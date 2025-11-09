The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have righted the ship after losing three of four games as they have posted back-to-back victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. The Chargers now seek their second three-game winning streak of the 2025 NFL season as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Week 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles (6-3) is looking to remain one game behind the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos (8-2) and move 1.5 ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4), who are on their bye. The task won't be an easy one, however, as Pittsburgh (5-3) sits atop the AFC North and is coming off a 27-20 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts.

Seven games are on the NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Boston Celtics (4-6) and Orlando Magic (4-5) at 6 p.m. ET at the Kia Center. The Magic will be attempting to post their second home win against the Celtics in three days after registering a 123-110 victory on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NHL has eight contests on its slate, one of which has the Winnipeg Jets (9-5-0) visiting the Honda Center for a matchup against the surprising Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1) at 10 p.m. ET. The Jets have lost the first two contests of their six-game road trip, while the Ducks are riding a six-game winning streak after edging the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on Sunday.

There also are more than 30 college basketball games on Sunday, with the action concluding when Baylor (1-0) hosts Washington (2-0) at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Foster Pavilion in Waco, Tex. The Bears opened their season with a triumph over UT Rio Grande Valley, while the Huskies started their campaign by defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Denver.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Magic are 3.5-point favorites against the Celtics, the Jets are -143 favorites on the money line versus the Ducks and Baylor is a 5.5-point favorite against Washington.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Nov. 9. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Steelers at Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Cal. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 44.5 (-113) | Expert: Steelers +3 (-118)

The Chargers will be looking to avenge last year's 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh. Los Angeles gained only 61 yards on the ground in that setback while Justin Herbert threw for a season-low 125 yards before suffering a high-ankle sprain. Herbert was much better in last week's triumph over Tennessee as he recorded 250 passing yards for the fifth time this year and made multiple touchdown tosses (two) in his fourth consecutive game. The Chargers are sixth in the NFL in passing (250.6 yards) and fifth in total offense (374.6), while the Steelers are last in the league against the pass (278.3 yards allowed) and 30th in total defense (383.8). The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe this will be a defensive battle, as the Over hits in 53% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (21-12 on his last 33 NFL against-the-spread picks) likes Pittsburgh to cover as he was impressed by Aaron Rodgers' efficiency and the team's ability to force turnovers against the Colts last week.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at Magic

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Orlando, Fla. | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 227.5 (-109) | Expert: Magic -148

These teams are trending in opposite directions, as Boston has lost three of its last four contests while Orlando has won three if its past four. After losing last season's first-round playoff matchup against the Celtics in five games, the Magic exacted a bit of revenge on Friday as they used a 17-4 run late in the fourth quarter to post a 13-point victory. Franz Wagner matched his season high with a team-leading 27 points and Jalen Suggs hit four 3-pointers as the Magic shot 47.2% (17-for-36) from beyond the arc. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see as many points being scored in Sunday's rematch as the Under hits in almost 68% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+784.5 on his last 37 NBA picks) feels the Magic will complete the two-game sweep as the Celtics will be focused on leaving Orlando as soon as possible.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Jets at Ducks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ducks +120

The Jets won their first four road games of the season but scored a total of one goal in losses to the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks on their current trek. They allowed only five tallies but now face a Ducks team that is tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead with 59 goals. Anaheim's offense has been has been difficult to contain during its winning streak as it has produced at least four tallies in each of the last five games. The Ducks are 4-1-0 at home this campaign, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees their success continuing as its simulations say they extend their overall winning streak to seven games 58% of the time.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Washington at Baylor

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Waco, Tex. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 156.5 (-109)

After leading all players with 21 points in Washington's season-opening 94-50 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, freshman forward Hannes Steinbach posted a double-double in the Huskies' 84-70 triumph over Denver on Thursday, scoring 13 points while pulling dow 16 rebounds. Six other players reached double digits in scoring against the Pioneers, with sophomore guard Wesley Yates III also recording 13 points. Senior guard Dan Skillings Jr. nearly had a double-double for Baylor in its opener, finishing with 15 points and nine boards, while sophomore guard Cameron Carr scored a game-high 28 points. Neither of Washington's first two games reached the projected number for Sunday's contests, and SportsLine's model doesn't see this one exceeding it either as the Under hits in more than 58% of its simulations.