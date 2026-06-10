Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 4, MLB and more

Oh, how 48 minutes can change the outlook of a series.

Prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks were inevitable. They entered the game with a 2-0 series lead, having not lost a game since April. They were returning home to Madison Square Garden. A sweep seemed imminent.

But after the San Antonio Spurs' 115-111 gut check win in Game 3 to cut New York's lead in the series to 2-1, the outlook has changed dramatically. Jalen Brunson & Co. now face a "must win" situation in Game 4, according to the same people who were chanting "Knicks in 4!" just two days ago.

That'll be the backdrop when New York and San Antonio collide on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are slim 1.5-point favorites for Game 4. They also are still -185 favorites to win the series over the Spurs (+155).

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While Game 4 of the NBA Finals is the marquee attraction on Wednesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, June 10. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Knicks

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -1.5 | Expert: Landry Shamet Over 1.5 total 3-point field goals -120 (Prop Bet Guy)

Despite the Game 3 loss, New York still has the edge over San Antonio in bench production. The Knicks reserves are outscoring the Spurs reserves in the series, 27.4 points per game to 21.3. That includes 9.7 points from Landry Shamet. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says New York has a 54% chance to cover in Game 4 and assigns a "C" grade to Knicks -1.5. Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes Shamet has attempted 20 3-pointers over the three games in the Finals, including the second most wide-open 3-pointers on the Knicks (10, per NBA tracking data). "I expect the volume to continue to be there for Shamet, who shot 43% from three at Madison Square Garden this season," he says.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Mariners at Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET | Location: Baltimore | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Orioles +1.5 -160 | Expert: Orioles +1.5 -150 (Matt Severance)

Seattle and Baltimore battle in the third game of a four-game series with the Mariners' George Kirby (5-5, 4.04 ERA) taking on the Orioles' Brandon Young (4-1, 3.47). Severance notes Kirby has struggled over his last four starts, giving up 17 runs over 21 innings (7.29 ERA). "A ton of Orioles have seen Kirby and a handful have had some success led by Gunnar Henderson (.438 BA)," he says. Meanwhile, the Seattle hitters will be getting their first look at Young. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees with Severance. It says Baltimore has a 63% to cover and gives a "C" grade to Orioles +1.5 on the run line (-160).

Rangers at Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals +1.5 -155 | Expert: Royals +104 (Adam Thompson)

Kansas City enters the second game of this three-game series on a bit of a roll, having won five of its last six games. Over the last two weeks, the Royals have a healthy .936 OPS at home. On Wednesday, they will face Texas lefty MacKenzie Gore, who is 1-5 with a 6.06 ERA on the road this season. Thompson notes Kansas City starter Seth Lugo gave up only one earned run in six innings against the Rangers when he faced them less than two weeks ago. "We'll take plus odds on the home side," Thompson says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says that the Royals cover 63% of the time and assigns a "B" grade to Kansas City +1.5 on the run line (-155).

Cubs at Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cubs -173 | Expert: Shota Imanaga pitcher to record a win: No -163 (Matt Severance)

One night after Colorado beat Chicago 7-3 in the first game of a three-game series, the teams meet again with the Cubs' Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.74) taking on the Rockies' Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 8.01). Severance notes Imanaga has been rocked over his last four starts, allowing 26 runs over 21 2/3 innings (10.80 ERA). "There are going to be a lot of runs tonight at Coors Field, which in theory should mean a lot of lead changes," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model says Chicago has a 65% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Cubs money line (-173).

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Looking ahead

Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Hurricanes -155

Carolina goaltender Brandon Bussi wasn't perfect in his first playoff start, but he was good enough. The first goaltender ever to make his first career playoff start in a Stanley Cup Final game, Bussi stopped 18-of-21 shots in Game 4 to lead the Hurricanes to a 5-3 victory over Vegas and even the series at 2-2. He helped settle the play between the pipes, which had been shaky over the first three games with Frederik Andersen in the net. With the series shifting back to North Carolina for Game 5, the SportsLine Projection Model gives Carolina a 61% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Hurricanes money line (-155).