The Houston Texans have put themselves in the thick of the playoff race with their current four-game winning streak, while the Kansas City Chiefs have lost three of their last four contests and are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time during the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs (6-6) attempt to keep alive their hopes when they host the red-hot Texans (7-5) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City's chances of winning a 10th consecutive AFC West title are very slim as it trails the division-leading Denver Broncos (10-2) by four games with five to play. But more importantly, the Chiefs are at risk of being home for the playoffs for the first time since 2014, when Alex Smith was their quarterback and Mahomes was completing his freshman season at Texas Tech.

After losing its first two games of the 2025 campaign, Kansas City seemingly returned to its dominant ways by winning five of its next six. However, the team dropped three of its next four contests, all by one score, and needed a late rally to edge the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in Week 12 for its lone victory in that span. The Chiefs are third in their division, behind Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4), and two games out of the final wild card spot in the AFC.

Houston also is on the outside looking in but is just one game back in both the wild card race and the AFC South. The Texans have climbed within reach of both the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) and Colts (8-4) in their quest for a third consecutive division crown as they won three straight with backup Davis Mills under center before C.J. Stroud returned from a concussion last week to help the club post a 20-16 victory at Indianapolis. Much of the team's current success can be attributed to its defense, which ranks first in the NFL in total defense (265.7 yards allowed) and points allowed (16.5).

Seven games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Denver Nuggets (16-6) and Charlotte Hornets (7-16) at 6 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. Denver has begun its four-game road trip with a pair of wins, including a 134-133 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NHL has eight games on its slate, one of which has the Washington Capitals (17-9-3) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-6) at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Washington is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on the road that ended its six-game winning streak but extended its points run to seven contests.

There also is a plethora of college basketball games on Sunday, including a matchup between SMU (8-1) and Texas A&M (7-2) at 5 p.m. ET in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase at College Park Center in Arlington. Tex. The Aggies have won five straight contests, while the Mustangs had their season-opening eight-game winning streak snapped by Vanderbilt last Wednesday.

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Texans in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Nuggets are 10.5-point favorites against the Hornets, the Capitals are -187 favorites on the money line against the Blue Jackets and SMU is a 2.5-point favorite against Texas A&M.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Dec. 7. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Texans at Chiefs

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 41.5 (-107) | Expert: Texans +3.5 (+100)

Kansas City has won five straight meetings with Houston, including a pair of playoff matchups. The Chiefs are ninth in the NFL in scoring, producing an average of 25.4 points per game. But the Texans' defense is the stingiest in the league as the team has held opponents under 20 points in three straight contests, five of its last six and nine overall this season. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another strong defensive effort from Houston as the Under hits in 55% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall believes that with the dominance of their defense and Stroud healthy, the Texans will cover the spread.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Nuggets at Hornets

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Charlotte, N.C. | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 233.5 (-114) | Expert: Kon Knueppel Over 18.5 points (-105)

The Nuggets have been one of the best road teams in the NBA thus far this season, winning 10 of their 12 contests. They've been scoring at a feverish pace away from home of late, producing at least 125 points in each of their last four outings and 130 or more in the past three. All four of Denver's last four road games have had 240+ combined points scored, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks that streak will continue as its simulations say the Over hits 60.5% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner feels Charlotte guard Kon Knueppel will contribute to that cause, as he is averaging 18.2 points and Denver will be without two of its better defenders in Christian Braun (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring).

NHL best bets, where to watch

Blue Jackets at Capitals

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Capitals -187 | Expert: Capitals -1 (-128)

Washington has lost in regulation just once in its last 12 games, going 9-1-2 over that span. One of those victories was a 5-1 home triumph over the Blue Jackets in which defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored a pair of goals. Fellow blue-liner John Carlson also contributed offensively, netting a tally and set up another, and he did the same when the Capitals also posted a 5-1 victory at Columbus in October. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Washington improving to 3-0-0 against the Blue Jackets this season as the Capitals win in 66% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+1234.5, 20-5-4 on his last 29 NHL spread picks) likes Washington to cover the puck line since Columbus is coming off a 7-6 overtime loss at Florida on Saturday and scored only twice on 58 shots against Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson in the first two meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals.

CBB best bets, where to watch

SMU vs. Texas A&M

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Tex. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: SMU -119

The Mustangs will be eager to get back on the court as they've had three days to lick their wounds following their first loss of the season, an 88-69 setback at No. 17 Vanderbilt. Head coach Andy Enfield's squad is tied for 23rd in the nation in scoring with an average of 89.4 points per game and has registered six of its eight victories by double digits. Texas A&M has yet to allow more than 87 points this campaign and hasn't tasted defeat since suffering an 86-74 loss against UCF on Nov. 14, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Mustangs returning to their winning ways as its simulations have them winning 58% of the time.