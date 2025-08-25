The top two teams in the National League East begin a key three-game series when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field. With just 32 games remaining in the regular season, the Phillies (76-54) lead the division by seven games over the Mets (69-61). Philadelphia can put a hammerlock on the NL East title with a sweep, while New York can get back into the race with a sweep of its own. The two teams still play a four-game series in Philadelphia, Sept. 8-11.

Monday's pitching matchup features Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.46 ERA) against the Mets' Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58). The 28-year-old Sánchez is in the midst of a breakout year. He already has matched his single-season career high in wins, and he is on pace to set a new career best in ERA, besting his 3.32 mark from last year. He also ranks fourth in all of baseball in fWAR among starting pitchers. With the season-ending injury to Zack Wheeler, Sanchez becomes Philadelphia's ace.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Senga is still looking for his first win since leaving a June 12 start with a right hamstring strain. In seven starts since returning from the IL, he is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA. He is coming off a start against the Nationals in which he gave up season highs in both runs (five) and hits (six) in five innings.

At the plate, Kyle Schwarber is having another huge year for the Phillies. The 32-year-old slugger leads all of baseball in RBI (109) and leads the NL in home runs (45). In addition, his .945 OPS is a career high. However, he has struck out 154 times this season; just three players have struck out more.

Francisco Lindor remains an excellent tablesetter for New York. The 31-year-old shortstop leads the team in both batting average (.265) and hits (138).

While the Phillies-Mets series opener is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Monday, there are other options on a 13-game MLB slate and a two-game WNBA lineup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Monday, Aug. 25. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Rays at Guardians

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | Watch: FS1

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rays money line +100 | Expert: Junior Caminero to hit a home run +400 (Jake Fetner)

Two teams needing to make up ground in the AL wild card chase square off when the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field. The Guardians (64-65) sit five games behind the Mariners (70-61) for the third and final wild card spot in the AL. Meanwhile, the Rays (63-67) are 6½ games behind Seattle. On Monday, Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.62) takes the mound for Cleveland, while rookie lefty Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.86) will make his first major league start for Tampa Bay. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Rays have a 50.0% chance to win and gives a B grade to the Tampa Bay money line. In addition, Fetner likes Junior Caminero to hit a home run. "While Tanner Bibee is much better at home than on the road, he has still given up 23 HRs in 25 starts this season," Fetner says. Since May 24, Caminero has hit 29 home runs, the second most in baseball over that time, behind only the Mariners' Cal Raleigh.

Tigers at Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento | TV: MLBN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics money line +168 | Expert: Athletics +2.5 -130 (Matt Severance)

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal can add to his case to win a second straight AL Cy Young Award when he takes the mound against the A's at Sutter Health Park. The 28-year-old lefty (11-3, 2.32) leads all of baseball in WHIP (0.87) and ranks second in both ERA (2.32) and strikeouts (200). In his last start, he threw seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Astros. He is the current -130 favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award. However, the SportsLine Projection Model gives a B grade to A's money line, and Severance likes the chances of the A's to keep the game close. "I highly doubt, as good the 2024 Cy Young winner is, that he blanks the A's in that minor-league hitter-friendly park," Severance says. "And the A's hit him around a bit in Detroit on June 24 (6 IP, 4 ER)."

Reds at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLBN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Reds money line +118

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their push for the NL West title when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the opening game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. On Sunday the Dodgers (74-57) salvaged the final game of a three-game series against the Padres to tie San Diego atop the back-and-forth NL West. Meanwhile, the Reds (68-63) are in their own postseason push; they are just 1½ games behind the Mets for the third and final wild card berth in the NL. On Monday Los Angeles' Emmet Sheehan (4-2, 4.17) is set to take on Cincinnati's Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.63). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Reds have a 44.0% chance to win and gives a C grade to the Cincinnati money line.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Sun at Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Brooklyn | TV: My9

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Sun +11.5 -110 (Max Meyer)

Breanna Stewart will play for the first time since July 26 when she and the New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun at the Barclays Center. The two-time WNBA MVP has missed the last month with a bone bruise in her right knee. The reigning WNBA champs went 5-8 without Stewart, including losses in their last two games. They have dropped to fifth in the standings, eight games behind the league-leading Lynx. Meyer notes that the Sun have won four of their past five games, with the one exception being a six-point loss in overtime to the Fever after Connecticut blew a 21-point lead in the second half. "This is the best basketball the Sun have played all season," Meyer says.

More WNBA best bets

Looking ahead

Boise State at South Florida

Date: Thursday | Time: 5:30 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Boise State -6.5 | Expert: Boise State -6 (Micah Roberts)

The Week 1 college football schedule kicks off on Thursday night with a matchup between the Boise State Broncos and South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Boise State is the heavy favorite to repeat as champion in the Mountain West Conference. The Broncos, however, have to replace running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season en route to finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Boise State will be facing a South Florida team that is coming off a 7-6 season but gets back star quarterback Byrum Brown from a broken leg. Roberts notes that, while the Broncos must replace Jeanty, they have 13 starters back from last year, including quarterback Maddox Madsen and four offensive linemen. "They're going to be a tough team to beat this season, especially for South Florida," he says.