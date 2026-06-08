Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Spurs vs. Knicks, Yankees vs. Guardians and more

It's been more than six weeks since the New York Knicks tasted defeat, as they've won 13 consecutive games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs since dropping back-to-back one-point decisions to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. They're now two wins away from their first championship in 53 years.

The Knicks attempt to extend their winning streak to 14 games and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York joined the 1993 Chicago Bulls and 1995 Houston Rockets as the only teams in league history to win the first two games of the Finals on the road as it took control of the series with 10- and one-point victories at San Antonio.

During their current run, which is the second-longest in NBA Playoffs history -- behind the 15-game streak by the 2017 Golden State Warriors -- the Knicks have posted 11 double-digit victories. They've also posted the highest point differential (plus-273) over a 13-game span during a postseason.

New York nearly had its winning streak halted in Game 2 but escaped with a 105-104 victory as San Antonio superstar Victor Wembanyama missed a potential game-winning jump shot at the buzzer. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges scored 20 points apiece.

Wembanyama finished with 29 points and De'Aaron Fox added 20 for the Spurs, who are 6-3 on the road this postseason. San Antonio is hoping to become just the sixth team in league history -- and first since the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks -- to win the NBA Finals after losing the first two games.

Wager on Monday's top games with the Caesars bonus code CBSDYW and bet $1 to double your winnings on your next 10 bets:

There are eight games on Monday's MLB slate, including the opener of a three-game series between the New York Yankees (38-26) and Cleveland Guardians (37-30) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cleveland has lost three of four contests since winning the first two of a three-game set at New York last week. The Yankees have gone 2-3 without two-time reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who is sidelined with a fractured rib.

A three-game series between AL West rivals also kicks off Monday as the Los Angeles Angels (25-41) host the Houston Astros (30-37) at 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros have won six of their last seven road contests, while the Angels have won four of six at home. The teams opened the 2026 MLB season by splitting a four-game series at Houston.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites against the Spurs in the latest consensus NBA odds. The Guardians are -131 favorites on the money line over the Yankees and the Astros are -130 favorites versus the Angels.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, June 8. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Knicks

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ABC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Knicks ML (-126) | Expert: Josh Hart Over 4.5 assists (+104, Mike Barner)

The Knicks are 6-1 at home this postseason and have won five straight at Madison Square Garden since their 107-106 setback on April 20 in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Hawks. San Antonio has lost its past six games at New York, including a 114-89 defeat in March. The Spurs' last victory at the Garden came in November 2019, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe their losing streak there will end Monday, as the Knicks win in 60% of its simulations. New York's Josh Hart recorded at least five assists in four consecutive outings before being held to four in Game 2. However, he was limited to 18 minutes on the court in that game because of foul trouble. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (141-103, +1839 on his last 244 NBA player prop picks) thinks Hart will thrive off the energy of the home crowd and dish out five or more assists in Game 3.

Bet on the NBA Finals Game 3 with the FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Guardians

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Yankees +1.5 (-197) | Expert: Gavin Williams Over 17.5 outs recorded (-130, Eric Cohen)

After suffering a 9-4 loss in the opener of last week's home series against Cleveland, the Yankees split the last two games of the set, with the defeat being by one run. New York also has supported Will Warren this season, winning 10 of the 12 contests he's started -- including the past four. The Guardians have won right-hander Gavin Williams' last four turns, but each of the past three was by a single run. The Yankees got to Williams for three runs over 5 1/3 innings in last Wednesday's 5-4 loss, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects them to at least keep it close again in the opener of this series, as its simulations have them covering the run line 73% of the time. Williams recorded at least 18 outs in eight consecutive starts prior to his outing in New York and has done so in five straight turns at home. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen thinks that streak will continue Monday.

Astros at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Astros ML (-130) | Expert: Grayson Rodriguez Under 16.5 outs recorded (-129, PropBetGuy)

The Astros are just 14-18 on the road this season but have played well there of late, winning six of their last seven away games. Meanwhile, the Angels lost two of three to the major league-worst Colorado Rockies in their last series at home. Houston righty Spencer Arrighetti is 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA in five road starts this year, while counterpart Grayson Rodriguez has posted a 12.46 ERA in three home outings. As a result, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Astros, as they win in 70% of its simulations. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy doesn't like Rodriguez's chances of pitching deep into the game, especially since the right-hander has worked more than five innings only once in his first four starts and has been hit hard his third time through the opponents' batting order.

Bet on Monday's MLB games with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Looking Ahead

NHL: Hurricanes at Golden Knights

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: ABC

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights ML (-105) | Expert: Hurricanes ML (-103, Jeff Hochman)

Many teams would have folded after squandering a four-goal lead in the third period of Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. But not the Golden Knights, who refused to break and recorded a victory in double overtime. Carolina's comeback effort was amazing, but coming away empty after such an effort could do major damage to the club's psyche. The Golden Knights have an opportunity to put a stranglehold on the series, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks they'll achieve that goal, as its simulations have them winning 56% of the time. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman (23-17, +314 on his last 40 NHL money-line picks) sees the Hurricanes rebounding from the tough loss, however, citing their impressive resilience as they have gone 22-6-3 following a defeat this season -- including the playoffs.

Wager on the Stanley Cup Final with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses: