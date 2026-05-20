The San Antonio Spurs were a thorn in the side of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2025-26 NBA season, winning four of the five meetings between the powerhouses. They appear to be continuing their mastery of the defending champions in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

San Antonio attempts to take a 2-0 lead in the 2026 Western Conference finals when they face Oklahoma City on Wednesday for Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Arena. The Spurs drew first blood in the series, handing the Thunder their first loss of the postseason with a 122-115 double-overtime victory in Monday's opener.

Victor Wembanyama was a force for San Antonio as he became the youngest player (22 years, 134 days) in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game by scoring a game-high 41 points and recording 24 boards. Dylan Harper (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Stephon Castle (17 points, 11 assists) also posted double-doubles for the Spurs, who are 5-1 on the road this postseason.

Alex Caruso led the Thunder with 31 points off the bench, going 8-for-14 from 3-point range, and Jalen Williams scored 26. One day after winning his second straight NBA MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 24 points and 12 assists for Oklahoma City, which swept the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the first two playoff rounds.

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The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs resume Wednesday with Game 1 of the Western Conference Final as the Colorado Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena at 8 p.m. ET. Colorado has lost once in the postseason thus far and is 5-0 on home ice, while 2026 Maurice Richard Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon (career-high 53 goals) enters the series with a six-game goal-scoring streak. The Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche will be without a key piece, however, as two-time Norris Trophy recipient Cale Makar will miss the opener with an undisclosed injury.

There are nine games on MLB's Wednesday evening slate, with one being the third contest of the four-game series between the New York Yankees (30-19) and reigning American League champion Toronto Blue Jays (21-27) at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. New York won each of the first two games of the set by one run, scoring 10 of their 12 total runs on homers.

Meanwhile, the rubber match of the three-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) and San Diego Padres (29-19) takes place at 8:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park. The Padres extended their winning streak to four games and ended the Dodgers' five-game run with a 1-0 triumph in the opener, but Los Angeles exacted revenge against its National League West rival and took a one-half game lead in the division with Tuesday's 5-4 victory.

The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites against the Spurs in the latest consensus NBA odds. The Avalanche are -182 favorites on the money line versus the Golden Knights, the Yankees are -172 favorites over the Blue Jays and the Dodgers are -189 favorites against the Padres.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, May 20. All times Eastern

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 217.5 (-113) | Expert: Jalen Williams Over 4.5 rebounds (-126, Larry Hartstein)

These are two of the three top scoring teams in the postseason, with the Thunder ranking first with an average of 120.6 points and the Spurs placing third at 117.3 per game. At least 225 combined points were scored in six of Oklahoma's first eight playoff games and 223 in six of San Antonio's first 11 contests, including five straight entering this series. Four of the five regular-season meetings between the Thunder and Spurs had a total of 219 or more points, and they combined for 237 in Game 1. However, only 202 were scored in regulation, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see them producing much more Wednesday as the Under hits in well over 61% of its simulations. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams returned from a hamstring injury and pulled down seven rebounds in the opener, which was the second-highest total on the team. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (84-51, +2292 on his last 135 NBA player prop picks) likes the guard to have another solid performance on the glass.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Avalanche

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Golden Knights +1.5 (-167) | Expert: Avalanche ML (-190, Matt Severance)

Two of the Golden Knights' four losses this postseason were by one goal, and another was a two-goal setback against the Anaheim Ducks that included an empty-netter. Meanwhile, three of the Avalanche's eight victories were decided by a single tally, with all three taking place in Denver. The teams met three times during the regular season, and two of the contests went beyond regulation. The SportsLine Projection Model believes Vegas will at least keep it close in Game 1, especially with Makar being out of the lineup for Colorado, as its simulations have the Golden Knights covering the spread 67% of the time. Even with the absence of their top defenseman, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (19-14, +352.5 on his last 33 NHL picks) thinks the Avalanche will draw first blood and remain perfect at home this postseason.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Blue Jays at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (-115) | Expert: Trey Yesavage Over 5.5 strikeouts (-118, Angelo Magliocca)

The Yankees are the highest-scoring team in the American League and fourth in the majors with 249 runs. Nine or more total runs were scored in each of their last four games, including the first two of this series. Even though both of Wednesday's starting pitchers have ERAs below 1.50, the SportsLine Projection Model feels the scoring spree will continue as the Over hits in almost 59% of its simulations. Toronto's Trey Yesavage has recorded six strikeouts in each of his last three starts, and since the Yankees whiffed 12 times in Tuesday's contest, SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca likes the 22-year-old right-hander's streak to continue.

Dodgers at Padres

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 (+104)

The Dodgers are third in the majors in scoring (253 runs), and at least nine total runs were scored in three of their last four games -- including Tuesday's victory against the Padres. In fact, Los Angeles reached double digits in two of those three contests, producing 15 runs on Saturday and 10 the following day in triumphs over the Angels. Padres righty Randy Vasquez has allowed one run over 11 innings in his last two starts and Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani enters with a 0.82 ERA, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think runs will be at a premium on Wednesday as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 73% of the time.

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