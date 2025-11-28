Get your Black Friday shopping done early, sports fans. Friday's schedule is loaded with bitter rivals colliding and old friends reuniting.

There is no bigger matchup on Friday than No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 17 Texas, who will renew one of the best rivalries in college football with much on the line. The Texas A&M Aggies (11-0, 7-0 in SEC) are looking to complete the program's first undefeated regular season since 1992 while also reaching the SEC Championship Game for the first time. Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns (8-3, 5-2) can spoil all of that while also giving the College Football Playoff selection committee a lot to think about when it finalizes the 12-team playoff bracket on Dec. 7.

The Aggies have a big-play offense led by dual-threat quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Marcel Reed. Behind Reed, they average 38.1 points per game, which ranks 10th in the country. On defense, Cashius Howell has been an edge-rushing demon for A&M, ranking second in the country in sacks per game (1.05).

Meanwhile, quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns, who struggled on offense for much of the season, have taken steps forward in that area recently, averaging 35.3 points per game over the last four games. But at the same time, the defense, which was one of the best in the country to start the year, has regressed, allowing the same 35.3 points per game over that same period of time.

While Longhorns vs. Aggies is the marquee attraction on Black Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes 13 college football games, 11 NBA games, a full college basketball schedule and a partridge in a pear tree. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Black Friday, Nov. 28. All times Eastern.

College football best bets, where to watch

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 17 Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Austin, Texas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texas +118 | Expert: Texas +2.5 (Bruce Marshall)

Each of A&M's seven SEC opponents this season ranks in the bottom eight of the conference standings, and none has a winning SEC record; they are a combined 11-40 in conference play. But the Aggies already are proven on the road this season against a quality foe, having won at No. 8 Notre Dame in September. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have been marginally better at pass protection since moving Cole Hutson from center to left guard midway through the season and have averaged 332.0 passing yards per game over the last four games.

SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall notes that A&M has had close calls this year at Notre Dame and against lowly South Carolina at home. "The [Texas] defense will need to prevent too many big plays by Reed, but Arch Manning has played his best games in November, and the Horns' offense is starting to click," Marshall says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says Texas has a 54.0% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Longhorns money line (+118).

No. 25 Arizona at No. 20 Arizona State

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Tempe, Ariz. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 47.5 | Expert: Arizona -1.5 (Bruce Marshall)

More than state bragging rights will be on the line when the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats collide at Mountain America Stadium. The Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2) can reach the Big 12 Championship Game with a victory over Arizona (8-3, 5-3) and a BYU loss, or a win and losses by both Texas Tech and Utah. Arizona State backup quarterback Jeff Sims has played better recently in place of injured starter Sam Leavitt, but the Wildcats hold the quarterback edge. Noah Fifita ranks second in the conference and eighth in the country in passing touchdowns (25) while throwing just five interceptions.

Marshall also notes that the road team has won the last two Territorial Cups. "Full respect for ASU's Kenny Dillingham and turning journeyman Jeff Sims (at his fourth school) into a competent pilot in the wake of Sam Leavitt's injury, but the Fifita-led Cats seem to be playing with a sharper edge," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 66.0% chance the teams combine for 48 or more points and gives a strong 'A' grade to Over 47.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Bucks at Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 232.5

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-11) will try to stop their six-game slide when they take on the New York Knicks (11-6) at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks have played their last four games without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a strained adductor on Nov. 17, but signs suggest he could be close to a return. Even though he did not play on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo participated in part of shootaround and went through a pregame workout. He is listed as questionable for Friday. Milwaukee ranks 21st in the NBA in offensive efficiency (113.7 points per 100 possessions), and that includes the games with Antetokounmpo. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 61% chance the teams combine for 232 points or fewer and assigns a 'B' grade to Under 232.5.

Mavericks at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers -10.5 | Expert: Luka Doncic Over 33.5 total points -114 (Mike Barner)

Luka Doncic once again faces the team that traded him when he and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-4) take on the struggling Dallas Mavericks (5-14) at Crypto.com Arena. This will be the third time Doncic has faced the Mavericks since the trade in February. In the two previous games, he has averaged 32.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Barner notes that Doncic has scored at least 37 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 39.3 points per game at home this season. "He's on fire right now and he'll be hyped up to face his former team, so I'll take this Over," Barner says. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says the Lakers have a 63% to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Los Angeles -10.5.

Looking ahead

College football: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan

Time: Noon Saturday | Location: Ann Arbor, Mich. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Michigan +311 | Expert: Michigan +10.5 (Matt Severance)

Nothing irritates an Ohio State fan more than being reminded that the Buckeyes have lost four in a row to Michigan. That could come to an end on Saturday when the heated rivals renew arguably the best rivalry in all of sports. Ohio State has been ranked No. 1 since beating Texas in the season opener, and quarterback Julian Sayin is playing like a Heisman Trophy winner; he leads the country in passing efficiency (185.4) and completion percentage (79.4). However Severance notes that the Wolverines are averaging 232.5 rushing yards per game over their last five games. "Obviously, [the Buckeyes] want to end the skid in this series, but I wonder if the OSU guys are so concerned with laying a beatdown that they lose outright again," Severance says. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says Michigan has a 33% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Wolverines money line (+311).