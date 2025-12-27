Saturday is a massive day for football fans, with two big NFL games on the docket in addition to a loaded college football bowl slate. The action begins bright and early and goes throughout the night, with the final bowl game of the day beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers meet in a matchup that may be a playoff preview, and it's a big one when it comes to postseason seeding. And speaking of the postseason, the Baltimore Ravens desperately need a win over the Green Bay Packers to keep their playoff hopes alive, but an already uphill battle is made even harder by the fact that Lamar Jackson is doubtful to suit up for this Week 17 tilt.

We're still a few days away from the College Football Playoff continuing with the quarterfinals, but there are a whopping eight college football bowl games on the schedule for Saturday, and we'll see teams that were in CFP contention at various points this season in action, such as Georgia Tech taking on BYU, Missouri vs. Virginia and LSU in action against Houston for its final game before the Lane Kiffin Era begins.

In addition to no shortage of football action, there are also plenty of NBA and NHL games on tap on Saturday.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Dec. 27. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets today, where to watch

Texans at Chargers

Time: 4:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texans ML | Expert: Texans +2.5 (R.J. White)

The Texans haven't clinched a playoff spot yet, but they're right on the cusp of doing just that with either a win/tie with the Chargers on Saturday or a Colts loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. The Texans will certainly be looking to clinch their postseason ticket with a win on Saturday while hoping the Colts upset the Jags on Sunday, as that would have both Houston and Jacksonville entering Week 18 at 11-5 with the AFC South up for grabs. As for the Chargers, they've won four in a row behind strong play from Justin Herbert to get to 11-4. They trail the 13-3 Broncos in the AFC West, but a Los Angeles win would set up a winner-take-all matchup with Denver next weekend as the Chargers would own the tiebreaker there.

The Chargers are slight favorites at home here, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes backing the underdog Texans as they win in 47% of simulations to return more value on the money line. SportsLine expert R.J. White, likes Houston to at the very least cover, if not win outright, after a rough showing against the Raiders last week. "I expect the Raiders game to be a wake-up call for Houston, and their edge rushers should have much more success against the Chargers' battered O-line than Dallas did," White said.

Ravens at Packers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Green Bay | Stream: Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 38.5 | Expert: Green Bay -4 (Bruce Marshall)

This game looked like it'd be a potential classic in the early stages of the year, but the Ravens have been inconsistent and now will likely be without their star quarterback with their season on the line. Baltimore is eliminated from postseason contention with a loss on Saturday or a Pittsburgh win on Sunday. The odds are stacked against the Ravens, though the Packers are also dealing with injuries of their own with Jordan Love questionable, and it looks like he won't suit up for Green Bay, which is trying to win out and get some help in order to leapfrog Chicago for the NFC North crown.

Green Bay is favored at home, and despite uncertainty for both sides at quarterback, the model still likes the Over on the 40.5 total, as that side hits in nearly 60% of simulations. SportsLine's Bruce Marshall likes the Packers to win outright and cover as the Packers still have plenty to play for these final two weeks. "For the Pack, even with their playoff spot secured, there remains much to play for to stay alive in the race for the NFC North," Marshall said. "With the Bears facing two more tough challenges, Green Bay should be focused to keep pressure on Chicago."

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Georgia Tech vs. BYU

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Orlando, Fla. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Georgia Tech ML

It looked for a while like these teams would be in the College Football Playoff, but the Yellow Jackets lost their final two games of the year and three of their last four to miss the ACC title game, while BYU lost twice to Texas Tech, including in the Big 12 Championship Game, to miss out on the 12-team playoff field. The consolation prize for these prospective CFP teams? A battle in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which has become one of the more interesting bowl games to watch with Pop-Tart mascots running wild. The Cougars are looking to wrap up the year with a 12-2 record and plenty of momentum after head coach Kalani Sitake spurned Penn State to stay in Provo, while the Yellow Jackets can win 10 games for the first time since 2014.

The SportsLine model is backing Georgia Tech to get its 10th win as the Yellow Jackets, despite being plus-money underdogs on the money line, win outright in 52% of simulations.

Virginia vs. Missouri

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Jacksonville, Fla. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Missouri -4

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl also sees two teams that were firmly in the CFP conversation for much of 2025. The Tigers fell out of the picture in October due to some key injuries, as well as losses to teams like Alabama and Texas A&M, and they enter this bowl at 8-4. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, were in the driver's seat to make the CFP out of the ACC as they went 7-1 in conference play and made the conference title game, but Virginia was upset in overtime by Duke to fall to 10-3, and the CFP committee instead gave Miami an at-large spot in the 12-team field.

The SportsLine model views the Tigers as the better team here, with Missouri not just winning in most simulations, but covering 65% of the time as well.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 241.5

Two Eastern Conference foes square off Saturday night with the Knicks visiting the Hawks. New York sits at 21-9, good for second place in the conference. Atlanta has been cold of late, entering the weekend on a five-game skid after losing to Miami on Friday. The Hawks have also lost eight of their last 10 contests. Atlanta will need to solidify its defense if it wants to move up the standings as the Hawks are allowing nearly 120 points per game on the year. Conversely, New York ranks fifth in scoring at 120.3 points per game.

The SportsLine model is backing the Under here, though, as that side of the total hits in 58% of simulations. Both teams have trended to play games that finish Over the total, with New York 17-14 to the Over and Atlanta 18-14. Three of the Hawks' last four games have gone Under, however.