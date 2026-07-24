Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Tarik Skubal takes the mound, Yankees vs. Phillies and more

Now that we know that LeBron James is going to Philadelphia, we can turn our attention to the next biggest roster question of the summer: Will the Detroit Tigers trade Tarik Skubal?

When the Tigers were 16 games under .500 at the end of May, the Tigers' shipping out the two-time Cy Young Award winner seemed inevitable. But the team is 27-16 over its last 43 games and is now just four games behind the Red Sox for the third and final wild card spot in the wide-open American League. That recent success makes a deal for Skubal before the Aug. 3 trade deadline less certain.

So Skubal's start on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals could be one of the last times he suits up in a Detroit uniform. Or it may be just another appearance for the only MLB organization he has known. Detroit is a -271 money line favorite over Kansas City (+218).

While Tigers vs. Royals is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, July 24. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Royals at Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals +1.5 -104 | Expert: First 5 Innings Royals +1.5 -130 (Matt Severance)

One of the Tigers' issues this season has been hitting with runners in scoring position. Detroit has just 37 RBI with RISP, which is tied for 25th in all of baseball. "The Royals are using an opener, which makes me think they should get through [the bottom of the first] in OK fashion in theory," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, agrees. It says Kansas City has a 57% chance to cover the spread and assigns a 'B' grade to the Royals run line +1.5 (-104).

Yankees at Phillies

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: Apple TV

SportsLine pick -- Model: Yankees +115 | Expert: Jesus Luzardo Over 7.5 total pitcher strikeouts +108 (Angelo Magliocca)

Philadelphia has had its share of great lefties: Steve Carlton, Kyle Schwarber, Rocky Balboa to name three. Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43 ERA) is still a ways away from joining that group but is making his case. One season after a career-best season, he is on track to another career campaign. He's also red-hot. Over his last seven starts, Luzardo is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. "Luzardo has been good against both [sides] of the plate and is running a 15% swinging strike rate and 114 Stuff+ metric over the last month," Magliocca says. "The Yankees on the other hand own the league's highest strikeout rate and third-lowest OPS against southpaw pitchers in that same time." Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says New York has a 47% chance to win and gives a 'C' grade to the Yankees money line (+115).

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Diamondbacks at Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Washington | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nationals +1.5 -158 | Expert: Nationals +1.5 -156 (Matt Severance)

Here are the last 48 hours for Arizona: Play (and beat) the Athletics in Phoenix on Wednesday, fly to St. Louis, play (and beat) the Cardinals for a one-off makeup game on Thursday and fly to Washington to play the Nationals on Friday. Meanwhile, Washington had Thursday off. "Washington has been one of the most profitable ATS teams of the season," Severance adds. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Nationals have a 70% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to the Washington run line +1.5 (-158).

Guardians at Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Tampa | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Guardians +111 | Expert: Shane McClanahan Under 16.5 total pitcher outs -140 (Prop Bet Guy)

Two of the top teams in the AL collide when Shane McClanahan (8-6, 3.16) and the Rays take on Joey Cantillo (8-5, 3.74) and the Guardians. McClanahan has stayed Under this line in 13 of 18 starts this season. Prop Bet Guy notes that McClanahan has thrown 91 innings this season after not pitching for two-plus years. "With the Rays firmly in the playoff picture, I do envision load management for the southpaw down the stretch," he says. "The Guardians, who see the second most pitches per plate appearance, are a good opponent to drive up McClanahan's pitch count." Meanwhile t he SportsLine Projection Model says Cleveland has a 48% chance to win and gives a 'C' grade to the Guardians money line +111.

Blue Jays at Red Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: Apple TV

SportsLine pick -- Model: Blue Jays +107 | Expert: Trey Yesavage Under 5.5 total hits allowed (Prop Bet Guy)

One game after having their 15-game winning streak stopped, the Red Sox will look to get back in the win column, against Trey Yesavage (4-5, 3.78) and Toronto. Yesavage has stayed Under this line in all 15 starts this season and in 23 of 24 outings in his young career, including the playoffs. He also is allowing batters to hit just .186. "And when pairing with his 12% walk rate, Yesavage only allows a hit every 6.3 batters faced, or every 25 pitches thrown," Prop Bet Guy says. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says the Blue Jays have a 53% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Toronto money line (+107).

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