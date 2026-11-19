The NFL would like to interrupt your Grand Theft Auto VI marathon with an alternate entertainment option.

The Houston Texans (3-6) battle the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) in the Thursday Night Football game for the right to be a distant second to Jacksonville (7-2) in the AFC South. The Texans—who have blown four leads in the last 96 seconds this season, including one in Week 3 against Indianapolis—still are holding out hope they can match last year's late-season push when they finished the regular season with nine straight wins to make the playoffs.

Get a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Colts, who dealt away several key players at the trade deadline, are coming off a 24-22 win over the hapless Dolphins, ending the team's five-game losing streak. But Indianapolis has lost seven straight primetime games, the longest active primetime losing streak in the NFL.

Houston is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest NFL betting odds.

While Texans vs. Colts is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options across a sporting landscape that includes four NBA games, a packed college basketball schedule and Rice vs. Temple in college football. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Nov. 19. All times Eastern.

Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here to bet on Thursday and get up to $250 in bet resets:

NFL best bets, where to watch

Colts at Texans

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Colts +543 | Expert: Texans -10.5 (R.J. White)

Add Daniel Jones to the Not Ready for Primetime Players club. The Indianapolis quarterback is 1-16 as a starting quarterback in primetime, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 (minimum 10 starts). He also is coming off his worst game of the season: 11-of-22 for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Dolphins. White notes teams favored by more than 10 points in Thursday games are 28-8-1 ATS since 1985. "There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, disagrees. It says Indianapolis has a 21% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Colts money line (+543).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Timberwolves

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 216.5 | Expert: Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 Total Points + Assists + Rebounds (Alex Selesnick)

One of the reasons for the reigning NBA champions' relatively slow start to the regular season has been Bridges' play. The 30-year-old Knicks guard is averaging career lows across the board, including points per game (7.5), shooting (40.2%), and 3-point shooting (28.9%). But Selesnick notes Bridges is coming off of his best performance of the season (17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and five rebounds) and has eclipsed this line in three consecutive games. "This combo number feels like the absolute bottom for Bridges and considering his typical role, usage and playing time, I would play this number blindly," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59.8% chance the teams combine for 217 points or more and gives a "B" grade to Over 216.5.

Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Blazers at Bucks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bucks +10.5 | Expert: Blazers -10.5 (Brad Thomas)

Damian Lillard returns to Milwaukee for the first time since tearing his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs when the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. After missing all of last season while rehabbing, Lillard is averaging 20.1 points this season but shooting just 39.6% from the field. On Thursday, Lillard and the Blazers face a Bucks team that will be playing the second half of a back-to-back. Milwaukee lost 137-130 in Miami on Wednesday. "Portland has been the much better team statistically, ranking eighth in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating," Thomas told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Bucks have a 68% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Milwaukee +10.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Rice at Temple

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 51.5

Two teams looking to stay out of last place in the American Athletic Conference will square off when Temple (2-8, 1-5 in American) and Rice (1-9, 0-6) meet at Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup features two of the worst defenses in the country. Temple allows 29.1 points per game, which ranks 107th in the nation. Rice has been even worse, giving up 32.6 points (127th). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 62.8% chance the teams combine for 52 points or more and gives a strong "A" grade to Over 51.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 8 Houston vs. No. 11 Kansas

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 150.5

The Players Era 8 tournament championship will be on the line when two Big 12 rivals—the Houston Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks—collide in the final late Thursday night. The Cougars (5-0) are in the championship game after knocking off No. 1 Florida 86-76 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (5-0) remain perfect after a come-from-behind 86-82 win over West Virginia. Friday's title game features two of the best four defenses in college basketball. Houston leads the country in defensive efficiency (89.9 points per 100 possessions), according to Ken Pomeroy, while Kansas ranks fourth (91.2). The SportsLine Projection Model sees a defensive battle. The model says there's a 62.3% chance the teams combine for 150 points or fewer and assigns a strong "A" grade to Under 150.5.