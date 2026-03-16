The Phoenix Suns hit a bump in the road last time out during their surge towards an automatic Western Conference playoff berth. In order to get back on track, they'll have to defeat one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix (39-28) continues its six-game road trip Monday against the Boston Celtics (44-23) at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Suns, who are seventh in the West and trail the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves by 1.5 games for a spot in the top six, had their four-game winning streak halted when they dropped a 122-115 decision to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Celtics avoided a three-game skid Saturday by posting a 111-100 win over the Washington Wizards. Boston is second in the East, four games behind the Detroit Pistons and just one ahead of the New York Knicks. The club defeated the Suns 97-81 in Phoenix last month to extend its winning streak in the all-time series to five games.

There are seven other games on Monday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Golden State Warriors (32-35) and Washington Wizards (16-50) at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams are struggling, as the Warriors have suffered a season-high five consecutive losses and the Wizards are in the midst of an 11-game slide - their second double-digit losing streak this campaign. Washington lost 14 in a row from Oct. 26-Nov. 22.

Another intriguing contest has the San Antonio Spurs (49-18) visiting the Intuit Dome to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (34-33) at 10 p.m. ET. The Spurs are second in the West and have won 17 of their last 19 games while the Clippers, who occupy eighth place, won seven of eight before falling 118-109 to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The NHL has five games on its slate, one of which has the Calgary Flames (26-33-7) concluding their five-game road trip at 7 p.m. ET against the Detroit Red Wings (36-23-8) at Little Caesars Arena. The Flames are 1-3-0 on their trek and have lost seven straight meetings with the Red Wings, including a 4-3 decision at home in December.

The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites against the Suns in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Warriors are 7.5-point favorites over the Wizards. The Spurs are 8.5-point favorites against the Clippers and the Red Wings are -184 on the money line against the Flames.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, March 16. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Warriors at Wizards

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors -7.5 (-110) | Expert: Gui Santos Over 14.5 points (-126, Mike Barner)

This matchup could be just what the Warriors need, as they have lost seven of their last eight overall games and three straight on the road, where they'll play their next five contests after beginning a six-game trek with Sunday's110-107 setback against New York. Golden State was missing several key players due to injuries and rested a few others, who likely will be back in the lineup in Washington. The Warriors might not even need them as eight of the 11 losses during the Wizards' current slide have been by double digits. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another double-figure defeat for Washington as the Warriors, who have won six straight meetings with the Wizards, cover the spread in 64% of its simulations. Gui Santos scored 20 points against the Knicks and has recorded 15 or more in 14 of his last 19 outings including each of the last five. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (73-33, +3377 on his last 106 NBA player prop picks) likes Santos' streak to continue in Washington.

Suns at Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 213.5 (-112)

Both teams are in the bottom-third of the NBA in scoring, with the Celtics ranking 20th (114.2 points) and the Suns 26th (112.5). Boston also is the league's top defensive team as it allows an average of just 107 points per game. These clubs combined for only 178 points in their first meeting this season, but a total of at least 231 points were scored in each of Phoenix's last three contests. The SportsLine Projection Model believes another high-scoring affair will take place Monday as its simulations have the Over hitting 68% of the time.

Spurs at Clippers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Cal. | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clippers +8.5 (-110) | Expert: Stephon Castle Under 17.5 points (-106, PropBetGuy)

Six of San Antonio's last seven victories were by nine or more points. The team that gave the Spurs the toughest time during the stretch was the Clippers, who were defeated 116-112. Los Angeles has lost only six of its last 15 games, and five of the setbacks were by fewer than eight points. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Clippers will give the Spurs another fierce battle as they cover the spread in 68% of its simulations. Stephon Castle has averaged 15.6 points when both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are in the lineup. Both are expected to play against Los Angeles, so SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (142-103, +2258 on his last 245 NBA player prop picks) doesn't expect the 21-year-old Spurs guard to score more than 17 on Monday.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Flames at Red Wings

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 5.5 (+103) | Expert: Red Wings -1 (-123, Matt Severance)

The Red Wings are tied for 20th in the NHL in scoring with 193 goals and the Flames are last with 163. Five goals or fewer have been scored in four of Detroit's last five games. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see much offense being produced in this matchup as its simulations have the Under hitting almost 58% of the time. The Red Wings have lost five of their last six contests (1-3-2), but SportsLine expert Matt Severance (16-4-4, +1074 on his last 24 NHL against-the-spread picks) likes them to win by multiple tallies against a Calgary team that hasn't defeated Detroit since the 2021-22 season.