 51.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Cyclones -3.5.