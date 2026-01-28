The Houston Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA at home this season. They've had no problem on their own court against the San Antonio Spurs for several campaigns.

Houston (28-16) hopes both trends continue when it takes on San Antonio (31-15) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets have gone 16-3 at home in 2025-26 and have won four straight in their own building. They haven't lost there to the Spurs since Dec. 19, 2022, winning each of the last six meetings.

The Rockets have won five of their last six overall contests, with the only loss being a 128-122 overtime setback on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the club's victories in that span was a 111-106 home triumph over the Spurs last Tuesday.

San Antonio is coming off its second loss in three games, a 104-95 home defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Spurs are 14-9 on the road this season but have dropped four of their last six away contests.

There are eight other games on Wednesday's NBA schedule, one of which is a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks (23-25) and Boston Celtics (29-17) at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Hawks have won three straight following a four-game losing streak that included a 132-106 home setback against the Celtics.

Only three games are on the NHL slate, with one being a Metropolitan Division clash that has the New York Rangers (22-25-6) visiting UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. to face the New York Islanders (28-19-5) at 7 p.m. ET in the opener of a home-and-home series. The Islanders have yet to allow the Rangers to score a goal against them this season, as they posted a 5-0 road victory in November and a 2-0 triumph at home last month.

A bustling college basketball schedule includes a Big 12 Conference showdown between No. 10 Houston (17-2) and TCU (13-7) at 9 p.m. ET at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars will be eager to get back on the court after Saturday's 90-86 loss at Texas Tech, which ended their 11-game winning streak.

The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites against the Spurs in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Celtics are 6.5-point favorites versus the Hawks. The Islanders are -129 on the money line against the Rangers and Houston is a 7.5-point favorite versus TCU.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Jan. 28. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hawks at Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 231.5 (-110) | Expert: Derrick White Over 10.5 Rebounds + Assists (-115, Mike Barner)

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 117.8 points per game, and five of their last eight contests have gone Over the projected total for Wednesday's matchup. When these teams met in Atlanta earlier this month, they combined for 238 points. The SportsLine Projection Model see another high-scoring affair, as the Over hits in well over 61% of its simulations. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (18-5, +1206 on his last 23 NBA player prop picks) believes Derrick White will have another productive game, as he had five rebounds and 12 assists on Jan. 17 against a Hawks team that allows the fifth-most rebounds and sixth-most assists per game.

Spurs at Rockets

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rockets -149

The Toyota Center has been a house of horrors for visiting teams, as the Rockets have won 16 of their 19 home games this season, including 11 of the last 12. The Spurs haven't won there since December 2022 and just dropped a 111-106 decision in the building last week. Houston trailed by 10 points after three quarters in that contest but outscored San Antonio 29-14 in the fourth to extend its home winning streak against the Spurs to six games. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Rockets will make it seven straight as its simulations have them winning 72% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Islanders

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Elmont, N.Y. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rangers +109

The Islanders outscored the Rangers 7-0 in their first two meetings this season and also were stingy in their last game as they blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Monday, with Ilya Sorokin making 21 saves en route to his league-leading sixth shutout. The Rangers have lost three straight and seven of eight on the road but still are much better away from home (16-12-2) than they are at Madison Square Garden (6-13-4), where the rivals will face off again on Thursday. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Rangers will get off to a good start in the home-and-home series as they win in 56% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Houston at TCU

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Fort Worth, Texas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 136.5 (-110) | Expert: Houston -5.5 (-110, Thomas Casale)

The Cougars are first in the Big 12 with an average of only 61.6 points allowed, but they permitted Texas Tech to put up 90 on them last time out. The Horned Frogs are 11th in the conference in scoring at 80 points per game but are coming off a 97-90 triumph over Baylor. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the teams won't have much trouble offensively Wednesday, as its simulations have the Over hitting 67% of the time. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale (21-12, +643 on his last 33 college basketball against-the-spread picks) thinks Houston will bounce back from just its second loss of the season and dominate TCU on the offensive boards en route to a cover.