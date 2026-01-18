The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have punched their tickets to the championship game in their respective conferences. On Sunday, they'll find out who they'll be battling for a spot in Super Bowl LX.

Denver awaits the winner of the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the No. 5 Houston Texans and No. 2 New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Seattle will take on the team that survives the NFC Divisional Round clash between the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams and No. 2 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Houston (12-5) cruised past the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the Wild Card Round, while New England (14-3) defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3. The Rams (12-5) squeaked past the Carolina Panthers 34-31 and the Bears (11-6) rallied past the Green Bay Packers 31-27.

Five games are on Sunday evening's NBA schedule, one of which has the Denver Nuggets (29-13) hosting the Charlotte Hornets (15-27) at 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are seeking their fifth consecutive victory, while the Hornets have split the first four contests of their five-game road trip.

The NHL has a pair of games on its evening slate, including an Atlantic Division showdown between the Ottawa Senators (22-19-6) and Detroit Red Wings (29-16-4) at 5 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings, who are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning atop the Atlantic, posted a 5-3 victory at Ottawa in their first meeting with the last-place Senators this season.

One of four college basketball games taking place Sunday evening has Arizona State (10-7) visiting the Fertitta Center to face No. 7 Houston (16-1) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils have lost five of their last six contests, while the Cougars enter the matchup with a 10-game winning streak.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites against the Texans in the latest consensus NFL odds, while the Rams are 3.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites against the Hornets, the Red Wings are -127 favorites on the money line versus the Senators and Houston is a 17.5-point favorite against Arizona State.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Jan. 18. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Texans at Patriots

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: Foxborough, Mass. | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 40.5 (-113) | Expert: Patriots -3 (-113, Bruce Marshall)

The Texans led the NFL in total defense during the regular season with an average of 277.2 yards allowed. They were second in points allowed at 17.4 per game and limited the Steelers to a pair of field goals in their Wild Card matchup. New England also was stingy as it allowed an average of 18.8 points to rank fourth in the league, and Mike Vrabel's squad gave up just one field goal against the Chargers last weekend. But since the Patriots were second in scoring at 28.8 points per contest and the Texans were 13th at 23.8, the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward a battle in which the offenses outperform the defenses as the Over hits in 51% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+1389 on his last 96 NFL spread picks) believes New England will cover the spread as he doesn't have faith in Houston's offense since the club scored two defensive touchdowns against Pittsburgh and quarterback C.J. Stroud fumbled five times.

Rams at Bears

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bears +3.5 (-104) | Expert: Kyren Williams Over 59.5 rushing yards (-114, PropBetGuy)

The Rams lost three of their final four road games in the regular season and were fortunate to get past the Panthers in Carolina last weekend. They held their own in the snow at Philadelphia in the Divisional Round last year and ultimately lost 28-22, but frigid temperatures in Chicago could prevent their offense - which led the NFL this campaign with an average of 30.5 points scored per game - from performing at its peak. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Bears keeping it close as its simulations have them covering the spread 54% of the time. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (+1616 on his last 104 NFL player prop picks) thinks Los Angeles' Kyren Williams will be productive on the ground as he rushed for at least 60 yards in 14 of his 17 regular season outings and fell just three yards shy of the mark last weekend.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hornets at Nuggets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Hornets +1.5 (-113)

The Nuggets have won six of their last seven contests, but five of those victories were by fewer than seven points. Charlotte was routed at Golden State on Saturday, but three of its previous four losses were by fewer than three points and two were one-point decisions. The Hornets beat the Lakers in Los Angeles by 18 points on Thursday, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks they can end Denver's four-game winning streak as they defeat the Nuggets and cover the spread in 64% of its simulations.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Senators at Red Wings

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Senators +1.5 (-224) | Expert: Red Wings -125 (Matt Severance)

Over their last four games, the Senators posted a pair of victories, lost a one-goal decision against the Florida Panthers in regulation and were beaten by the Montreal Canadiens in overtime. The Red Wings doubled up the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in their last outing but were blanked by the Boston Bruins and edged the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime in their previous two contests. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken all of that into consideration and sees the Senators keeping it close against the Red Wings as Ottawa covers the spread in 69% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (17-8, +765.5 on his last 25 NHL money line picks) feels Detroit will notch the victory as Ottawa had a tough battle with Montreal at home on Saturday.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Arizona State at Houston

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Houston -17.5 (-114)

After four consecutive single-digit victories, the Cougars posted back-to-back dominant wins, defeating Baylor by 22 points and West Virginia by 29. Meanwhile, three of the Sun Devils' last five losses were by fewer than eight points, including a seven-point setback against No. 1 Arizona last Wednesday. However, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see them putting up a similar fight against Houston as its simulations have the Cougars covering the spread 60% of the time.