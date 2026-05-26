Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5, Golden Knights look for sweep and more

The two NBA conference finals series couldn't be more different.

While the Eastern Conference Finals were a snoozefest after Game 1—though Knicks fans will disagree—the Western Conference Finals between the defending champions Thunder and young Spurs have been a compelling, back-and-forth drama that's far from over. Entering Tuesday night's pivotal Game 5 in Oklahoma City, the teams are tied at 2-2. San Antonio has scored 446 points, while Oklahoma City has put up 442.

And now an enormous 3-2 lead will be on the line when the teams face off at the Paycom Center. The Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell (calf) and may be without Jalen Williams, who's a game-time decision with his lingering hamstring issue. Despite the injuries, Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite in Game 5 over San Antonio.

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While Thunder vs. Spurs is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes Avalanche vs. Golden Knights in the NHL and a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, May 26. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 216.5 | Expert: De'Aaron Fox Over 8.5 total rebounds + assists -125 (Mike Barner)

In San Antonio's 103-82 victory in Game 4, Victor Wembanyama & Co. limited Oklahoma City to its lowest scoring output in any game since Dec. 2, 2021. The Thunder shot just 33% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the 3-point arc. They also committed 20 turnovers. And now, they will be without Mitchell and potentially Williams in Game 5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says there's a 58.4% chance the teams combine for 216 points or fewer and assigns a "B" grade to Under 216.5. Meanwhile, Barner notes Fox has gone Over 8.5 total rebounds and assists in both games since returning from his ankle injury. "Over five regular season games against the Thunder, he averaged 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists," he told SportsLine.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Avalanche at Golden Knights

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights -105 | Expert: Golden Knights -104 (Thomas Casale)

Vegas can complete a four-game sweep of the team with the best regular season record and advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over Colorado in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights have dominated the first three games of the series, outscoring the Avalanche 12-6. Vegas goalie Carter Hart has .942 save percentage in the series, which has helped limit the Presidents' Trophy winners to just four full-strength goals over the first three games. "This game is being priced like the Golden Knights haven't dominated the first three games. I think it should be closer to -115," Casale told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Golden Knights have a 54% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Vegas money line.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Braves at Red Sox

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Red Sox +1.5 (-182)

Over his last four starts, lefty Ranger Suarez has shown why the Red Sox front office gave him a five-year, $130 million deal in the offseason. During that stretch, he is 1-0 with a 0.42 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He has given up just 12 hits over 21 2/3 innings, while striking out 24 and walking six. On Tuesday, he is set to face an Atlanta team that is much more dangerous against right-handed pitchers (.768 OPS) than lefties (.732). The SportsLine Projection Model says Boston has a 66% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Boston +1.5 (-182) on the run line.

Diamondbacks at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Giants +1.5 (-188) | Expert: First 5 Innings Diamondbacks -118 (Sia Nejad)

Just six days ago, San Francisco's Tyler Mahle faced Arizona and allowed six earned runs on eight hits in five innings in a 6-3 Diamondbacks victory. On Tuesday, he is set to face them again and square off against Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.24 ERA), who has had an All-Star start to the season. "Eduardo Rodriguez is due for some regression for Arizona, but the Giants aren't great against lefties and I think he does enough to limit runs," Nejad says. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Giants have a 70% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to San Francisco +1.5 (-188) on the run line.

Rockies at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Dodgers -238 | Expert: First 5 Innings Dodgers -0.5 -140 (Matt Severance)

Lefty Eric Lauer is set to make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday against Colorado. Acquired from the Blue Jays last week, Lauer (1-5, 6.69) has struggled this season but the Rockies strike out at the fourth highest rate against lefties in road games. Also, three Los Angeles hitters—Shohei Ohtani (1.940), Andy Pages (1.768) and Miguel Rojas (1.028)—have OPS numbers above 1.000 against Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (1-5, 7.04 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 77% chance the Dodgers win and assigns a "B" grade to Los Angeles money line (-238).

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